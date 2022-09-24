Read full article on original website
20,000,000,000,000,000 ants are crawling around Earth, researchers find, weighing more in total than all birds and mammals combined
Researchers have worked out an estimate for the number of ants crawling around Earth — and the total is "astounding." Scientists at the University of Hong Kong say there are 20,000,000,000,000,000 — that's 20 quadrillion — of the critters around the globe. The combined weight of those ants is more than all of the wild birds and mammals on the planet.
LOOK: Massive, Alien-Looking Caterpillars Are Emerging From Trees in the Southeastern US
When you think about bugs, caterpillars are pretty inoffensive compared to others. However, a caterpillar that rivals the creepiness of spiders and other crawlers was spotted. The hickory horned devil (yes, that’s its name), is one of the largest types of caterpillars in the United States. The creepy crawlies have begun emerging from trees in large masses. Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division shared images of the bug after one was spotted.
A Tiny Translucent-Looking Light Green Species of Tree Frog, With Blue Armpits, Was Recently Discovered in Costa Rica
Recently the tapir valley tree frog, Tlalocohyla celeste, was discovered in the Tapir Valley Nature Reserve in Costa Rica. With its recent discovery, scientists have speculated that "the frog may be critically endangered since it lives in a 20-acre wetland within Tapir Valley Nature Reserve." [i]
6 Garden Pests You Are Most Likely To Run Into This Fall In Minnesota
If you spend any amount of time outdoors during the fall, maybe you are out in the garden harvesting the last of the tomatoes or cucumbers, or maybe you just enjoy going for a walk in the crisp air, whatever it is you are doing outside, chances are good that you'll run into any one of these six garden pests this fall.
Phys.org
Sugary poo could be used to lure destructive plant pests to their doom
Spotted lanternflies communicate through their smelly excretions—called honeydew, reports a new study in Frontiers in Insect Science. This invasive species has been impacting crops in the northeastern US, but little is known about how these insects locate each other for reproduction or feeding. According to this latest research, the insects' honeydew emits several airborne chemicals that attract other lanternflies. Surprisingly, these effects are sex-specific, which may be the first known case of such signals in insects known as planthoppers.
Phys.org
Invasive stink bug habitat could expand greatly with climate change
A foul-smelling, voracious, wide-spread pest could become even more ubiquitous with climate change. A recent modeling study found that changing weather could increase suitable habitat for the brown marmorated stink bug in the United States by 70%. The study, published in Pest Management Science, draws on data from a three-year stink bug monitoring effort in 17 states as well as several potential climate scenarios. However, whether the insects will thrive in new places depends on the conditions of each area and potential mitigation measures.
Plant a spectacular native with tropical looks
Hardy aroids are so much easier to grow than their exotic and expensive cousins – but they look just as good
Phys.org
A new window into plants of the past
Within the cabinets and drawers of the world's herbaria are nearly 400 million dried plant specimens. These collections have long served as a vital record of what plant species exist on Earth and where they grow. But hidden within the desiccated leaves, stems, flowers and roots is far more information on how the plants interacted with their environment while they were alive. Knowing about these "functional traits"—aspects like leaf structure, chemical composition and water content—could help researchers understand how plant communities change over time, and ultimately how we can help ecosystems thrive in the future.
Nature's headbangers: Woodpeckers drumming on trees use the same part of the brain as songbirds learning a tune, study finds
Woodpeckers drumming their beaks into trees are using the same part of the brain as songbirds learning to sing a tune, a new study has found. The bird's forebrain contains specialised pecking regions that resemble those associated with birdsong and human language systems. These have previously only been found in...
Tree Hugger
What's the Difference Between Turtles and Tortoises?
It's easy to understand why so many use the words "turtle" and "tortoise" interchangeably. They look similar with their characteristic bony shells and lipless expressions, and, in some cases, they really are the same: All tortoises are turtles even though not all turtles are tortoises, and not even all land turtles are tortoises—to make the matter more confusing.
