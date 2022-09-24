Read full article on original website
Wilder Embraces Showdown With Ruiz: 'I'm Looking Forward To Having a Fight With Ruiz'
Deontay Wilder likes the way Andy Ruiz thinks. The former heavyweight titlist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, said in an interview that he is all for matching up against Ruiz in the near future, echoing Ruiz’s own recent statements. Shortly after picking up a unanimous decision over Luis Ortiz earlier this month, Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) called out Wilder to a fight.
Canelo Extremely Confident Of Changing The Result In Possible Bivol Rematch
Despite heading into his showdown against Dmitry Bivol as a sizable favorite, the Russian native proved to be a far more complex puzzle than Canelo Alvarez initially realized. Unwilling to capitulate and crumble underneath Alvarez’s power, Bivol implemented a well-thought-out game plan, resulting in a unanimous decision victory on May 7th. Although the pound-for-pound star appeared to be on his way to an immediate rematch, handlers of the 32-year-old shifted course, pushing him to finish his long-standing rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin.
Chris Arreola Believes Andy Ruiz Can Compete With Tyson Fury And Oleksandr Usyk
While there were moments in which the crowd that filled the Crypto.com Arena stood on their feet and applauded loudly, for the majority of Andy Ruiz Jr.'s showdown against Luis Ortiz, spectators grew restless. Still, even with the protracted lack of action at times, Ruiz’s patience eventually paid off. With...
Haney-Kambosos Rematch: Johnson vs. Ramadan IBF Title Fight Added
In an all-Australian world championship attraction, IBF junior featherweight champ Cherneka Johnson will defend her title against two-time bantamweight world champion Susie "Q" Ramadan. (photo by Darrian Traynor) Johnson will make the first defense of her title against Ramadan on the undercard of the rematch between undisputed lightweight world champion...
Usyk Plans To Retire After 3 Fights, Wants Farewell Bout In Ukraine
It appears the end is near for Oleksandr Usyk’s illustrious career. The 2012 Ukrainian Olympics gold medalist, former cruiserweight king, and current unified heavyweight champion of the world is planning on retiring after three more fights. “I can fight three times more at the very best. It's a realistic...
David Morrell: "I Want Benavidez But It's Not Depending On Me"
Having aggregated an amateur record consisting of 130 wins against only two losses, David Morrell found it necessary to accelerate his pro career. Just one year following his debut, the Cuban star snagged the interim WBA super middleweight crown. Shortly after, the WBA’s proliferation of world titles would continue as the 24-year-old was elevated to “Regular” champion.
Photos: Joseph Diaz, William Zepeda - Face To Face at Media Event
LA fan favorite and former IBF Super Featherweight title holder Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-2-1, 15 KOs) and undefeated, rising lightweight division star William “El Camarón” Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs) went face to face at a media event, as they discussed their upcoming 12-round, crossroads fight.
Keyshawn Davis: In The Next Year, We Definitely Gonna Be Contending; In Top 10, For Sure
NEWARK, New Jersey – Most of the attention Friday night was paid to the two-division champion who is newest elite entrant into the lightweight division. Before Shakur Stevenson beat Robson Conceicao relatively easily, though, a younger, less experienced prospect promised that he, too, will be ready for the best the lightweight division has to offer sooner than later. Keyshawn Davis told ESPN’s Bernardo Osuna after his impressive fifth-round technical knockout of Omar Tienda that he expects to be a legitimate lightweight contender by next year.
Peter McGrail, Jazza Dickens Get Opponents For October 15 in Liverpool
Peter McGrail faces the hardest fight of his career when he headlines in Liverpool next month. McGrail tops the bill at the Eventim Olympia on Saturday, October 15 and takes on the dangerous Nicaraguan Alexander Espinoza over 10 rounds, in a milestone moment for the former amateur sensation. A world-champion-in-the-making,...
Warren: Tyson Fury is Very Disappointed, We'll See Where it Goes
Frank Warren, co-promoter for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has not spoken to his boxer since Monday's blowup over the stalled negotiations to finalize a domestic clash with Anthony Joshua. The two sides were discussing the possibility of a showdown for December 3 the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. On Monday,...
Eubank Jr. on Benn Challenging Him: It’s a Big Ask, But He Has Big Balls
Chris Eubank Jr. cannot help but admire the gumption of Conor Benn. Of course, for Eubank, it’s all, in the end, a moot point. Eubank, the longtime middleweight and super middleweight contender, and Benn, the rising welterweight contender, are headed toward an intriguing 157-pound catchweight bout Oct. 8 at the O2 Arena in London. The bout has drawn outsize attention because of the fighters’ heritage: their fathers, Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn, are British boxing legends and were sworn rivals during the 1990s.
The Juggernaut Rolls On: Weekend Afterthoughts
There are easier ways to make a living. It’s the thing that comes to mind, but louder, with each subsequent fight. Watching Joe Joyce work his way up the heavyweight ranks is an exercise in being impressed on one hand and feeling sorry for world class fighters who signed up for a trip to hell.
Terence Crawford Expects Devin Haney To Defeat Vasiliy Lomachenko
Like most of the boxing world, Terence Crawford begins to salivate as a collision course between Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko draws near. Firstly, however, both parties will be asked to take care of business in their respective showdowns. In the case of Haney, after making it look relatively easy...
Oscar Valdez: "I Want To Look For That World Title Again"
Though he hates to admit it, the first defeat of his well-established career, stung Oscar Valdez. Yet, even with the Mexican star being forced to relinquish his world title to Shakur Stevenson earlier this year, the 31-year-old is doing his best to bury that unfortunate memory. With five months of inactivity passing by, Valdez (30-1, 23 KOs) is hopeful that he’ll be given the opportunity to return to the win column sooner than later.
Jake Paul Eager For 'Real Fight' With Mayweather: ‘I Want to Say I Got Your 0’
Jake Paul is all for trading sanctioned punches with boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. A few days after the Hall of Fame boxer called out the YouTuber-turned-cruiserweight curio to a “real fight”, Paul, 25, doubled down on his initial affirmative response. In a video posted on his social media Sunday, Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) insisted that he would take Mayweather up on his offer, however, with the caveat that he gets to weigh in at 175, while Mayweather gets to come in at 165.
Tyson Fury Insists He Has Moved On From Joshua Fight, Will Face Charr Next
Tyson Fury insisted Monday night that he has moved on from what would be a lucrative showdown with Anthony Joshua to a much lower-profile fight against Mahmoud Charr. The unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion claimed in one Instagram post Monday that the deadline Fury imposed for his handlers and those that represent Joshua to come to an agreement for a December 3 bout at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, passed at 5 p.m. BST. That left him little choice, according to Fury anyway, but to proceed to his second option, Germany’s Charr.
Bob Arum: I Don't Think Ellerbe Would Want Tank Davis To Fight Shakur Stevenson
NEWARK, New Jersey – Bob Arum has a more optimistic perspective on Shakur Stevenson facing Devin Haney or Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2023 than he does on sending Stevenson into what would be a fascinating fight versus Gervonta Davis. Arum’s company, Top Rank Inc., promotes Stevenson, Haney and Lomachenko, which...
Xu Can-Brandon Benitez Rescheduled Bout To Headline October 7 ProBox Card in Plant City, Florida
Xu Can will revisit past business as he aims to work his way back into title contention. The former secondary WBA featherweight titlist will return to the ring and to the U.S. as he will next face Mexico’s Brandon Benitez. The two will collide atop the next ProBox TV card set for October 7 at ProBox Event Center in Plant City, Florida.
Victorious Shakur Stevenson Blows on To Elite Lightweight Radar
Maybe it’s the hurricane shutters. While buffeting the Tuesday morning estate against the imminent arrival of the first big storm to approach Southwest Florida this season, I got to thinking about the future. Of the world in general. Of the neighborhood in particular. And in a lighter moment as...
Usyk Open to Joshua Trilogy If Fury Fight Fails to Get Made; Suggests Kiev as Destination
Oleksandr Usyk may have an interesting, if tad redundant, contingency plan in place if a fight with Tyson Fury fails to get off the ground. Usyk, the WBO, WBA, IBO and IBF heavyweight champion, said in a recent interview that he would be receptive to the idea of facing Anthony Joshua in a third fight, in the event that he cannot land an undisputed showdown with WBC titlist Tyson Fury. Usyk, moreover, suggested that a potential Joshua trilogy could take place in Usyk’s homeland of Ukraine, specifically at the gargantuan Olympic National Sports Complex in Kiev.
