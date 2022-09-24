Read full article on original website
William “Bill” Bernard Ryan of Southern Shores, September 21
William Bernard Ryan, 83, of Southern Shores, NC passed away on the last day of summer Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at his home with Kathleen, his wife of 62 years by his side. Born in Morris County, NJ on July 24, 1939, he was the son of the late Dorothy...
Barbara Walker Hudson of Moyock, September 22
Barbara Walker Hudson, 81, left this Earth to go to her heavenly home on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Born on May 31, 1941 in her beloved village of Sligo, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Samuel Archie Walker, Sr. and Eleanor Ione Winslow Walker. She graduated from Moyock High School. She continued her education at Meredith College graduating in 1963. Later that year, she married her sweetheart, Charles Hinton Hudson, and began her teaching career.
Increasing confidence that eastern NC will feel Ian impacts
(Dare County Emergency Management) On the morning of Sept. 28, Dare County Emergency Management issued this update on the status of Hurricane Ian and predictions about its potential impacts on our regions. Here is the information. Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of...
David M. Copeland, September 24
David M. Copeland passed away on September 24, 2022 in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. He was born on April 16, 1966 in Riverhead, New York. The family moved to Bedford, Virginia in 1974. David graduated from Liberty High School, where he was an avid tennis and soccer player. He worked at Chilli Peppers in the Outer Banks and was a beloved member of the Chilli Peppers family. During his many years in OBX, David spent many days in his fishing boat on the ocean and sound.
Dare County Library Programs for October 2022 Adult Speakers Series
The Dare County Library’s Fall 2022 Adult Program series kicked off in September. Registration is open. We will offer hybrid programs (a combination of in-person and virtual offerings) in order to provide better access and accommodation for more patrons. Most programs will be held in the Kill Devil Hills Library meeting room, unless otherwise indicated.
Dare County Land Transfers
Williams Christopher W from Wetzel Dawn Gray/014537000—Metes & Bounds/$489,000/Improved Residential. Benson Charles Garland II from Gallagher LLC/029821000—Metes & Bounds/$530,000/Improved Residential. Equity Trust Company Custodian from Trader Erick R/ 014676000—Metes & Bounds/$292,000/Improved Residential. Kerr Janacina Venna from Intile Nandi/014577000—Lot 2 Sec 1 Oceanfront Enterprises/$377,700/Improved Residential. Lidonni &...
Nags Head National Night Out on October 4
Join us for National Night Out on October 4, 2022 from 5 – 7 pm at Dowdy Park at 3005 S Croatan Hwy!. This is our opportunity each year to promote police-community partnerships and engage with the public. National Night Out helps to bring back a sense of community and provides a great opportunity to bring law enforcement and neighbors together under positive circumstances. We will have a bounce house, a dunking booth, a seatbelt simulator and other various vendors and kids activities. The police department will also be providing food for the event. We hope to see you all there!
Duck Woods Country Club breaks ground for a new pickleball facility
Duck Woods Country Club in Southern Shores broke ground this month on a new pickleball court complex. Bobby Kidder, the Club’s General Manager and Project Director indicated work was beginning immediately by Outer Banks Tennis Contractors, LLC, LoWire Technologies and Dare Concrete. The Duck Woods facility will be a state-of-the-art, tournament-sanctioned, lighted court complex that will provide the best playing court surface on the Outer Banks. Completion is expected before the end of the year.
Perry Hale Promoted to Nags Head Police Chief
The Town of Nags Head announced on Sept. 27 that Perry Hale has been elevated from the post of interim chief to the chief of the Nags Head Police Department. Hale took the interim slot after the sudden departure of former Nags Head Police Chief Phil Webster in early August.
Community Blood Drive at the Outer Banks Family YMCA on October 1
To make an appointment, click here. Appointments are highly recommended and take priority, but walk-ins are welcome. All donors will receive a $20 eGift Card.
At Kidwell rally, prayer is front and center
Following concerns about holding a prayer rally on the steps of the Dare County Courthouse, State Representative Keith Kidwell held the rally in the parking lot of the Dare County Administration Building at the originally scheduled time of noon on Sept. 24. Estimates put the crowd size around 70. Originally...
‘We’ve had a lot of really great success stories’
Since Dare County Recovery Court first convened at the Dare County Justice Center in May 2019, it has steadily grown to include more participants, more success stories, and more funding. At its core, the three-year-old program allows some individuals with substance abuse problems who are charged with or convicted of...
