Have a hoot at Dollywood's Harvest Festival
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dollywood guests are sure to have a “hoot” during this year’s harvest festival. Jenn Webb shares details of what visitors can expect this year at Hoot Owl Hollow.
Tri-State resident prepares to ride out hurricane in Florida
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Mason resident Heather Martin will stay in Florida until Hurricane Ian passes, but she won’t be staying at her vacation home where she was when she spoke to Local 12 Tuesday afternoon. It’s located on Treasure Island, just southwest of Tampa. Martin said there’s one...
Gramma Debbie makes a goetta breakfast casserole
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you gotta get the goetta, you might want to serve it up in a delicious breakfast casserole. Gramma Debbie from Findlay Market shows how to make hers.
Former Miami football player, head coach Reed passes away
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Former Miami University player and head coach Tom Reed passed away on Monday. He was 77 years old. Reed earned three letters with the Miami football program from 1964-66, helping the Red and White to Mid-American Conference Co-Championships in 1965 and 1966. In all, Miami was 22-7-1 in Reed's three years as a student-athlete with the program.
Fire temporarily forces guests out of Sharonville hotel in the middle of the night
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) At least a few dozen guests staying at a hotel in Sharonville had to temporarily evacuate in the middle of the night due to a fire. It happened around 3 a.m. at the Double Tree Suites by Hilton on East Kemper Road. Officials said there was a...
UC linebacker Ivan Pace earns National Player of the Week
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - University of Cincinnati senior linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. was named National Player of the Week on Tuesday by the Chuck Bednarik Award. The Bednarik Award is given to the nation’s top defensive player. Pace Jr. led the Bearcats’ defensive effort in the 45-24 victory over Indiana...
Adopt-a-Pet: McGraw is a hound dog who needs a forever home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care is full of pets who need to find their forever homes, including McGraw. The shelter says he is a total hound dog who loves to talk to you, loves to be with you and is sad when you leave.
Local group fills gap in legal representation for those involved in tenant, landlord cases
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As rent hikes continue in and around Cincinnati, evictions are a real issue, not just across Hamilton County, but Ohio and the country. Unlike criminal cases where you get legal representation, you're on your own in a civil case against your landlord. There is a group of people in Cincinnati looking to fill this gap and provide legal advice for anyone who needs it.
Adopt-a-Pet: Strunk has been through a lot, but he's still a very happy pup!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Strunk has been through a lot, but that doesn't stop him from living his best life!. The eight-month-old puppy unfortunately had two broken back legs that have healed incorrectly, which affects the way he walks. The shelter's medical team is keeping an eye on him and determining...
Volunteers join Hamilton mother's search party to find missing daughter
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Volunteers joined family members Sunday in a search for a local woman who's been missing for nine months. Kara Hyde, 23, disappeared from Hamilton in December. Hyde's mother organized the search at Crawford Woods Sunday morning. If you want to help, go to the "Find Kara...
Local residents honor decade-long tradition in memory of sergeant killed in line of duty
LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) – People braved a morning rain shower in Lebanon Sunday to support the memory of a Warren County sergeant. Sgt. Brian Dulle was killed in the line of duty in 2011. For the past 10 years, people have gathered to hold a 5K run/walk event in...
Man shot in the back in Winton Terrace
WINTON TERRACE, Ohio (WKRC) - A shooting in Winton Terrace left one man wounded. Cincinnati Police say he was shot in the back. It happened around one Sunday afternoon on Topridge Place near Emery Park. No word on his condition. Anyone with information about the shooting should call crime stoppers...
Police investigating shooting in the West End
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting in the West End Saturday night. It happened on David Street near Pinecone Lane around 8 p.m. No information has been released on any victims. Authorities have also not said if they have any suspects.
Crews battle house fire in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Crews battled a house fire in Boone County early Tuesday. It happened on Cedar Hill Lane in the Oakbrook subdivision around 5 a.m. Investigators said the flames started in the garage and everyone made it out safely. Twenty-two firefighters and four departments responded to the...
Springfield Township man arrested for allegedly raping a child
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 35-year-old Springfield Township man is accused of raping a child in Roselawn. Police believe Terence Arnold sexually assaulted the child, who is under the age of 13, on August 9. His accuser apparently told someone what happened. There is also cell phone evidence, according to court...
Woman accused of shooting boyfriend, firing shots at his estranged wife at local bar
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A woman is accused of shooting her boyfriend and firing shots at his estranged wife at a Roselawn nightclub. Kiara Neel faces two counts of felonious assault. Police say all three were at Brandy's Lounge on Reading Road early Sunday morning. The estranged wife of Neel's boyfriend...
Woman charged in murder of man fatally shot while allegedly trying to escape her
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A woman is charged in a man's fatal shooting even though she didn't pull the trigger. Ebony Stenson and Henri Jennings were in a vehicle in Lincoln Heights on Sept. 19. She's accused of slicing Jennings' neck with a box cutter and then trying to run him...
Butler County father pleads guilty after 5-year-old son accidentally shoots himself
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Middletown man admitted his role after his 5-year-old son shot himself. Fernando Enamorado pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted child endangering on Monday. Police and EMTs were called to a home on 10th Avenue on April 27 for a report of a...
Local man arrested after threatening to strangle his sister
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man with a long criminal record is behind bars after threatening to strangle one of his sisters. Police say Christopher Lackey called her while she was shopping in Western Hills with another one of his sisters. Lackey also appeared in court on charges he shot a...
