Bleacher Report
Report: Mac Jones May Need Ankle Surgery; Patriots QB 'Likely' to Miss Multiple Games
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Monday that Jones is set to get a second opinion, but it's hard to imagine he'll be back for Week 4. Mike Giardi of NFL Network reported a team source said they would be "surprised" if Jones avoided surgery, especially "knowing it could speed up healing."
Saints' Winston misses practice, expects to play in London
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston says he's preparing to start in the NFL's first international game this year after being held out of practice with a back injury that has plagued him all season
Bleacher Report
Ryan Fitzpatrick: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, Brian Flores Relationship Was 'Difficult'
Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick thinks the team is succeeding this season because Tua Tagovailoa has the full support of head coach Mike McDaniel. Speaking to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, Fitzpatrick felt the dynamic between Tagovailoa and former head coach Brian Flores was "difficult" in some ways.
Shaquil Barrett predicts ‘coming-out party’ vs. Chiefs’ offensive line
Twenty months after his unit’s command performance against an injury-besieged Chiefs offensive line in Super Bowl 55, Shaquil Barrett is predicting equal dominance in Sunday night’s sequel. Though Kansas City’s line has undergone nearly a total makeover since that 31-9 defeat, Barrett — one of Patrick Mahomes’ primary...
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Plans to Play Thursday vs. Bengals Despite Back Injury
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says he plans to play in Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals despite a back injury. "Doing everything I can to get out there and play," Tagovailoa told reporters Tuesday. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa would be listed as questionable if this were...
Bleacher Report
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick in Concussion Protocol Ahead of Week 4 vs. Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is in the concussion protocol after being assessed for a head injury after Thursday's loss to the Cleveland Browns, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday. Fitzpatrick played all 72 defensive snaps plus four special-teams plays in the Steelers' 29-17 loss last week as the...
Bleacher Report
Raiders Rumors: Derek Carr, Maxx Crosby Led Players-Only Meeting After Titans Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders' leadership group, including quarterback Derek Carr and defensive end Maxx Crosby, reportedly held a players-only meeting after Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans, which dropped the team's record to 0-3. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported Wednesday the Raiders are "taking stock" in their sluggish...
Bleacher Report
NFL Teams That Already Wish They Could Have a 2022 Draft Do-Over
Throughout the 2022 NFL draft, all 32 franchises tried to maneuver their way into ideal positions and bolster their rosters. Every single move had great intentions. But the vision of many choices won't become reality. We aren't going to jump all over rookies for a few disappointing games. We eventually...
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Ripped for Safety, 'Rookie Mistakes' in 49ers' Loss to Broncos
Jimmy Garoppolo might want to stay off social media for a while. The San Francisco 49ers defense played more than well enough to win in Sunday's punt fest against the Denver Broncos, but the visitors still left with an 11-10 loss. The teams combined for 17 punts, and it felt like the defenses had just as good of a chance to score on a given possession as the offenses did for much of the game.
Bleacher Report
Browns' Myles Garrett Suffered Biceps, Shoulder Injuries in Single-Car Crash
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain, biceps strain and lacerations in his single-car crash on Monday. It remains unknown whether he can play in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Garrett was driving with a female passenger, and Camryn Justice of WEWS Cleveland reported "the car...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers Generates GOAT Buzz on Twitter as Packers Beat Tom Brady, Buccaneers
In a battle of two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Aaron Rodgers came out on top, defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14-12 at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Rodgers completed 27 of 35 passes for 255 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, finding Romeo Doubs...
Bleacher Report
DeMarcus Lawrence Trolls LeBron James Over Saquon Barkley Tweet After Cowboys' Win
Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence had a huge game in Monday's win over the New York Giants, and he took a victory lap on social media. After finishing with six tackles and three sacks, Lawrence took to Twitter to troll Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James for his praise of Giants running back Saquon Barkley:
Bleacher Report
Ravens' Lamar Jackson on Hot Start to Season: I've Just Got to Play 'Lamar Football'
Coming out of college, he heard it. Early in his NFL career, the same story. Even after winning an MVP and establishing himself as a franchise quarterback, Lamar Jackson heard the constant chorus wondering whether his style of play is sustainable. It turns out it very much is. Jackson has...
Bleacher Report
Report: Jameis Winston Not Practicing with Back Injury; 'Basic Tasks' Painful for QB
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston reportedly isn't practicing ahead of the team's game against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Winston was not spotted at Wednesday's practice session. Winston is dealing with a back injury, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano...
Bleacher Report
LeBron James-Produced Madden NFL 23 'Fantasy Football' Movie Release Date Revealed
The LeBron James-produced family sports comedy Fantasy Football is set to premiere on the Paramount+ streaming service on Nov. 25, the company announced in a press release Tuesday. Two can play this game. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FantasyFootballMovie?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FantasyFootballMovie</a> 🏈 premieres November 25th, exclusively on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ParamountPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ParamountPlus</a>! <a href="https://t.co/a5RjoH25Xt">pic.twitter.com/a5RjoH25Xt</a>. James and Maverick Carter’s...
Bleacher Report
Report: Chargers' Joey Bosa to Undergo Testing After Suffering Groin Injury
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa will undergo testing to determine the severity of a groin injury that ruled him out for the remainder of Sunday's loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news. Later, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that left tackle...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Hyped by LeBron James, Twitter After Clutch TD in Win vs. Giants
Redemption is that much sweeter on the national stage. It certainly was for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during his team's 23-16 victory over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Dallas' No. 1 option in the aerial attack appeared well on his way to a nightmare game with a terrible drop during the first half but put his team on his back in crunch time to change his entire storyline.
Jets QB Zach Wilson practices, will start Week 4 barring setback
Zach Wilson practiced with the New York Jets on Wednesday and will start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, barring a setback. Wilson, 23, was sidelined for the first three games of the season as he recovered from arthroscopic surgery performed on Aug. 16. He sustained a meniscus tear and a bone bruise on a non-contact injury in the Aug. 12 preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. The No. 2 pick...
Syndication: The Record
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws during warmups before an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Wilson will not play due to a knee injury. Nfl Jets Vs Cincinnati Bengals Bengals At Jets
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Looks Bad but Broncos Remain Contenders in Shocking Start for AFC West
The AFC West is the NFL's version of a great movie trailer that gets everyone excited, only to be disappointed once the film begins. Expectations can ruin the actual experience. A supposed arms race took place this offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders traded for Davante Adams and signed Chandler Jones...
