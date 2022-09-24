ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee passes

This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend abortion clinic to resume full services

The abortion clinic in South Bend plans to resume full services. This, after a judge blocked Indiana’s new abortion ban last week. Whole Women’s Health says it will take a while to get back up and running with abortion services since many people scheduled to have one had to have their appointments canceled when the law took effect last week.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mishawaka, IN
Education
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Education
City
Notre Dame, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Mishawaka, IN
22 WSBT

PHM schools in external lockdown after alleged armed robbery on Lincoln Way East

A few Penn-Harris-Madison schools were on an external lockdown today. Bittersweet, Penn and Schmucker were all placed in a precautionary external lockdown because of an armed robbery at 1st Source Bank on Lincoln Way East in Mishawaka. The school system’s Director of Safety also put Moran and Elsie Rogers on an external lockdown as well. Police say the suspect left on foot behind Martin’s Supermarket.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Baugo Schools launches fundraiser for new Jimtown Community Center

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Brick-by-brick, Baugo Community Schools is trying to raise enough money to put an historic school building back into use. The 1929 Baugo Township High School gym, located next to the district headquarters, will become the new Jimtown Community Center. It cannot be torn down due to being listed on the Indiana Landmarks list.
ELKHART, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Ap Calculus#Highschool#Ap#Wndu#Penn High School#The Ap Calculus Ab#Gray Media Group Inc
abc57.com

South Bend Common Council approves forwarding of the Kennedy Park Neighborhood

SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- The South Bend Common Council voted unanimously Monday to adopt the Kennedy Park Neighborhood Plan. After months of public engagement to gauge residents’ priorities for neighborhood improvements, home repairs, affordable housing, street lighting, and public space revitalization all came on top. Goals for the neighborhood include...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Local Man Dies in Porter County Crash

(Porter County, IN) - A La Porte man has been identified as the victim of a fatal motor vehicle collision last week in Porter County. Authorities say 57-year-old Tony Passafume was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Indiana 2 just east of Valparaiso. Porter County...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
abc57.com

Elkhart celebrates first Hispanic Heritage Festival October 1

EKLHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Sister Cities Association is hosting the first-ever Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday at the Central Green Plaza. The event will celebrate Elkhart's sister city, Apan, in Hidalgo, Mexico. From noon to 8 p.m., guests can enjoy live music, food, artisanal vendors, and more. This is...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka Police investigating armed robbery at 1st Source Bank

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating after an armed robbery took place at a bank on the city’s far east side Tuesday afternoon. Police were called around 1 p.m. to the 1st Source Bank in the 4700 block of Lincoln Way East. The suspect, who...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Ribbon-cutting held for Mishawaka’s new historic district

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka Historic Preservation Commission celebrated the city’s newest historic district with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday!. Community leaders gathered in front houses just north of the Cedar Street bridge, which comprises the new historic district where the ceremony was held. The preserved homes are located at 315, 321, and 403 Cedar Street.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

‘Brew at the Zoo’ returns for season in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘Brew at the Zoo’ makes its long-awaited return at the Potawatomi Zoo this weekend. Due to the pandemic, this is the first time since 2020 the event has taken place at full capacity. The event started around 3 p.m. Saturday, with guests 21...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy