Greene County, MO

Police pursuit ends with two dead in officer involved shooting

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago

UPDATE: The Greene County Sheriff’s office update information, “ The two suspects involved in this incident have been identified as Timothy W. Shafer, 37 years of age, and Donna M. Bailey, 23 years of age. The next of kin have been notified. This investigation is still ongoing.”

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday morning, September 24, just before 3 a.m. Ozark Missouri Police initiated a traffic stop on a suspected DWI driver near US-65 and MO-14. The Chevy passenger car fled. The Ozark Police officer did not initiate pursuit.

A short time later about 3:30 a.m. a Christian County Deputy located the same Chevy passenger car in the Highlandville area and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit neared US-65 Highway and State Hwy CC where a Deputy performed a TVI (Tactical Vehicle Intervention) after the suspect vehicle attempted to run over a Deputy.

The suspect vehicle was flipped onto its side.

“Both occupants of the vehicle failed to comply with commands,” the Greene County Sheriff’s office state in a media release . “The male then appeared out of the driver’s side window with a firearm and the suspect brandished the firearm at the officers.”

Christian County Sheriff’s Deputies, Nixa Police officers and Ozark Police officers fired their weapons at the threat.

Both occupants of the vehicle, white male driver and a female passenger, are confirmed as deceased.

No names are released as next of kin notifications are not confirmed.

The Sheriff’s Critical Incident Team (SCIT) responded to the scene. The SCIT is comprised of the county sheriffs of the following jurisdictions: Greene, Christian, Webster and Lawrence.

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more. Traffic along State Hwy CC is still closed for investigation as of the initial printing of this article. Scroll below and sign up for our JLNews email list so you don’t miss an article.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Newton County Escapee captured in Joplin, located in a travel trailer

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Sheriff Chris Jennings states Newton County escapee Michael Durison, 39, is back in police custody. After following several tips Newton County Detectives and the Joplin Police Department took Durison into custody in a travel trailer located at 1808 West 20th, near 20th and McCoy, in Joplin. Arrested with Durison at the travel trailer, a 20-year-old female...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
