CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As rent hikes continue in and around Cincinnati, evictions are a real issue, not just across Hamilton County, but Ohio and the country. Unlike criminal cases where you get legal representation, you're on your own in a civil case against your landlord. There is a group of people in Cincinnati looking to fill this gap and provide legal advice for anyone who needs it.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO