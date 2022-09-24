Read full article on original website
WSLS
Get Downtown Lynchburg returns this weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A family favorite is returning to Lynchburg for an evening of free fun. On Monday, the Downtown Lynchburg Association announced that Get Downtown will be held on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Get Downtown will feature over 180 vendors, businesses, organizations, and entertainers from...
WSET
"Joyful Moments" Offered at Heritage Green
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Heritage Green Assisted Living offered week of events to spur "joyful moments." Emily finds out how they are using laughter as medicine to improve their quality of life.
wfxrtv.com
Disney Junior live to visit Roanoke Berglund Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Family fun is on its way to Roanoke! Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza is coming to the Bergland Performing Arts Theatre on Nov. 4. According to the Berglund Center, the immersive and interactive concert experience will include singing, dancing, acrobatics, and 3D special effects.
WSET
'Fall in love with Pulaski:' Town of Pulaski gets new 'LOVE' sign on Washington Street
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Pulaski is asking residents if they are ready to "fall in love with Pulaski." On Monday, the town announced the installation of a new LOVE sign on Washington Street. They said the sign is across from the train station and next to...
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg farm opens for trail horseback riding
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A farm in Blacksburg has a new way for people to enjoy nature and ride horses. Ridgeland Farm has opened trail riding. There are around 100 acres on the property for people to explore on horseback. Owner of the farm Stephanie Martin says she wants to...
northernvirginiamag.com
Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke’s Scenery Is the Star of Virginia
Whether you’re ziplining through the trees or relaxing by the lake, you are sure to find unmatched views. One of the best things about living in Northern Virginia is our proximity to destinations with natural scenery and unbeatable views. Roanoke, a three-and-a-half-hour drive from here, offers exactly that. Nestled...
WSET
Mountain View Vintage Market to Welcome More than 60 Vendors
Bedford, VA (WSET) — The Mountain View Vintage Market is set for October 14 and 15 in Bedford. The event organizers said there will be more than 60 vendors taking part. Emily finds out how you can get VIP tickets and the giveaways you could win by going!
WDBJ7.com
Ursula’s Café has grand opening in downtown
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, a new cafe opened. But this one has a twist, it’s a nonprofit donate-what-you-can style of food service. Ursula’s Cafe held its grand opening Saturday, September 24th. The restaurant and non-profit aims to be a welcoming spot to enjoy a nice meal or sweet treats.
wfxrtv.com
Veterans Voices : Barry Brown
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Barry Brown is a 1988 graduate of Staunton River High School…..he was a football and track star for the Golden Eagles…earning a partial track scholarship to Norfolk State…with money options limited for school he joined the Army…serving from 1994-2018 and hasn’t looked back.
WSLS
Large police presence closes entrance to Hunting Hills in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A large police presence closed the entrance to Hunting Hills off Route 220 in Roanoke. More emergency and police vehicles could be seen on the road past the entrance. The main traffic on 220 was not being impacted, but the entrance to the Hunting Hills community...
NRVNews
Investigation into Fight in Radford
On September 10, 2022 at approximately 2:00am, Radford City Police Department responded to the 300-block of Tyler Avenue for a reported fight. Upon arrival, units observed a large crowd dispersing from the area. A subsequent investigation revealed a victim who had suffered significant injuries from an assault at this location. The investigation resulted in the following charges for the below individuals in relation to this incident:
WSLS
Rockbridge County son reunited with late father’s classic car
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – For as long as J.D. Goad can remember, his life has revolved around cars. “My dad was a car guy, from the time he was born,” said Goad. His dad, W.D. Goad, started Goad’s Body Shop in Lexington. As a kid, J.D. was always right beside him.
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Benefits of community gardens
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you don’t have the space or you’re looking for a community to learn from, a community garden might be perfect for you. LEAP (Local Environmental Agriculture Project) manages four community gardens in Roanoke. Community Gardens Manager Hannah Patrick gives us ALL THE DIRT on the benefits of joining a community garden!
WSET
Lumos is 'powering the possibilities of the future'
(WSET) — Over the last several months, Lumos crews have been working throughout Virginia installing ultra-high-speed fiber. This has been a part of Lumos' efforts to bring an expanded fiber-optic internet network to our communities. ABC13 reached out to Lumos CEO Brian Stading for an update. Stading told us...
WSET
'Pause in silent reverence:' Vinton War Memorial grounds holding private event
VINTON, Va. (WSET) — The Vinton Police Department said that the Town of Vinton has a celebration of life private event on Sunday. This private event will occur at the Vinton War Memorial grounds. Police said during the celebration, a traditional military three-riffle volley salute will occur, this will...
WDTV
Princeton Senior High School band members injured in Friday crash
BRUSH FORK, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to a Facebook post made by Mercer County Public Schools, Princeton Senior High School’s band held a candlelight vigil outside Charleston Area Medical Center Sunday, in honor three band students injured in a car accident. The band’s Facebook page reports the crash occurred...
WSET
Carport fire on Gatewood Ave. SW in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Fire-EMs crews responded to a carport fire on Sunday. This incident happened at the 5000 block of Gatewood Avenue SW. The department said there were no injuries reported. The fire was determined to be accidental, with damages to the structure and content estimated at...
WDBJ7.com
Tips for preparing for possible tropical weather impacts in Southwest Virginia from Hurricane Ian
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the threat of possible tropical weather impacts from Hurricane Ian, WDBJ7 and the American Red Cross have some tips and reminders to make sure you are prepared. The important point is to prepare now instead of waiting until later this week. Jackie Grant with the...
wfxrtv.com
Local teaching duo named Educator of the Year
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Zany lessons, matching outfits, and their years-long friendship all add up to a dynamic math duo. Voss and Benson are an 8th-grade co-teaching team at Northside Middle School, and Monday afternoon they were announced the winners of the Association for Middle-Level Education Educator of the Year. It’s usually a prize reserved for just one teacher, but the two women insist – they’re one singular team.
wfxrtv.com
48th annual Virginia 10-Miler ends with multiple broken records
Saturday was a record-breaking morning in Lynchburg where more than 2,000 people participated in the Virginia 10 Miler Run. It was the 48th year of the event which included the 10 Miler Run, Four+ Miler run, and Four Miler walk.
