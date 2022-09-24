The Darkling, as you've never seen him before. In Demon in the Wood (out today), Grishaverse fans will learn the villainous Darkling's origin story. Set during his childhood, the graphic novel follows Eryk and his mother, Lena, as they live on the run from those hunting them to either destroy them or exploit their gifts. The Darkling in Shadow and Bone is full of disdain for humanity, as he outlives most people around him. "When we meet him in Demon in the Wood, he hasn't had that experience yet, but he is hungry for friendship and someplace to set down roots," franchise author Leigh Bardugo says.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO