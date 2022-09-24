Tyson Fury insisted Monday night that he has moved on from what would be a lucrative showdown with Anthony Joshua to a much lower-profile fight against Mahmoud Charr. The unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion claimed in one Instagram post Monday that the deadline Fury imposed for his handlers and those that represent Joshua to come to an agreement for a December 3 bout at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, passed at 5 p.m. BST. That left him little choice, according to Fury anyway, but to proceed to his second option, Germany’s Charr.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO