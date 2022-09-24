ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

20,000,000,000,000,000 ants are crawling around Earth, researchers find, weighing more in total than all birds and mammals combined

Researchers have worked out an estimate for the number of ants crawling around Earth — and the total is "astounding." Scientists at the University of Hong Kong say there are 20,000,000,000,000,000 — that's 20 quadrillion — of the critters around the globe. The combined weight of those ants is more than all of the wild birds and mammals on the planet.
WILDLIFE
Outsider.com

LOOK: Massive, Alien-Looking Caterpillars Are Emerging From Trees in the Southeastern US

When you think about bugs, caterpillars are pretty inoffensive compared to others. However, a caterpillar that rivals the creepiness of spiders and other crawlers was spotted. The hickory horned devil (yes, that’s its name), is one of the largest types of caterpillars in the United States. The creepy crawlies have begun emerging from trees in large masses. Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division shared images of the bug after one was spotted.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Lobsters#Lawns#Spiders#Plant
Phys.org

Sugary poo could be used to lure destructive plant pests to their doom

Spotted lanternflies communicate through their smelly excretions—called honeydew, reports a new study in Frontiers in Insect Science. This invasive species has been impacting crops in the northeastern US, but little is known about how these insects locate each other for reproduction or feeding. According to this latest research, the insects' honeydew emits several airborne chemicals that attract other lanternflies. Surprisingly, these effects are sex-specific, which may be the first known case of such signals in insects known as planthoppers.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Invasive stink bug habitat could expand greatly with climate change

A foul-smelling, voracious, wide-spread pest could become even more ubiquitous with climate change. A recent modeling study found that changing weather could increase suitable habitat for the brown marmorated stink bug in the United States by 70%. The study, published in Pest Management Science, draws on data from a three-year stink bug monitoring effort in 17 states as well as several potential climate scenarios. However, whether the insects will thrive in new places depends on the conditions of each area and potential mitigation measures.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

A new window into plants of the past

Within the cabinets and drawers of the world's herbaria are nearly 400 million dried plant specimens. These collections have long served as a vital record of what plant species exist on Earth and where they grow. But hidden within the desiccated leaves, stems, flowers and roots is far more information on how the plants interacted with their environment while they were alive. Knowing about these "functional traits"—aspects like leaf structure, chemical composition and water content—could help researchers understand how plant communities change over time, and ultimately how we can help ecosystems thrive in the future.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Tree Hugger

What's the Difference Between Turtles and Tortoises?

It's easy to understand why so many use the words "turtle" and "tortoise" interchangeably. They look similar with their characteristic bony shells and lipless expressions, and, in some cases, they really are the same: All tortoises are turtles even though not all turtles are tortoises, and not even all land turtles are tortoises—to make the matter more confusing.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy