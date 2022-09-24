Georges St-Pierre confident heavyweight Jon Jones can be ‘as good as he was in the light heavyweight division’

Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul bashes Floyd Mayweather over exhibition matches: ‘Floyd, I will fight you’
Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather both have pretty sweet rackets set up. Jake Paul is making millions fighting over-the-hill MMA fighters. Floyd Mayweather is making millions fighting random opponents in Japan and Dubai. Floyd hasn’t said too much about Jake’s game, but of course Jake couldn’t resist ripping Floyd after his latest $10+ million paycheck to fight Mikuru Asakura at Super RIZIN this weekend.
mmanews.com
Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Gets Brutally KO’d
While Floyd Mayweather scored a big knockout in his return to Japan, his bodyguard Jizzy was not as lucky. While most of the attention surrounding Rizin 38 came from the boxing match between Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura, there was a fight on the undercard that was likely of interest to at least “Pretty Boy” Floyd, himself. This was his bodyguard, Ray Sadeghi, AKA Jizzy Mack, who took on a much lighter opponent in Japanese kickboxer Kouzi, in an exhibition bout.
Watch Conor McGregor hit a spinning back kick to flying knee combo while sparring
While Conor McGregor may have taken his full attention off MMA for a moment to star in the upcoming Roadhouse remake alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, he’d like you to know he’s still getting some proper training in. McGregor’s own news site The Mac Life recently posted footage of ‘The...
Look: Ex-UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Outfit Photo
Former UFC star and Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant continues to grow her brand on social media. VanZant, who left the UFC a couple of years back, has amassed millions of followers on social media. The former UFC star is constantly pushing content with her significant other. This weekend, VanZant...
wrestlingrumors.net
Drew McIntyre Pulled From WWE Events Over Medical Issue
You never want to hear that. There are a lot of reasons that a wrestler could miss a show and most of them are not good, especially if they involve health issues. While wrestlers are often getting injured, you do not see that many situations of a wrestler missing time from the ring due to illness. That seems to be the case at the moment with one of WWE’s most prominent stars.
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Comments On How WWE Has Treated Him Since His Return
After returning to the WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes quickly became one of the top babyfaces in the company this past Spring. Though the former AEW EVP suffered a pectoral injury that put him out of commission back in June, Rhodes appears to be happy to be back working for the company after his six years away.
MMAmania.com
Cris Cyborg wins boxing debut, trashed by Cat Zingano anyway — ‘Juice Box’
Bellator MMA featherweight champion Cris Cyborg made her boxing debut last weekend in Brazil, defeating Simone Silva by way of unanimous decision at the “Fight Music Show 2” event in Curitiba. “I’m very happy,” Cyborg told FMS broadcast partner Combate after the win (via MMA Fighting). “Simone is...
Invicta FC 49 Weigh-In Results: Atomweight Title Fight Official
The Invicta FC 49 weigh-in results are in, featuring an atomweight title fight in the headlining spot. The action all goes down tonight (Wednesday, September 28, 2022), and will see Jessica Delboni put her 105-pound title on the line against “Lionheart” Jillian DeCoursey in the headliner. DeCoursey earned...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania
In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
Joe Rogan Says Brendan Schaub ‘Needs A Handler’ After Making A ‘Wrong’ UFC Conspiracy Theory
Joe Rogan believes Brendan Schaub should watch what he says. The former UFC fighter would cause quite a ruckus after he gave his thoughts on what went down at UFC 279. The main card of the pay-per-view would be quickly shuffled into three entirely new matchups after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his headliner against Nate Diaz. Diaz would instead draw Tony Ferguson, Chimaev would get Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez would throw down with Li Jingliang.
Deontay Wilder calls out Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua AND Oleksandr Usyk... suggesting there's 'a chance' of a fourth fight with the Gypsy King and claiming AJ has 'a big stamina problem' before challenging Ukrainian to a bout
Deontay Wilder has made a bizarre attempt to call out three of the top heavyweight boxers. The American, who hasn't fought since back-to-back defeats to Tyson Fury, has targeted Fury, Antony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk after claiming he is still a 'big fish' in the division. Speaking to Sky Sports,...
stillrealtous.com
Possible Challenger For Roman Reigns Revealed
Roman Reigns has been WWE Universal Champion for over two years now, and throughout the course of those two years he’s managed to defeat some of the biggest names in the wrestling business. You never know who could step up to the Tribal Chief next, and over the weekend...
BoxingNews24.com
Usyk Interview: On fighting Joe Joyce and “Fury’s a Lunatic”
Parimatch sat down with Oleksandr Usyk after his win against Anthony Joshua last month. During the interview, Usyk discussed a potential bout with Fury and the new WBO interim champion Joe Joyce. On your Twitter you invited Joe Joyce to come to Kyiv and have a fight at the Olympic...
Mike Tyson snaps at Don King after seeing him for first time since suing for $100million
MIKE TYSON let his temper boil over after coming face to face with his former promoter Don King. Relations between the pair started to decline towards the end of Tyson's career with the boxer deciding to sue King in 1998. Tyson accused the promoter of stealing millions of dollars he...
mmanews.com
Footage Of White/Diaz Post-UFC 279 Conversation Revealed
UFC President Dana White and recently released star Nate Diaz have seemed to put any tensions behind them according to recent behind-the-scenes footage. Diaz defeated Tony Ferguson via fourth-round submission at UFC 279 just weeks ago. The fight was the last on Diaz’s UFC contract as he intends to pursue other ventures in the fight game, including a possible boxing fight against Jake Paul.
MMA Fighting
Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn in the works for UFC 283
A featherweight showdown between Josiane Nunes and Zarah Fairn is in the works for UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro on Jan. 21, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting. Both sides have agreed but contracts have yet to be issued. UFC 283 takes place at Jeunesse...
3 extraordinary details you may have missed from Floyd Mayweather's fight with MMA star Mikuru Asakura
Floyd Mayweather's latest opponent Mikuru Asakura hit him cleaner with this one punch than Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao ever managed to.
Sean O’Malley Responds To Underdog Status For UFC 280, ‘I’m A Little Surprised’
Sean O’Malley is not keen on being the underdog in his next fight. UFC 280 is full of amazing matchups from top to bottom. There will be two title fights that night in Abu Dhabi, a lightweight bout between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev and a bantamweight bout between champion Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. These two title fights are exciting, but many fight fans are looking forward to another bout on the card. There is a bantamweight title contender fight between former champ Petr Yan and rising star Sean O’Malley, this is the people’s main event.
WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes Gave An Update On His Injury Recovery, And Fans Should Be Hopeful
Cody Rhodes gave an update on his injury, and it may be time for WWE fans to start feeling hopeful.
