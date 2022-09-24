ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Suns' Valuation Projected to Be Over $3 Billion Ahead of Impending Sale

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly expected to sell for more than $3 billion amid the pending sale by disgraced governor Robert Sarver. Baxter Holmes and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported the valuation, which would be the second-highest sale price for a sports franchise in history. The Denver Broncos sold earlier this year for $4.65 billion, blowing past the previous mark of $2.4 billion, which was set by the New York Mets in 2020.
Russell Westbrook: I Don't Need to Feel Wanted by Lakers After Offseason Trade Rumors

Russell Westbrook is ready to show up for the Los Angeles Lakers, even if they don't necessarily love that he is still on the roster. "I don't need to," the point guard said when he was asked if he felt wanted by his own team, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "I need to just do my job. Whether I'm wanted or not doesn't really matter. I think the most important thing is that I show up for work and I do the job like I've always done it: Be professional and go out and play my ass off and compete."
Lakers' Darvin Ham 'Absolutely' Thinks of Russell Westbrook as Starter

Los Angeles Lakers first-year head coach Darvin Ham has always valued point guard Russell Westbrook highly, and that was further solidified after the team's first practice on Tuesday. Ham told reporters that he "absolutely" views Westbrook as a starter heading into the 2022-23 season, saying, "He was there front and...
Knicks' Cam Reddish Denies Requesting Trade During Offseason

New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish reiterated he never requested a trade from the team during the offseason. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Reddish explained he came across rumors on social media that he asked out while lifting weights this summer and said it wasn't true. This marks the second time...
Predicting the NBA's Best Defenses Ahead of 2022-23 Season

After previewing which teams project to have the best offenses in 2022-23, it's time to jump to the defensive side. Last season, the league's best defenses were owned by the two teams that reached the NBA Finals (Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors), with the Phoenix Suns (owners of the league's best record) coming in third.
LeBron James Doesn't Include Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in All-Time Lakers Starting 5

LeBron James revealed his all-time Los Angeles Lakers starting five this week, and he somewhat surprisingly left off a player who many consider the greatest Laker of all time. According to Peter Dewey of LakersDaily.com, LeBron included himself in the starting five, along with Magic Johnson, Jerry West, Shaquille O'Neal and the late Kobe Bryant, but he omitted legendary center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
NBA Rumors: Bucks Had Jerami Grant Trade Interest, Could Be Jae Crowder Landing Spot

The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly among the teams expected to pursue a trade for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder. "The Bucks will look though I bet," ESPN's Zach Lowe said on The Lowe Post podcast. "The Bucks were sneakily kind of sniffing around Jerami Grant in Detroit before Portland swooped in. I think they like the idea of the switchable, switchable, switchable guys."
Report: LeBron James, Draymond Green, Kevin Love, More Buying Pro Pickleball Team

Major League Pickleball just landed its biggest investment yet. A group of investors led by LeBron James, Draymond Green and Kevin Love purchased one of four expansion teams coming to the growing pickleball league next season. "Having LRMR Ventures, SC Holdings and their incredible group as owners and investors in...
