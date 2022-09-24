ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Major Case Squad investigation of St. Ann shooting leads to murder charge

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis man was charged with murder after police said he shot and killed a man in St. Ann last week. James Cody, 30, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the deadly shooting of 32-year-old Terrance Washington.
Murder charges in Troy fire

A 40-year-old man is charged with numerous felonies in a fire that killed a Troy, IL woman last week. Investigators say Michael E. Sloan Jr. burned the home of Susanne Tomlinson in the 500 block of Wood Thrush while Tomlinson was inside, causing the death of Tomlinson. He is also accused of trying to kill Tomlinson’s daughter, Courtney Tomlinson.
Man is stabbed, robbed Sunday while giving an 'acquaintance' a ride

ST. LOUIS — A man was assaulted and robbed Sunday night after giving another man a ride in the Dutchtown neighborhood of St. Louis. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Sunday after the pair arrived in the 3700 block of Dunnica Avenue, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. An argument broke out between the victim - a 51-year-old man - and the suspect - a 58-year-old man.
WANTED: Suspect sought in August shooting in Central West End

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a man who they say shot a woman in the Central West in August. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Forest Park Ave. on August 22. Police say the man, who was captured on surveillance video, shot a 37-year-old woman inside an apartment because he was angry she answered a call on his phone. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.
Judge acquits Alton man in fatal shooting

A Madison County judge has acquitted an Alton man in connection with a fatal shooting at his home in February 2021. 46-year-old Arvin Freeman had been charged with first degree murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm, but the judge ruled on Monday that Freeman was defending his home when he shot 30-year-old Robert Woods.
Car stolen from outside House Springs home

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a car from outside a home in the 6400 block of Glendale Court in House Springs. The stolen 2013 Kia Optima was valued at about $3,000, authorities reported. The victim parked the car outside his home at about midnight...
Man stabbed in back by girlfriend in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man was literally stabbed in the back by his girlfriend early Monday morning in south St. Louis. The 43-year-old man told police that he woke up at about 1 a.m. with a sharp pain from his back. Police said, “When he got up, he observed his girlfriend holding a knife confronting […]
Three alleged pickpocket artists arrested at Arnold Walmart

The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office has charged two men and a woman from Romania in connection with the theft of a man’s wallet at the Walmart store in Arnold. Police believe the three have been pickpocketing throughout Missouri and other states, Arnold Police reported. The three suspects...
How to Avoid Crime in St. Louis

If you're planning a trip to St. Louis, Missouri, it's essential to be aware of the crime rate in the city. Police foot patrol.Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels. While there are many safe and fun things to do in St. Louis, there are also areas of the city that can be dangerous. Following a few simple tips can help keep yourself safe and avoid becoming a victim of crime.
28-year-old found shot, killed in back of car in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead inside a car in St. Louis City Monday afternoon. According to police, two men were shot in the 1100 block of Long Way. Less than a mile away, officers responded to the Salama Market at 13th Street and Cass where they found a 28-year-old Shaquon Ash’Lay Parker shot in the backseat of a car. Parker died from his injuries.
Man wakes up to knife-wielding girlfriend in South City home, police say

SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was injured after waking up to a startling sight inside his south St. Louis home overnight Monday. According to police, a 43-year-old man was asleep at a home in the 3500 block of Morganford in the Tower Grove South neighborhood when he felt a sharp pain in his back. When he got up, he spotted his 31-year-old girlfriend holding a knife as she confronted him over a personal matter.
More police, more problems

The Defund the Police movement has taken a rhetorical media hit during the latest surge in St. Louis homicides and the chronic “shortage” of police officers. The Post Dispatch certainly went after the movement in a recent editorial, referring to “’defund the police’ platitudes that seem increasingly naïve.” [ “As St. Louis police remain understaffed, city blames automakers for car thefts”]
