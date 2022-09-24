Read full article on original website
NY1
Where does 'upstate' actually begin?
It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
Essence
King Combs Can’t Stop, Won’t Ever Stop Making New York City Proud
His Rolling Loud performance follows his appearance in Vegas for iHeartRadio Music Festival. Long before “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” became the unofficial song of the summer (and now moving into the fall), Christian Combs was bred into the entertainment industry with music running through his veins. With his father being Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is responsible for the foundation of notable industry heavy-hitters from Biggie Smalls and Faith Evans to Mary J. Blige, and his brother Quincy Brown being the successful actor featured in featured projects from Brotherly Love to FOX’s Star, it’s no surprise that the young man we see today known as King Combs is taking over the charts – and we can agree it’s long overdue.
Here in Hell’s Kitchen, Alaina and Her Pup are Making 80 Square Feet Work for $650pm
New Yorkers have a reputation for tolerating small and unusual apartments in the name of love for our fair city, but one Hell’s Kitchen resident’s home may take the cake. Step inside Alaina Randazzo’s $650 a month, 80-square-foot studio on the West Side. A third-floor walk up without windows (save for a skylight), the cozy living […] The post Here in Hell’s Kitchen, Alaina and Her Pup are Making 80 Square Feet Work for $650pm appeared first on W42ST.
nypressnews.com
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins Marion and Tabitha Broderick Look All Grown Up in Rare Red Carpet Appearance – E! Online
And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker‘s kids are all grown up. The Sex and the City alum made the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 a family affair, bringing along her husband Matthew Broderick and their daughters Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Tabitha Hodge Broderick, who have become sophisticated stylistas at just 13 years old.
Another Million Dollar Powerball Winner in New York
It's raining money for one lucky lucky lottery player in New York. Someone is holding a winning million-dollar Powerball ticket, so check your numbers. The winning numbers for Monday, September 26 Powerball drawing were:. 13-20-31-33-59 +20. The winning ticket was sold in Nassau County at the Heart to Heart convenience...
Bronx Zoo to Host First Ever Nighttime Halloween Event This Fall
Lions. Tigers. and Dinosaurs! Oh my! Wait, what? Think Jurassic Park meets the Bronx Zoo. Put it all together and you get a night filled with frights just a short drive from home. There is no shortage of haunted happenings going on throughout the Hudson Valley this spooky season. However,...
Massive Lightning Bolt Appears to Strike One World Trade Center During Thunderstorm: PHOTO
Recently, a lightning storm hit New York City creating a striking image as a lightning bolt appears to hit the top of the One World Trade Center in downtown Manhattan. A pic of the jaw-dropping moment depicting the lightning strike is shared on the Fox News Instagram page in a September 26 post.
Huge Cash Jackpot For One Lucky New York Resident
What exactly are the odds that you will be a millionaire? I mean if you are a world class professional athlete, being a millionaire is standard these days. But what about the everyday, average New Yorker? What chance do you have to strike it rich? If you have some dreams, the opportunity is here.
$52B storm gates eyed for NY-NJ waterways hit by Sandy
A decade after Superstorm Sandy pummeled New York and New Jersey in one of the costliest storms in U.S. history, the federal government is proposing a $52 billion plan to build movable barriers and gates across bays, rivers and other waterways in the two states hardest-hit by the storm. The...
fox5ny.com
Why cities on the same latitude as NYC have different weather
NEW YORK - A ride around the world at the 40-degree latitude where New York City sits will have you move through cities in Spain, Italy, Turkey, and China. Madrid, Naples, Istanbul, Beijing, and New York are on the same parallel. Even though different cities can be along the same latitude, they don't always have the same weather. Why is that?
Eater
The Biggest Restaurant Makeover in New York City
My first time walking into HAGS, a queer fine dining destination in the East Village, I thought I would be flooded with memories. I thought it would be obvious what it had been, the bones of its previous life pushing through the skin of its walls. But among the bar’s drapery, the soft booths, the lime green accents and the heart-shaped pink lights that adorn each table, it felt like a singular space, something new and weird and decidedly queer. I was surprised to find I wasn’t thinking of all the dinners I’d had in this room, which had defined dining in the early aughts in New York City not just for me, but for basically the whole country. The transformation was sort of an amazing feat.
Tiempo: Fiona devastates Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic; 1st Latino DOC commissioner stops by
In this episode of Tiempo, we're updating the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona and also chatting with New York City Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina.
fox5ny.com
Baby giraffe draws crowds of visitors on Long Island
MELVILLE, N.Y. - Visitors have smiles and selfies for Savanna the baby giraffe at White Post Farms in Melville. "This is Long Island's first," White Post owner Ron Brigati said. Savanna was born in August. The news of the newest member of the White Post Farms family is drawing crowds...
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Inside a $45,000,000 Billionaire's Row New York City Penthouse
Welcome to this full floor Billionaires’ Row SKY PALACE at the prestigious One57 luxury tower. This sprawling 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom sky mansion is where you can enjoy an unobstructed 360-degree view of all of New York City and beyond! Billionaires Row never fails to impress and this penthouse is no exception!
fox5ny.com
Hurricane Fiona: NYC Mayor Eric Adams visits Puerto Rico to support recovery
PUERTO RICO - New York City Mayor Eric Adams visited Puerto Rico on Sunday to support recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona's destruction last week. "We call Puerto Rico our sixth borough and we don’t take that name lightly," Adams said in a tweet. "We’re going to do the work on the ground to make our neighbors whole again."
New York Mayor Believes There Could be 75,000 Migrants as Tent City is Created
Mayor Eric Adams is creating a tent city for migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. Mayor Eric Adams wanted to house the migrants in tents in a Bronx parking lot which is drawing some criticism from local leaders. Borough President Vanessa Gibson is one of them.
Gizmodo
U.S. Army Corps Proposes Huge Storm Gates to Protect NYC From Flooding
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Saturday released plans for barriers that would protect New York City and New Jersey from storm surges and coastal flooding. Details in the proposal show that it would cost about $52 billion to protect New York and New Jersey’s shorelines. It would take an estimated 14 years to build 12 movable storm barriers across major inlets and bays in the region. The plan is called Alternative 3B, one of five options outlined in the NY & NJ Harbor & Tributaries Focus Area Feasibility Study (HATS).
A Legal Pot Problem That’s Now Plaguing the Streets of America: Plastic Litter
Waste packaging from a burgeoning and newly legalized marijuana industry litters streets across the country, adding to a global crisis of plastic waste. In New York, regulators who are making the state’s first-ever rules for the retail sale of recreational marijuana hope they have answers to limit their state’s contribution to the problem. They’ve been working to include sustainable packaging requirements into the licenses that businesses will need to open by the end of this year.
yourmileagemayvary.net
NYC Subway Trains Will Offer New Security Measure
If you ever go to New York City, you have to know that you rarely have any sort of privacy if you’re on the street. Fellow visitors (and even locals) will constantly take photos and you’re sure to be in some of them. Times Square has its famous EarthCam running 24/7, 365 days per year. And if you know where to look, you’ll see security cameras – some private, some run by the local government – all over The Big Apple.
therealdeal.com
Long Island farmer turns his pitchfork on Jamestown
A frothy finder’s fee has a Long Island farmer going scorched earth on Jamestown Properties. Kerber’s Farm owner Nick Voulgaris is suing Jamestown and its president, Michael Phillips, claiming they failed to pay the farmer after he tipped them off on two buildings for sale in the West Village, the Commercial Observer reported. Voulgaris is seeking either the $1.6 million fee he feels he’s owed, or a 10 percent ownership interest in the buildings.
