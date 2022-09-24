Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist dies after Southington crash with pickup truck, police say
SOUTHINGTON — A motorcyclist was killed after a pickup collided with his bike Tuesday evening, police said. David Sanabria, 39, of Plainville, died after the crash in the 200 block of Queen Street, Southington Police Lt. Keith Egan said. According to Egan, the crash happened about 6:20 p.m. when...
Waterbury police identify suspect in deadly parking lot shooting
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police identified the suspect wanted for a deadly shooting in a convenience store parking lot. The shooting happened on September 13 in the parking lot of the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue. Police said 26-year-old Jordan Savage was killed in the shooting. Gelson Cruz,...
Bridgeport police: Two male suspects fired shots from car before crash
BRIDGEPORT — Local police are searching for two male suspects who allegedly fired shots before crashing a car. Police said the Bridgeport Emergency Command Center received a report of shots fired and a car crash at the intersection of Gregory and Atlantic streets around 4:58 p.m. The caller told dispatchers two male suspects fired out of the window of the car, reported to be a gray Pontiac sedan, before the vehicle collided with a pole, according to police.
Missing New Haven man found dead in Beacon Falls, police say
BEACON FALLS — A missing New Haven man was found dead in Beacon Falls Friday night, according to state police. Richard Cherhoniak, 64, was reported missing by New Haven police on July 30, officials said. Troopers with Troop I in Bethany responded to a wooded area about a half-mile...
Empty ATM stolen in New Haven found on Route 8 in Bridgeport, police say
BRIDGEPORT — A stolen ATM was discovered by transportation workers on a highway Monday, according to the Connecticut State Police. Members of a state Department of Transportation crew alerted the law enforcement agency after spotting an ATM on Route 8 in Bridgeport on Monday morning, according to state police. The ATM was reported to be empty.
Video shows Connecticut trooper’s use of stun gun on man who later died
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state trooper responding to a domestic violence report last month used her stun gun on a man continuously for over a minute, body-camera and dashboard-camera video released by the police shows. The man’s death four days later is under investigation. Ryan Marzi, 38, of Hebron, Connecticut, died unexpectedly in his sleep […]
Plainville man dies in Southington motorcycle crash
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Plainville died in a Southington crash on Tuesday, according to police. The Southington Police Department responded to 279 Queen St. around 6:23 p.m. for a report of a car versus motorcycle crash. Police said an investigation revealed that 39-year-old David Sanabria of Plainville was driving a 2016 Guzzi […]
East Haven police searching for man who used machete to rob adult store
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who used a machete to rob an adult boutique. The robbery happened at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Romantix, located at 815 Foxon Rd., according to authorities. The suspect entered the store with the machete and then […]
Boy, 17, wounded in New Haven shooting, police say
NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating after 17-year-old boy was shot on Read Street Monday afternoon in the city's Newhallville neighborhood. New Haven police were alerted to gunfire on Read Street between Winchester Avenue and Newhall Street around 5:20 p.m., police said in a statement Tuesday. Police were then...
40-Year-Old Seriously Injured In 2-Vehicle I-84 Crash In Plainville
A 40-year-old Connecticut man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on I-84. The crash happened in Hartford County in the eastbound lanes near Exit 34 in Plainville at about 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, Connecticut State Police said. A 2011 Harley-Davidson FLHX was traveling in the left center...
2 Teens Killed In Multi-Vehicle Glastonbury Crash
A two-vehicle crash in Connecticut claimed the lives of two young people including an 18-year-old high school senior and a 15-year-old. The Hartford County crash, between a motorcycle and an SUV, took place in Glastonbury around 7 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Hebron Avenue. According to Capt. Mark Catania,...
Police: Man linked to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford
WILLIMANTIC — Local police say they have arrested a man who has ties to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford. Kevin Yamil Gomez-Silva, 22, of Willimantic, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment; illegal discharge of a firearm; illegal sale, delivery or transport of a long gun; risk of injury to a child; second-degree breach of peace; and tampering with physical evidence Monday. He was held on $250,000 bond and appeared in state Superior Court in Danielson on Tuesday.
Hamden police: Woman struck by stray bullet in Butler Street home
HAMDEN — A woman was struck by a bullet in her Butler Street home Saturday night, according to police. Officers responded to the intersection of Butler and Goodrich streets around 10 p.m. for multiple reported shots, Detective Sean Dolan said in an email. "Responding officers located ballistic evidence in...
Wrong-way driver involved in crash that injured state trooper
SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for driving the wrong way on Interstate 84 in Southbury and crashing into a state police vehicle. State police said Victor Hugo Pelaez-Macas, 34, of Meriden, was traveling east on I-84 west in the area of exit 15 on Saturday around 11:30 p.m.
Man Dead After SUV Plunges Into Water at Saybrook Point Marina
A 76-year-old man died when his SUV went into the water at the Saybrook Point Marina in Old Saybrook Saturday night, according to police. It happened around 10:10 p.m. behind the Saybrook Point Inn. Guests at a wedding and staff of the Saybrook Point Inn jumped into the water and...
