richmondobserver
Man accused of stealing from abandoned Richmond County residence
ROCKINGHAM — A man with more than a dozen pending criminal charges was allegedly caught stealing from an abandoned home. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call Tuesday about a truck parked behind an abandoned residence on the south end of Airport Road.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Burlington man arrested in East Haggard Avenue shooting
Town of Elon Police responded to a shooting at 957 E. Haggard Ave around 8 p.m. Sept. 17. Updated as of Sept. 28 at 1:18 p.m. to include additional information from town of Elon Police Chief Kelly Blackwelder. Town of Elon Police have arrested a Burlington man in connection with...
Suspect apprehended in Dobbins Heights shooting
ROCKINGHAM — Local, state and federal law enforcement officers recently apprehended a man wanted for a shooting earlier this month. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday morning that 26-year-old Sherman Cornelius Bass, of Rockingham, was arrested Monday, Sept. 26 and charged with shooting and injuring a man off of Earle Franklin Drive in Dobbins Heights.
cbs17
Fayetteville man busted with cocaine, heroin, loaded guns gets 7+ years for armed drug trafficking
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man busted with heroin, cocaine and multiple loaded guns in his car will spend more than seven years in prison for armed drug trafficking, federal prosecutors say. The U.S. Department of Justice said Lamarious Brown, 25, received his sentence of 90 months followed...
cbs17
1 caught, 1 wanted in kidnapping of 2 girls at gas station, Hoke County officials say
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — One suspect has been caught in the kidnapping of two children two weeks ago at a gas station near Raeford, officials said. The incident took place at about 11 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Lucky Stop gas station, which is located at 2196 U.S. 401 Business, at the intersection of Rockfish Road, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.
sandhillssentinel.com
Traffic checkpoint in Aberdeen nets arrests
Aberdeen Police Department hosted a traffic checkpoint on Friday that resulted in 35 charges. Aberdeen Police Department announced on its social media page Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Robbins Police Department, and Lee County Sheriff’s Office participated in the checkpoint that was on Highway 5 and Southmoore Ave. Charges...
Robeson County man’s death investigated by sheriff’s office, U.S. ATF
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The death of a Robeson County man is being investigated by county authorities and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. A family member found Michael A. Morgan, 32, of Lumber Bridge, dead Monday afternoon inside his home in the 300 block […]
cbs17
No beer here: Cumberland deputies search for 3 men who took 5 cases without paying
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Cumberland County are looking for three men who they say took five cases of beer without paying for them. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released surveillance images from the incident that took place nearly three months ago. Deputies say they...
Identity released of man shot and killed in Cumberland County
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who was shot and killed.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Three receive active prison sentences
JACKSON – Two local men and another from Raleigh received active prison sentences in unrelated cases heard here over the past two week in Northampton County Superior Court. James Long, age 43, of Raleigh stood in front of a local jury for two days during the week of Sept. 12-16 where he was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was sentenced to a minimum of four years and maximum of six years in prison.
cbs17
Why suspect in Orange County teens’ murder isn’t being identified
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite still being on the run, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name or description of a suspect wanted in the shooting deaths of two teens. Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, were found dead on Sept. 18 by two...
sandhillssentinel.com
Robbins woman facing several drug charges
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrest of one individual following a search in Robbins. On Sept. 22, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 3200 block of Cedar Hill Road in Robbins. During the investigation, deputies located psilocybin (mushrooms), methamphetamine, marijuana,...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man facing minimum of 20 years in prison following conviction on kidnapping, drug and firearm charges
United States Attorney Michael Easley announced that late Friday, September 2, 2022, Yomere Juan Busbee, 38, of Fayetteville, was convicted in federal court following a three-day trial before Chief United States District Judge Richard E. Myers II. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District...
cbs17
2 wanted after man killed in targeted Cumberland County shooting, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have identified a Hoke County man killed in a late-night shooting in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified the man as Jermaine Hailey, 32 of Raeford. Deputies say Hailey was shot multiple times at around 11:50 p.m. Monday in...
sandhillssentinel.com
Sheriff announces arrests following investigation in Robbins
Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced two arrests following an investigation in Robbins. On Aug. 29, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of larceny of motor vehicle parts from a residence in Robbins. On Sept. 21, sheriff’s investigators arrested Cotey Dunlap, 26, and Cynthia Hahn, 33, both of Robbins....
Robeson County woman shot in vehicle dies at hospital, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 46-year-old woman was shot and killed Monday while she was in a vehicle in Rowland, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting happened while Mary Lynn Strong, 46, was in a vehicle in the area of Highway 710 and Tom M. Road, the sheriff’s office. She was pronounced […]
2 in NC charged with intent to sell ecstasy out of a home: police
Two people in High Point are facing drug charges following the execution of a search warrant on Thursday, according to the High Point Police Department.
cbs17
Fayetteville store clerk dragged by car while attempting to stop thief
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. The sheriff’s office says the suspect in the photographs that took multiple items from the Blue Sky Discount Tobacco and Vape Store at 2376 Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville on Aug. 27 at 9:32 a.m.
WMBF
Robeson County woman dies after being shot in vehicle; investigation underway
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Rowland woman who was fatally shot while in a vehicle. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Mary Lynn Strong, 46, of Rowland, was taken to UNC Health Lumberton by family members after she was shot.
Man hospitalized after Raleigh shooting
A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after he was shot in Raleigh on Hightower Street.
