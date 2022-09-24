ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of stealing from abandoned Richmond County residence

ROCKINGHAM — A man with more than a dozen pending criminal charges was allegedly caught stealing from an abandoned home. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call Tuesday about a truck parked behind an abandoned residence on the south end of Airport Road.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Burlington man arrested in East Haggard Avenue shooting

Town of Elon Police responded to a shooting at 957 E. Haggard Ave around 8 p.m. Sept. 17. Updated as of Sept. 28 at 1:18 p.m. to include additional information from town of Elon Police Chief Kelly Blackwelder. Town of Elon Police have arrested a Burlington man in connection with...
ELON, NC
Suspect apprehended in Dobbins Heights shooting

ROCKINGHAM — Local, state and federal law enforcement officers recently apprehended a man wanted for a shooting earlier this month. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday morning that 26-year-old Sherman Cornelius Bass, of Rockingham, was arrested Monday, Sept. 26 and charged with shooting and injuring a man off of Earle Franklin Drive in Dobbins Heights.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Robbins, NC
Moore County, NC
1 caught, 1 wanted in kidnapping of 2 girls at gas station, Hoke County officials say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — One suspect has been caught in the kidnapping of two children two weeks ago at a gas station near Raeford, officials said. The incident took place at about 11 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Lucky Stop gas station, which is located at 2196 U.S. 401 Business, at the intersection of Rockfish Road, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.
RAEFORD, NC
Traffic checkpoint in Aberdeen nets arrests

Aberdeen Police Department hosted a traffic checkpoint on Friday that resulted in 35 charges. Aberdeen Police Department announced on its social media page Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Robbins Police Department, and Lee County Sheriff’s Office participated in the checkpoint that was on Highway 5 and Southmoore Ave. Charges...
ABERDEEN, NC
Ronnie Fields
Three receive active prison sentences

JACKSON – Two local men and another from Raleigh received active prison sentences in unrelated cases heard here over the past two week in Northampton County Superior Court. James Long, age 43, of Raleigh stood in front of a local jury for two days during the week of Sept. 12-16 where he was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was sentenced to a minimum of four years and maximum of six years in prison.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
Robbins woman facing several drug charges

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrest of one individual following a search in Robbins. On Sept. 22, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 3200 block of Cedar Hill Road in Robbins. During the investigation, deputies located psilocybin (mushrooms), methamphetamine, marijuana,...
ROBBINS, NC
North Carolina man facing minimum of 20 years in prison following conviction on kidnapping, drug and firearm charges

United States Attorney Michael Easley announced that late Friday, September 2, 2022, Yomere Juan Busbee, 38, of Fayetteville, was convicted in federal court following a three-day trial before Chief United States District Judge Richard E. Myers II. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Sheriff announces arrests following investigation in Robbins

Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced two arrests following an investigation in Robbins. On Aug. 29, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of larceny of motor vehicle parts from a residence in Robbins. On Sept. 21, sheriff’s investigators arrested Cotey Dunlap, 26, and Cynthia Hahn, 33, both of Robbins....
ROBBINS, NC
Fayetteville store clerk dragged by car while attempting to stop thief

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. The sheriff’s office says the suspect in the photographs that took multiple items from the Blue Sky Discount Tobacco and Vape Store at 2376 Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville on Aug. 27 at 9:32 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

