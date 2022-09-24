ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EW.com

Is Eugene on trial in new Walking Dead trailer?

There is sure to be plenty of action in the final eight Walking Dead episodes that begin airing Oct. 2 on AMC. The trailers and teasers we have seen so far promise action involving our heroes against the leaders of the Commonwealth, and action involving the ever-present zombie threat. But judging by a new exclusive trailer we got our hands on, there could also be action of a different sort — in the courtroom.
EW.com

'NCIS: LA' season finale promo

This season's NCIS: LA finale is "without a doubt the darkest season-finale we've ever done on the show," according to executive producer Shane Brennan. And the proof is in the promo. EW has your exclusive first look at the episode, which finds the team going to new lengths to recover...
EW.com

The Calling star Jeff Wilbusch on what sets his TV detective apart

Television has given us a host of detectives with special skills that set their crime-solving apart, whether it be OCD (Monk), a "fake" psychic (The Mentalist), an ability to commune with the dead (Medium), or just extremely unique powers of observation (every Sherlock Holmes adaptation ever). But The Calling, a...
EW.com

Surprise, The Sandman fans! Audible just released Act III of their audiobook adaptation

While you wait for season 2 of the Netflix series, check out the latest installment of the other popular remix of the iconic Neil Gaiman comic. Are you ready for more of The Sandman? Alas, a second season has not yet been confirmed for the popular Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman's iconic comic series (though showrunner Allan Heinberg is already making plans). But longtime fans of this franchise know that there's another ongoing adaptation. Yes, Audible has now released the third installment of their Sandman audiobook adaptation.
EW.com

Shadow and Bone prequel novelsheds light on the villainous Darkling's past

The Darkling, as you've never seen him before. In Demon in the Wood (out today), Grishaverse fans will learn the villainous Darkling's origin story. Set during his childhood, the graphic novel follows Eryk and his mother, Lena, as they live on the run from those hunting them to either destroy them or exploit their gifts. The Darkling in Shadow and Bone is full of disdain for humanity, as he outlives most people around him. "When we meet him in Demon in the Wood, he hasn't had that experience yet, but he is hungry for friendship and someplace to set down roots," franchise author Leigh Bardugo says.
EW.com

RuPaul's Drag Race queen Kornbread announces cancer diagnosis

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 breakout and upcoming Hocus Pocus 2 star Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté revealed Saturday that she has intestinal cancer. "Recently I was diagnosed with Adenocarcinoma. A type of Cancer in the Smaller intestine. I'm 100% fine and everything is in the early stages so Ill be back to my normal self in no time. Absolutely curable!" Kornbread said in a post shared across her social media pages.
EW.com

SecretCelebrity Drag Race queen Kevin McHale says Glee costar Lea Michele would kill the reading challenge

Kevin McHale is certain his former Glee costar Lea Michele can read — at least when it comes to opening the RuPaul's Drag Race library. The latest RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race eliminee tells EW in his exit interview that, despite the ridiculous internet conspiracy theory alleging that Michele is illiterate, he thinks she'd kill a series of playful "reads" on the set of the Emmy-winning show.
EW.com

Chicago Fire is bringing back the Halloween episode this season

Things are always dramatic on Chicago Fire, but they aren't always... spooky. However, in season 11, fans should expect at least a little spookiness as the show delivers something we haven't seen recently: a Halloween episode. "We haven't done a Halloween episode in a while," Fire co-showrunner Andrew Newman tells...
EW.com

Watch 9-1-1 get tense as Athena clashes with mom over her dad's accident

Family crises are never easy, but things are particularly tough between Athena and her mom on Monday night's 9-1-1. Last week's season 6 premiere ended with Athena (Angela Bassett) on the phone with her mom (Beverly Todd) as her father (Henry G. Sanders) accidentally drives into their family home. Forgoing their delayed honeymoon, Athena and Bobby (Peter Krause) rush to Florida to help — and in a preview clip exclusive to EW, things are not going well.
EW.com

'How I Met Your Mother' recap: Something old

Tonight's How I Met Your Mother reminded me of that scene in National Lampoon's European Vacation where Chevy Chase and his family get stuck in London's Lambeth Bridge Roundabout. Every time I find myself having even the slightest urge to root for Robin and Ted, a couple I know is not meant to be, I feel like yelling out, "Look, kids, Big Ben!"
EW.com

Hot on Hulu: The must-see Halloween shows to stream

Each week, EW highlights the best programming on Hulu with Hot on Hulu. This week, our favorite shows to watch for Halloween…. Halloween is upon us, so what better time than now to watch some spooky, scary television?. In this week's edition of Hot on Hulu from Entertainment Weekly, in...
EW.com

Taylor Hale on her epic speech and historic Big Brother win

It was perhaps the most remarkable and unexpected journey in Big Brother history. And history was indeed made when Taylor Hale was crowned the champion of season 24 on Sunday's live Big Brother finale, the first Black woman to ever win a non-celebrity edition of the game. (Tamar Braxton won the second season of Celebrity Big Brother in 2019.)
