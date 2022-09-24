ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Consort Camilla Caught on Camera Getting Frustrated With Princess Charlotte During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral took place on Monday. Of course, the royal children, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, had to be on their best behavior for the event. But, at one point during the service, it appeared as though their step-grandmother, Queen Consort Camilla, got frustrated by Charlotte and George's actions, per Marie Claire.
BBC

Cherry Valentine: D﻿rag Race UK star George Ward dies

Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
epicstream.com

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
Fox News

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'

Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
Daily Mail

Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back' from Balmoral and 'wanted to pass there because she could actually leave her crown at the gates' and just be a 'mother, grandmother and great-grandmother', claims royal expert

The Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back and wanted to pass at Balmoral because she could actually leave her crown at the gates and be a different role', a royal expert has claimed. Vanity Fair's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl appeared on the BBC today ahead of the service...
OK! Magazine

Spilling The Royal Tea? King Charles III's Ex-Butler Says Prince William & Prince Harry's Joint Funeral Appearance Was Not PR Stunt

Despite what some may think, one source close to royal family made it clear that Prince William and Prince Harry's seemingly united front following Queen Elizabeth II's passing was genuine. Grant Harrold, who once served as butler to King Charles III, explained in a recent interview that the new Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex walking side by side during the funeral procession for their beloved grandmother on Monday, September 19, was not just for the public, but perhaps a sign that the two are trying to mend fences. MEGHAN MARKLE & PRINCE HARRY EXCHANGE TENSE WORDS DURING...
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
The List

New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Marie Claire

Camilla Seemed Unimpressed With Princess Charlotte During the Queen's Funeral

Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, behaved beautifully during the Queen's funeral, even though it was a difficult event in more ways than one. But the fact remains that they are young children, and that they can't be expected to never get into a few antics, as indeed they seemed to at one point during the ceremony.
