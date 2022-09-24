Read full article on original website
KENS 5
Teenager arrested for deadly hit and run on the northwest side
SAN ANTONIO — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit and run accident. San Antonio Police said it happened just before midnight last Wednesday near Ramsgate and Stockbridge Lane. Seth Mendellhall was arrested on Tuesday and charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting...
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who exited out of his vehicle to shoot the car behind him
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a suspect who got out of his vehicle and shot a man that was in the car behind him. The incident happened between Zilla and Dean Street at around 7:35 p.m. Police say that the two vehicles were traveling on...
news4sanantonio.com
One person is dead after intoxicated driver was driving recklessly on US Hwy 281
SAN ANTONIO – A driver is being charged with intoxication after driving recklessly on the highway killing the passenger inside the vehicle. Police were dispatched to US Hwy 281 on Sunday at 2 a.m. According to officials, the driver in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado was passing through vehicles at...
news4sanantonio.com
Texas trooper hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl while searching car
SAN ANTONIO – A Texas trooper was hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl while conducting a vehicle search in Bexar County. While searching through the vehicle the trooper found a container with an unknown substance inside. After the exposure, the trooper began to feel ill and was transported to a local hospital.
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek new leads in 2009 cold case of man shot inside Northeast Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – Police are in search of new leads that would help them solve a 13-year-old murder. The San Antonio Police Department responded to a shooting call around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2009 at a home off Maverick Bluff near Wetmore Road on the Northeast Side. Police...
news4sanantonio.com
Three men arrested for catalytic converter theft, San Marcos police say
SAN MARCOS – Three arrests have been made in a catalytic converter theft Tuesday morning in San Marcos, according to authorities. The San Marcos Police Department said they arrested three individuals from the Houston area after a citizen reported an attempted catalytic converter theft at an apartment complex on Thorpe Lane.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman gunned down while riding in back seat of SUV following argument at East Side bar
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was killed in an overnight shooting near an East Side bar. The deadly shooting happened just after midnight Monday along South Gevers Street and Hammond Avenue. When police got to the scene, they found the body of the woman inside a white SUV. She had...
KSAT 12
Illegal street racing, car gatherings fueling concerns for neighbors along Southwest Military
SAN ANTONIO – Illegal street racing is once again fueling concerns on the Southwest Side. People in the area say there’s been a recent uptick in late-night street racing on Southwest Military Drive and are looking to local leaders for answers. “It seems like they’re back in the...
news4sanantonio.com
MISSING: Police searching for San Antonio man last seen 5 days ago on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a San Antonio man last seen last week. San Antonio Police are searching for Frankie Flores, 48, who was last seen on Sept. 23 at a home off Excellence Drive near Old Pearsall Road on Southwest Side. Frankie is 5 foot, 8 inches...
KSAT 12
‘If you knew him, you loved him’: Family of road-rage shooting victim seeks justice
SAN ANTONIO – Family members of Mark Maldonado Jr. describe him as “friendly” and the “life of the party.”. Now, he is gone after San Antonio police said he was killed during a road-rage shooting on Friday, Sept. 16, in the 6200 block of W. Commerce.
One driver reported dead after splitting vehicle in half following fatal HWY 90 crash
The Bexar County Sheriff Office has asked drivers to find another route
news4sanantonio.com
Police need help solving 1999 cold case of man shot, killed at West Side house party
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in tracking down who shot a man at a party 23 years ago on the West Side. Police said Steve Palafos, 22, was at a house party on Aug. 8, 1999 off Pleasure Park Street near Pinn Road. At some point, Palafos and some friends got into a fight with some other people at the party.
Three caught trying to steal catalytic converters, San Marcos police say
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Three people are in jail in San Marcos after police say they were caught trying to steal catalytic converters at an apartment complex. It happened early Monday morning at an apartment complex on Thorpe Lane. Police say they found the first suspect hiding in the...
KSAT 12
Driver killed after crashing into pole on Hwy 90, splitting vehicle in half, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following a crash on Highway 90 that left a car split in half, according to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:38 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to the crash on Highway 90 and Mechler Road. According to the BCSO, EMS arrived...
'Emotional roller coaster': Live Oak Police search for person of interest after woman found in drainage ditch
SAN ANTONIO — Questions continue to mount after a mother was found dead in a drainage ditch in Live Oak. Meanwhile, Live Oak Police are on the hunt for a person of interest. Keith Hammond is the victim's boyfriend. Police want to find him and question him. Last week,...
KSAT 12
VIDEO: Teen tosses banana at clerk, clerk shoots teen in head
Surveillance camera footage that shows a convenience store clerk shooting a teen through the back of his head after a brief verbal altercation is at the center of a Bexar County lawsuit seeking over $1,000,000 in damages. The video, recorded in January 2019 inside a 7-Eleven store located on Rigsby...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for driving while intoxicated with 3 children in car, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated with three children in the car, said San Antonio police. At approximately 7 p.m. Friday, a man attempting to turn right onto the West Loop 1604 North Access Road crashed into a concrete barrier, said SAPD.
Teens displaying guns while filming rap video arrested at San Antonio apartment complex
Three handguns and a "AR-style" pistol were recovered at the scene, according to police.
Fire damages several buildings in south San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A building was damaged following a fire on the south side of San Antonio early Tuesday morning, officials say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2800 block of Mission Road for a structure fire. When officials arrived on scene, the found four structures engulfed in flames.
'They took her from us' | Family demands justice after a mother was shot and killed after a fight at a local sports bar
SAN ANTONIO — A night out for a San Antonio family ended in murder. Samantha Gonzales was shot and killed while leaving a bar on the east side. Her sister, who was there Sunday, spoke to KENS 5 and shared what happened. Meanwhile, San Antonio Police are still looking for the shooter.
