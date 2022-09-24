ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NY1

Where does 'upstate' actually begin?

It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Essence

King Combs Can’t Stop, Won’t Ever Stop Making New York City Proud

His Rolling Loud performance follows his appearance in Vegas for iHeartRadio Music Festival. Long before “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” became the unofficial song of the summer (and now moving into the fall), Christian Combs was bred into the entertainment industry with music running through his veins. With his father being Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is responsible for the foundation of notable industry heavy-hitters from Biggie Smalls and Faith Evans to Mary J. Blige, and his brother Quincy Brown being the successful actor featured in featured projects from Brotherly Love to FOX’s Star, it’s no surprise that the young man we see today known as King Combs is taking over the charts – and we can agree it’s long overdue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Here in Hell’s Kitchen, Alaina and Her Pup are Making 80 Square Feet Work for $650pm

New Yorkers have a reputation for tolerating small and unusual apartments in the name of love for our fair city, but one Hell’s Kitchen resident’s home may take the cake. Step inside Alaina Randazzo’s $650 a month, 80-square-foot studio on the West Side.  A third-floor walk up without windows (save for a skylight), the cozy living […] The post Here in Hell’s Kitchen, Alaina and Her Pup are Making 80 Square Feet Work for $650pm appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins Marion and Tabitha Broderick Look All Grown Up in Rare Red Carpet Appearance – E! Online

And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker‘s kids are all grown up. The Sex and the City alum made the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 a family affair, bringing along her husband Matthew Broderick and their daughters Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Tabitha Hodge Broderick, who have become sophisticated stylistas at just 13 years old.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Big Frog 104

Another Million Dollar Powerball Winner in New York

It's raining money for one lucky lucky lottery player in New York. Someone is holding a winning million-dollar Powerball ticket, so check your numbers. The winning numbers for Monday, September 26 Powerball drawing were:. 13-20-31-33-59 +20. The winning ticket was sold in Nassau County at the Heart to Heart convenience...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Jonas
Person
Charlie Puth
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
Joe Jonas
fox5ny.com

Why cities on the same latitude as NYC have different weather

NEW YORK - A ride around the world at the 40-degree latitude where New York City sits will have you move through cities in Spain, Italy, Turkey, and China. Madrid, Naples, Istanbul, Beijing, and New York are on the same parallel. Even though different cities can be along the same latitude, they don't always have the same weather. Why is that?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

The Biggest Restaurant Makeover in New York City

My first time walking into HAGS, a queer fine dining destination in the East Village, I thought I would be flooded with memories. I thought it would be obvious what it had been, the bones of its previous life pushing through the skin of its walls. But among the bar’s drapery, the soft booths, the lime green accents and the heart-shaped pink lights that adorn each table, it felt like a singular space, something new and weird and decidedly queer. I was surprised to find I wasn’t thinking of all the dinners I’d had in this room, which had defined dining in the early aughts in New York City not just for me, but for basically the whole country. The transformation was sort of an amazing feat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Global Citizen Festival#Central Park#Local Life#Localevent#The Jonas Brothers
fox5ny.com

Baby giraffe draws crowds of visitors on Long Island

MELVILLE, N.Y. - Visitors have smiles and selfies for Savanna the baby giraffe at White Post Farms in Melville. "This is Long Island's first," White Post owner Ron Brigati said. Savanna was born in August. The news of the newest member of the White Post Farms family is drawing crowds...
MELVILLE, NY
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] Inside a $45,000,000 Billionaire's Row New York City Penthouse

Welcome to this full floor Billionaires’ Row SKY PALACE at the prestigious One57 luxury tower. This sprawling 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom sky mansion is where you can enjoy an unobstructed 360-degree view of all of New York City and beyond! Billionaires Row never fails to impress and this penthouse is no exception!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Hurricane Fiona: NYC Mayor Eric Adams visits Puerto Rico to support recovery

PUERTO RICO - New York City Mayor Eric Adams visited Puerto Rico on Sunday to support recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona's destruction last week. "We call Puerto Rico our sixth borough and we don’t take that name lightly," Adams said in a tweet. "We’re going to do the work on the ground to make our neighbors whole again."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Gizmodo

U.S. Army Corps Proposes Huge Storm Gates to Protect NYC From Flooding

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Saturday released plans for barriers that would protect New York City and New Jersey from storm surges and coastal flooding. Details in the proposal show that it would cost about $52 billion to protect New York and New Jersey’s shorelines. It would take an estimated 14 years to build 12 movable storm barriers across major inlets and bays in the region. The plan is called Alternative 3B, one of five options outlined in the NY & NJ Harbor & Tributaries Focus Area Feasibility Study (HATS).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideClimate News

A Legal Pot Problem That’s Now Plaguing the Streets of America: Plastic Litter

Waste packaging from a burgeoning and newly legalized marijuana industry litters streets across the country, adding to a global crisis of plastic waste. In New York, regulators who are making the state’s first-ever rules for the retail sale of recreational marijuana hope they have answers to limit their state’s contribution to the problem. They’ve been working to include sustainable packaging requirements into the licenses that businesses will need to open by the end of this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yourmileagemayvary.net

NYC Subway Trains Will Offer New Security Measure

If you ever go to New York City, you have to know that you rarely have any sort of privacy if you’re on the street. Fellow visitors (and even locals) will constantly take photos and you’re sure to be in some of them. Times Square has its famous EarthCam running 24/7, 365 days per year. And if you know where to look, you’ll see security cameras – some private, some run by the local government – all over The Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Long Island farmer turns his pitchfork on Jamestown

A frothy finder’s fee has a Long Island farmer going scorched earth on Jamestown Properties. Kerber’s Farm owner Nick Voulgaris is suing Jamestown and its president, Michael Phillips, claiming they failed to pay the farmer after he tipped them off on two buildings for sale in the West Village, the Commercial Observer reported. Voulgaris is seeking either the $1.6 million fee he feels he’s owed, or a 10 percent ownership interest in the buildings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy