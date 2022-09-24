Read full article on original website
Celtics find some normalcy during 1st training camp practice
BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics have taken their first step toward regaining a sense of normalcy by holding their first practice of the preseason in the aftermath of the year-long suspension of Ime Udoka. Interim coach Joe Mazzulla says he saw a team eager to get back to basketball after last year’s run to the NBA Finals. He says his message to the team will continue to be one of collaboration as they begin to take steps toward establishing this team’s identity heading into the regular season.
Chirpy, chippy Tucker brings missing toughness to 76ers
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers are counting on P.J. Tucker to bring them needed toughness. Sixers star Joel Embiid campaigned for the team to sign a player like Tucker after they lost to the Heat in the playoffs. Tucker played a key role in helping the Heat knock off the Sixers. The Sixers listened to Embiid and signed Tucker to a three-year contract worth a little more than $32 million. Tucker had an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee a few weeks before camp. The Sixers say they aren’t concerned with the miles on Tucker as they chase a championship.
Bulls PG Ball says ahead of knee surgery he can’t run, jump
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball says he can’t run at full speed or jump and still experiences pain in his left knee walking up stairs. Ball spoke ahead of his scheduled surgery in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The team said last week he would undergo an arthroscopic debridement and be re-evaluated in four to six weeks. Ball says doctors are “going in there to see” exactly what the extent of the injury is and fix it. He did not have a timeframe for his recovery, though he expects to play this season. The operation will be Ball’s second on the knee in less than a year and third since he entered the NBA with the Lakers in 2017.
Nash downplays drama around Kevin Durant’s demands of Nets
NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash says he never thought that Kevin Durant’s demand to be traded or for Nash to be canned was quite right. Nash says that there are “a lot of things behind the scenes” and that he, Durant, the general manager and the team’s owners all sat down over the summer and hashed it out. Durant has said he was frustrated by how poorly the Nets played while he was sidelined by a knee injury in January and February. Now the Nets have Durant and a healthy Ben Simmons and plan to move forward.
Rays top Guardians 6-5 in 11, move up in AL wild-card race
CLEVELAND (AP) — Harold Ramírez’s two-run double with two outs in the 11th inning gave Tampa Bay a 6-5 win over Cleveland, helping the Rays move up in the AL wild-card race. Tampa Bay closed within 1 1/2 games of Toronto atop the AL wild-card chase. The AL Central champion Guardians had their winning streak stopped at seven. The Rays won the opener of a nine-game road trip. The victory came as Tampa Bay’s players and staff kept their eye on Hurricane Ian bearing down on their home state.
Carrasco struggles again, Mets fall into 1st-place tie
NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Carrasco had another short start, lasting just three innings as the New York Mets fell into a first-place tie in the NL East with a 6-4 loss to the Miami Marlins. The Marlins closed out the Mets not long after the Atlanta Braves completed an 8-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. The Mets and Braves are both 97-58 with seven games left. The teams are scheduled to play a three-game series this weekend in Atlanta, though the path of Hurricane Ian could force a postponement or relocation. JJ Bleday homered for the Marlins. Carrasco allowed six hits while throwing four or fewer innings for the fourth time in his last six starts, a stretch in which he has a 4.94 ERA.
Judge 4 walks, still at 60 HR; Yankees win AL East, top Jays
TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the New York Yankees clinched the AL East title by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2. The Yankees won the division for the first time since 2019. They celebrated their 20th division championship, tied for second-most with the Dodgers behind Atlanta’s 21. New York secured a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the Division Series. Judge lined out in his first at-bat and then drew four straight walks in his seventh straight game without a home run. The Yankees have eight games left in the regular season for Judge to tie or break the AL mark set by Maris in 1961. Toronto maintained its place atop the AL wild-card standings.
Somers: Can Phoenix Suns recover from offseason drama hangover?
Not long ago, although it seems like forever now, the Suns were as innocent as an NBA team could be. They were joyful, remember? Going 8-0 in the NBA bubble in 2020. Coach Monty Williams giving emotional speeches about his love for his players. Advancing to the NBA Finals the following year. Guard Devin Booker muttering “damn” in the moments after they were eliminated by Milwaukee. Setting a franchise record by winning 64 games last season.
Andújar’s bases-clearing double lifts Pirates over Reds 4-1
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Miguel Andújar hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Andújar’s hit snapped a 1-all tie and came in his second game with the Pirates. The designated hitter was claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sunday. The Pirates loaded the bases with one out on a single by Oneil Cruz and walks to Bryan Reynolds and Jack Suwinski by Buck Farmer (2-2). Andújar then hit a long drive off the top of the bullpen door in left-center field, clearing the bases.
Injury-thinned Bills sign CB Xavier Rhodes to practice squad
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills reinforced their injury-thinned secondary by signing veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes to the practice squad. Rhodes was an All-Pro in 2017, and has nine seasons of NFL experience, including the previous two year with the Indianapolis Colts. He had three interceptions in 29 starts with the Colts, and was not re-signed after his contract expired in March. Buffalo has numerous question marks at several secondary positions, and it’s unclear whether Rhodes can be ready to play at Baltimore on Sunday.
Jo Adell’s 8th-inning RBI sends Angels past Athletics, 4-3
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jo Adell drove in Matt Duffy with a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels opened their final homestand of the season with a 4-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics. A.J. Puk hit Duffy with an 0-2 slider before pinch-hitter Michael Stefanic bunted Duffy to second, and Adell lined a single to left for just his third RBI in a quiet September. Nick Allen had a two-run double for the last-place A’s, who opened their last road trip of the season with their AL-worst 98th loss of the season.
Saints' Winston misses practice, expects to play in London
LONDON (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was held out of practice on Wednesday for the NFL’s first international game of the season with a back injury that has plagued him all season. Two other starters on the Saints’ offense — wide receiver Michael Thomas and tackle Ryan Ramczyk — also were not at the team’s first practice in London ahead of their game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Winston, who has also dealt with an ankle injury, has been sacked 11 times in three games for New Orleans (1-2). If Winston can’t play, coach Dennis Allen could turn to backup Andy Dalton or versatile tight end/quarterback Taysom Hill, both of whom took reps Wednesday at the training facility of rugby club London Irish.
NFL・
