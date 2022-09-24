BRIDGEPORT — Local police are searching for two male suspects who allegedly fired shots before crashing a car. Police said the Bridgeport Emergency Command Center received a report of shots fired and a car crash at the intersection of Gregory and Atlantic streets around 4:58 p.m. The caller told dispatchers two male suspects fired out of the window of the car, reported to be a gray Pontiac sedan, before the vehicle collided with a pole, according to police.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 19 HOURS AGO