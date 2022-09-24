Nebraska weather offices to help forecast possible hurricane headed toward Florida

Read full article on original website
Devastating hurricane to make Florida landfall soon
MIAMI — Ian strengthened early Wednesday into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane that is close to Cat 5 strength. The hurricane is forecast to whip Florida with catastrophic winds, flooding rain and life-threatening storm surge as it gets closer to a west coast landfall Wednesday afternoon. The storm...
Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 4 as Floridians brace for impact
(The Center Square) – Hurricane Ian has strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane and is expected to hit Florida’s west coast Wednesday, making landfall in Charlotte County. With maximum sustained wind speeds of to 155 miles per hour. Irma is "knocking on the door of a Category 5 storm,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday at an early morning briefing.
Illinois quick hits: Utility crews head for Florida; another state's attorney sues over SAFE-T Act
About 100 ComEd workers are heading south to answer the call from Florida power companies anticipating the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The near Category 5 storm is making landfall Wednesday with winds approaching 160 mph. About 150 contractors from the Chicago-area were also heading south to assist with power restoration.
DeSantis to reporter: 'Stop politicizing' hurricane response
(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed back against a reporter who he said was trying to politicize the state’s hurricane preparedness efforts. The governor has been giving multiple briefings daily. At one briefing Tuesday, a reporter asked about remarks made by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administrator Deanne Criswell earlier in the day.
A letter to a Nebraska billionaire sparked a West Virginia economic windfall
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Driving back home from a West Virginia University research and technology department session, state Sen. Glenn Jeffries was inspired to write a longshot "come to West Virginia" letter to nine global billionaire investors, including Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett. "It started out with - since pick-axes...
See the former jobs of the governor of Utah
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Utah using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
St. Louis region receives $85 million in federal assistance after July flash flooding
(The Center Square) – Approximately nine weeks after record rainfall caused unusual urban flooding in easter Missouri, Republican Gov. Mike Parson announced more than $85 million in government recovery assistance was provided to residents and businesses. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved $35.6 million in individual assistance payments...
Wisconsin woman dies in two-vehicle crash on I-80 near Ogalalla
A 74-year-old woman was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Ogallala. Anke Boudreau of Madison, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Nebraska State Patrol spokesman. The crash occurred at 1:50 p.m. (MDT) about 2 miles west of Ogallala. Boudreau was a passenger...
SCFC urges vigilance against wildfires as Hurricane Ian approaches
COLUMBIA — As Hurricane Ian approaches the Palmetto State, bringing with it increased wind speeds and high gusts Thursday in particular, the South Carolina Forestry Commission is cautioning residents about the increase in fire danger statewide and the need to exercise the utmost vigilance when burning outdoors. “We have...
California to require salary ranges to be included in job postings
(The Center Square) – Many California employers will soon be required to include salary ranges on job postings under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday. The new law, Senate Bill 1162, will require employers with 15 or more workers to provide employees with pay scales for their jobs starting Jan. 1, 2023. It also requires employers to maintain records of the job titles and wages of each employee. The data would be open to inspection by the state’s labor commissioner, who could fine violators up to $10,000.
Maryland commission to begin reviewing sports wagering applications in October
(The Center Square) – A Maryland panel tasked with reviewing sports wagering applications anticipates ramping up the frequency of its meetings as an anticipated influx of documents begins funneling in. The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission has been gathering in recent months to hash out processes and procedures related...
Illinois quick hits: Best high schools listed; airports of the year awards announced
A new study of the best high schools in America includes four Illinois schools in the top ten. Niche, a website that uses ratings from students, parents and alumni with other data, has released its high school rankings for 2023. The top Illinois school is Chicago’s Walter Payton College Prep...
Wisconsin crops progressing well
Wisconsin had 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Sept.25, 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The first reported frost in the north was light and patchy, but mostly the weather was both drier and warmer than normal. • Topsoil-moisture condition...
Raises, bonuses continue drawing Nebraska prison workers from out of state
Hefty pay increases and hiring bonuses continue to be a big draw for state corrections workers, with a sizable number of new staffers in Nebraska’s prisons lured from out of state. Overall, the raises of up to 40% announced in November have helped the state attract 675 new corrections...
Illinois Gov. Pritzker tops list of 10 largest donors to Minnesota candidates, PACs
In Minnesota politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $95.9 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and July 18, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $9.4 million, or 10 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Minnesota state-level candidates...
Aviation commission recommends three sites for Washington state’s next airport
(The Center Square) – The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state as part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050. The three sites...
North Carolina lawmakers hold hearing about right-to-repair issues with farm equipment
(The Center Square) — Farm equipment dealers, farmers, lawmakers and others testified on Wednesday about various right-to-repair issues during a meeting of the General Assembly's Agriculture and Forestry Awareness Study Commission in Plymouth. The meeting, which was also streamed online, centered on fair repair requirements for manufacturers of farm...
Oklahoma senators rebuff Stitt's call to end grocery tax
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma senators said they want a tax policy working group to make recommendations on tax cuts and rebuffed a call from Gov. Kevin Stitt to eliminate the grocery tax. Stitt said Tuesday the state could use some of its $3 billion in savings to cover the...
Edwards to travel to London to watch Saints play, meet with business leaders
BATON ROUGE, La. – Gov. John Bel Edwards will head to England on Wednesday to watch the New Orleans Saints play during the weekend and to meet with executives of energy and insurance companies, his office said. "Following his arrival Thursday morning in London, the governor will join the...
California refusing to release school test results | Dan Walters
California’s Department of Education has finally acknowledged the obvious: It is arbitrarily delaying the release of results from this year’s round of academic testing. In years past, scores from the spring Smarter Balanced tests of academic achievement have been released in late summer or early fall, but this year, the department denied a request for statewide results even though it authorized individual districts to make their data available.
