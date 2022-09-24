ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

WSLS

Get Downtown Lynchburg returns this weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A family favorite is returning to Lynchburg for an evening of free fun. On Monday, the Downtown Lynchburg Association announced that Get Downtown will be held on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Get Downtown will feature over 180 vendors, businesses, organizations, and entertainers from...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

"Joyful Moments" Offered at Heritage Green

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Heritage Green Assisted Living offered week of events to spur "joyful moments." Emily finds out how they are using laughter as medicine to improve their quality of life.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Disney Junior live to visit Roanoke Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Family fun is on its way to Roanoke! Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza is coming to the Bergland Performing Arts Theatre on Nov. 4. According to the Berglund Center, the immersive and interactive concert experience will include singing, dancing, acrobatics, and 3D special effects.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blacksburg farm opens for trail horseback riding

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A farm in Blacksburg has a new way for people to enjoy nature and ride horses. Ridgeland Farm has opened trail riding. There are around 100 acres on the property for people to explore on horseback. Owner of the farm Stephanie Martin says she wants to...
BLACKSBURG, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke’s Scenery Is the Star of Virginia

Whether you’re ziplining through the trees or relaxing by the lake, you are sure to find unmatched views. One of the best things about living in Northern Virginia is our proximity to destinations with natural scenery and unbeatable views. Roanoke, a three-and-a-half-hour drive from here, offers exactly that. Nestled...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Mountain View Vintage Market to Welcome More than 60 Vendors

Bedford, VA (WSET) — The Mountain View Vintage Market is set for October 14 and 15 in Bedford. The event organizers said there will be more than 60 vendors taking part. Emily finds out how you can get VIP tickets and the giveaways you could win by going!
BEDFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Ursula’s Café has grand opening in downtown

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, a new cafe opened. But this one has a twist, it’s a nonprofit donate-what-you-can style of food service. Ursula’s Cafe held its grand opening Saturday, September 24th. The restaurant and non-profit aims to be a welcoming spot to enjoy a nice meal or sweet treats.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Veterans Voices : Barry Brown

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Barry Brown is a 1988 graduate of Staunton River High School…..he was a football and track star for the Golden Eagles…earning a partial track scholarship to Norfolk State…with money options limited for school he joined the Army…serving from 1994-2018 and hasn’t looked back.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Large police presence closes entrance to Hunting Hills in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A large police presence closed the entrance to Hunting Hills off Route 220 in Roanoke. More emergency and police vehicles could be seen on the road past the entrance. The main traffic on 220 was not being impacted, but the entrance to the Hunting Hills community...
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Investigation into Fight in Radford

On September 10, 2022 at approximately 2:00am, Radford City Police Department responded to the 300-block of Tyler Avenue for a reported fight. Upon arrival, units observed a large crowd dispersing from the area. A subsequent investigation revealed a victim who had suffered significant injuries from an assault at this location. The investigation resulted in the following charges for the below individuals in relation to this incident:
RADFORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Benefits of community gardens

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you don’t have the space or you’re looking for a community to learn from, a community garden might be perfect for you. LEAP (Local Environmental Agriculture Project) manages four community gardens in Roanoke. Community Gardens Manager Hannah Patrick gives us ALL THE DIRT on the benefits of joining a community garden!
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Lumos is 'powering the possibilities of the future'

(WSET) — Over the last several months, Lumos crews have been working throughout Virginia installing ultra-high-speed fiber. This has been a part of Lumos' efforts to bring an expanded fiber-optic internet network to our communities. ABC13 reached out to Lumos CEO Brian Stading for an update. Stading told us...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Princeton Senior High School band members injured in Friday crash

BRUSH FORK, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to a Facebook post made by Mercer County Public Schools, Princeton Senior High School’s band held a candlelight vigil outside Charleston Area Medical Center Sunday, in honor three band students injured in a car accident. The band’s Facebook page reports the crash occurred...
PRINCETON, WV
WSET

Carport fire on Gatewood Ave. SW in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Fire-EMs crews responded to a carport fire on Sunday. This incident happened at the 5000 block of Gatewood Avenue SW. The department said there were no injuries reported. The fire was determined to be accidental, with damages to the structure and content estimated at...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Local teaching duo named Educator of the Year

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Zany lessons, matching outfits, and their years-long friendship all add up to a dynamic math duo. Voss and Benson are an 8th-grade co-teaching team at Northside Middle School, and Monday afternoon they were announced the winners of the Association for Middle-Level Education Educator of the Year. It’s usually a prize reserved for just one teacher, but the two women insist – they’re one singular team.
ROANOKE, VA

