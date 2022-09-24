ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Tri-State resident prepares to ride out hurricane in Florida

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Mason resident Heather Martin will stay in Florida until Hurricane Ian passes, but she won’t be staying at her vacation home where she was when she spoke to Local 12 Tuesday afternoon. It’s located on Treasure Island, just southwest of Tampa. Martin said there’s one...
Former Miami football player, head coach Reed passes away

OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Former Miami University player and head coach Tom Reed passed away on Monday. He was 77 years old. Reed earned three letters with the Miami football program from 1964-66, helping the Red and White to Mid-American Conference Co-Championships in 1965 and 1966. In all, Miami was 22-7-1 in Reed's three years as a student-athlete with the program.
UC linebacker Ivan Pace earns National Player of the Week

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - University of Cincinnati senior linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. was named National Player of the Week on Tuesday by the Chuck Bednarik Award. The Bednarik Award is given to the nation’s top defensive player. Pace Jr. led the Bearcats’ defensive effort in the 45-24 victory over Indiana...
Local group fills gap in legal representation for those involved in tenant, landlord cases

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As rent hikes continue in and around Cincinnati, evictions are a real issue, not just across Hamilton County, but Ohio and the country. Unlike criminal cases where you get legal representation, you're on your own in a civil case against your landlord. There is a group of people in Cincinnati looking to fill this gap and provide legal advice for anyone who needs it.
Man shot in the back in Winton Terrace

WINTON TERRACE, Ohio (WKRC) - A shooting in Winton Terrace left one man wounded. Cincinnati Police say he was shot in the back. It happened around one Sunday afternoon on Topridge Place near Emery Park. No word on his condition. Anyone with information about the shooting should call crime stoppers...
Police investigating shooting in the West End

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting in the West End Saturday night. It happened on David Street near Pinecone Lane around 8 p.m. No information has been released on any victims. Authorities have also not said if they have any suspects.
Crews battle house fire in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Crews battled a house fire in Boone County early Tuesday. It happened on Cedar Hill Lane in the Oakbrook subdivision around 5 a.m. Investigators said the flames started in the garage and everyone made it out safely. Twenty-two firefighters and four departments responded to the...
Springfield Township man arrested for allegedly raping a child

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 35-year-old Springfield Township man is accused of raping a child in Roselawn. Police believe Terence Arnold sexually assaulted the child, who is under the age of 13, on August 9. His accuser apparently told someone what happened. There is also cell phone evidence, according to court...
Local man arrested after threatening to strangle his sister

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man with a long criminal record is behind bars after threatening to strangle one of his sisters. Police say Christopher Lackey called her while she was shopping in Western Hills with another one of his sisters. Lackey also appeared in court on charges he shot a...
