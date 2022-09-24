ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba County, CA

Two fatal crashes in Yuba County occur within minutes of each other

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NjvHx_0i8rbEgQ00

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter Office released two fatal vehicle collision reports that both happened around 6:45 p.m. on Friday.

New York Flat Road

CHP said that a 27-year-old female, of El Dorado Hills, was driving a gray Ford F-250 southbound on New York Flat Road and Jonathan Jordan, 44, of Palermo, was driving a green Ford F-150 northbound on New York Flat Road.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

News & Headlines from FOX 40

The two vehicles collided head on causing the woman’s truck to overturn and eject her from the vehicle, according to CHP.

The woman received major head trauma, according to the incident report, and died of her injuries at the scene.

Jordan received no injuries, according to CHP.

The report states that the woman was not wearing her seat belt and that alcohol and/or drugs may have contributed to the crash.

San Joaquin County Sheriff concerned about Hells Angels funeral in Stockton

Quincy La Porte Road

A 19-year-old man from Brownsville was driving a 2007 Chevy Trail Blazer east on Quincy La Porte Road when he let the vehicle leave the road for an unknown reason, according to CHP.

CHP said that Makayla Beasley, 23, of Brownsville was a passenger in the vehicle.

The Chevy collided with an embankment causing major damage to the left side of the vehicle.

CHP said that the man suffered major head trauma and died at the scene and Beasley had minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to CHP, but alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to have influenced the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 2

Related
FOX40

Loomis power outage caused by vehicle crash

LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) — At 9:05 a.m., the South Placer Fire District and the Auburn California Highway Patrol office responded to a vehicle crash in Loomis that caused a power outage, according to the CHP. The CHP said that a woman in her mid-50s was driving a Ford Escape down Horseshoe Bar Road when she […]
LOOMIS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Yuba County Head-On Crash Kills El Dorado Hills Woman

Head-On Crash on New York Flat Road Kills Woman in Pickup. A fatal head-on crash in Yuba County involving two pickups occurred on September 23 that took the life of an El Dorado Hills woman. The accident happened near Forbestown along New York Flat Road around 6:45 p.m. In the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the woman was driving a Ford F-250 along the road when it collided with a Ford F-150, driven by a man, age 44. The woman driver was ejected from her pickup when it rolled over in the accident.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

4 hospitalized in 2 Glenn County crashes Friday night

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A 50-year-old Magalia man was taken to the hospital after a crash on Friday night, according to the CHP Willows. Officers said the man was riding a motorcycle north on Highway 45 near County Road 34. A 20-year-old man was driving a Dodge south on Highway...
GLENN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
El Dorado Hills, CA
City
Palermo, CA
City
Brownsville, CA
County
Yuba County, CA
Yuba County, CA
Accidents
Palermo, CA
Crime & Safety
Yuba County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Crash Near Yuba City Causes Multiple Injuries

A two-vehicle crash occurred in Sutter County near Yuba City on September 21 in an accident involving multiple injuries. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 20 and Humphrey Road during the evening hours. At least nine people suffered injuries in the collision. No Life-Threatening Injuries Reported in Major...
YUBA CITY, CA
KCRA.com

3 killed, 2 injured in Interstate 80 crash in Davis, CHP says

DAVIS, Calif. — Three people were killed and two others injured in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash happened around 3:10 a.m. just west of Richards Boulevard in Davis, the California Highway Patrol said. An Infiniti was driving east...
DAVIS, CA
FOX40

Four dead in three shootings throughout Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said three separate shootings between Monday night and Tuesday morning ended with four people dead.  According to police, three of the killings happened around 11 p.m. Monday.  One of the shootings happened on San Juan Road, near Bandon Way. Police said officers arrived and found two people in a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Bomb threat at Yuba County Courthouse

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Courthouse in Marysville was evacuated on Tuesday due to a bomb threat, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:25 p.m. the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office received an anonymous phone call that an explosive device was in their office inside of the courthouse, according to the […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Jordan
FOX40

One dead, one injured in Lincoln following collision with train

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday a vehicle was struck by a Union Pacific train in Lincoln leaving one person dead and hospitalizing another, according to Lincoln Police Department. Police shared in a press release that the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Ferrari Ranch Roach. The northbound train […]
LINCOLN, CA
FOX40

Sheriff’s office says it’s down more than 10 dispatchers

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is down the number of dispatchers it needs in order to be fully staffed, and it says it needs help from the public. The sheriff’s office is down more than 10 dispatching positions, and it needs to fill them right away. According to the sheriff’s […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Single-Vehicle Crash Near Elk Grove Causes Two Fatalities

Fatal Single-Vehicle-Accident on I-5 Near Hood Franklin Road. A late-night single-vehicle crash near Elk Grove resulted in the deaths of two people and serious injuries to two others. The accident happened about 12:15 a.m. on September 20 on Interstate 5 northbound, close to Hood Franklin Road. The vehicle was reportedly speeding at around 70 mph, according to authorities, when the motorist lost control of their car and crashed.
ELK GROVE, CA
krcrtv.com

Man found dead at Chico home identified

CHICO, Calif. — Chico police have identified the man found dead during the search of a home on Burnap Avenue as Kevin Olson, 64, Chico. According to the Chico Police Department (CPD), their officers, along with their SWAT Team, responded to a home on Burnap Avenue to serve a search warrant for a missing person investigation. They said the SWAT Team was used because there was initially a weapon concern.
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Hells Angels#Chevy#Chp
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento police arrest suspect for Sunday morning homicide

The Sacramento Police Department announced that an arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred early Sunday morning outside a Sacramento nightclub. Homicide Investigation Update – Arrest – 28th Street and J Street. UPDATE: Detectives worked tirelessly and identified Michael Escobar, 23, as the suspect from this...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Yuba County 19-year-old killed in crash, passenger injured

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A 19-year-old from Brownsville was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Yuba County, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Sept. 24, 2022. The crash happened around 11:42 p.m. on Quincy La Porte Road just east of New York Flat Road, the...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
SFGate

NorCal man lives with dead roommate for 4 years, steals his identity, DA says

A Northern California man faces multiple charges after living with the body of his dead roommate for four years and stealing the deceased's identity and money, officials said. The 57-year-old man from Chico appeared in Butte County Superior Court on Monday afternoon and was charged with identity theft and multiple counts of forgery for writing checks from the account of his 64-year-old roommate, Kevin Olson, a news release from the Butte County District Attorney's Office said. Bail was set at $165,000.
CHICO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy