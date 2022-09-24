Shirley “Sherry” Hicks Singer, age 70, of Vass, died Sunday, September 25, 2022 at her home. A native of Moore County she was a daughter of the late Albert and Sallie Cummings Hicks. Sherry loved people and spent most of her life working as a beautician. She owned and operated her own shops over the years and later worked at the Penick Village and St. Joseph of the Pines until her health kept her from being able to continue.

VASS, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO