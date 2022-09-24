ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Gameday Preview: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers

By Caleb Skinner
 4 days ago

The Buccaneers welcome the Packers in an NFC matchup featuring Brady vs. Rodgers with injuries to boot.

It is Week 3 of the NFL season and the Green Bay Packers are headed to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers.

After a sluggish start to last week's game against the Saints, the Bucs ended up pulling out the win 20-10 thanks in large part to the defense. Things will hopefully trend upward this week on the offensive side of the ball against Green Bay, who had a tremendous outing against the Chicago Bears in Week 2.

READ MORE: Tom Brady dealing with hand issue ahead of matchup with Green Bay Packers

Following last week's win, the Buccaneers knew they would be without a few key players the upcoming week. Wide receiver Mike Evans was suspended for his part in the brawl with Marshon Lattimore and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, as well as wide receiver Chris Godwin, are expected to miss the game. Throughout practice leading up to this week's matchup, the Buccaneers were cautious with their wide receivers, resting many of them, but there are still concerns that Julio Jones will also be out for this one - enter Cole Beasley. Beasley was signed this week to try and help out a recently depleted group, however, it is unknown how much he will be able to contribute this early on after signing.

The Green Bay Packers are having some injury issues of their own at the wide receiver position. Up to this point they have yet to establish who will be their #1 guy for Aaron Rodgers. Luckily Aaron Jones had a big week to make up for the lack of production from the wide receivers. During the Packers' practice this week, pretty much all of their top targets were limited or didn't participate. Things could change between now and Sunday so make sure to keep a close eye on any news updates.

Looking at the game as a whole, this one has all the makings of an instant classic. It's Brady vs. Rodgers and it has implications when it comes to the NFC Conference. What can get better than that?

The Bucs will look to establish their offense early after finding very little the first two weeks of the season. Brady has found it difficult to convert on third downs and the frustration was evident against the Saints. Expect offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Brady to look to get the ball to the receivers early and often no matter who is lining up on the outside. The Bucs' rebuilt offensive line has looked up to par so far, but will have their work cut out for them against the Green Bay defensive front. Running back Leonard Fournette has looked solid on the ground, but has yet to find the end zone - look for the Bucs' to use the ground attack when they get close to the goal line.

As for the Buccaneer defense, they may only be 2-0 right now because of that side of the ball. The defense has been one of the best, if not the best, in the NFL so far this season. They have created havoc in the turnover battle with 4 interceptions (one for a pick six) and 2 fumble recoveries. The secondary has done a great job limiting the opponent's passing game, specifically when the Todd Bowles lead defense is running with three safeties instead of two. Stopping the run hasn't quite been what it was in the past, but still looks to be solid overall.

For the Buccaneers to win this game and start 3-0 they will need their defense to stop the two-headed running backs, Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, and force Aaron Rodgers into obvious passing downs to make life difficult on him due to Green Bay not having one extremely reliable receiver. If they are able to do that then the linebackers, mainly Devin White and Shaq Barrett, should have a field day in the Green Bay backfield.

If the offense finally figures out the kinks that have plagued them so far and the wide receivers who are out there are consistent enough to move the ball and not let drives stall due to drops, this one could get out of hand.

Everything will have to go right for the Bucs in this one. However, it is still early in the season and we know that to be a special team you will have to overcome adversity and improve each week. As many know, there will be instances where things don't look good early on in the season, however, the real season doesn't start until after Thanksgiving.

READ MORE: Buccaneers predicted to trade for two-time Pro Bowl quarterback in 2023

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

