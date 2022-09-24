Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County District Schools closed Wednesday through Friday due to Hurricane IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Mississippi man arrested in Orange Park for batteryZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
First Clay County Bonded Transportation Program project begins soon in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Comments / 0