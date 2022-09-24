Read full article on original website
Cameron celebrates Addie Mae McGregor McCrimmon Day
Addie Mae McGregor McCrimmon celebrated her 99th birthday at Cameron Town Hall Sept. 24. Mayor Pro Tempore Ginger Bauerband presented a plaque to McCrimmon as the town declared Sept. 23 Addie Mae McGregor McCrimmon Day. McCrimmon was born in Virginia in 1923 and moved to North Carolina at 10 to...
Obituary for Aileen Patricia Matson of Southern Pines
Aileen Patricia “Pat” Matson, 95, of Southern Pines, NC, died Monday, September 26, 2022 at St. Joseph of the Pines Health Center. She was born October 6, 1926 to Jack and Olivia Flanagan. She was happily married to Gordon N. Matson for 64 years. He preceded her in death in 2014.
Obituary for Shirley Hicks Singer of Vass
Shirley “Sherry” Hicks Singer, age 70, of Vass, died Sunday, September 25, 2022 at her home. A native of Moore County she was a daughter of the late Albert and Sallie Cummings Hicks. Sherry loved people and spent most of her life working as a beautician. She owned and operated her own shops over the years and later worked at the Penick Village and St. Joseph of the Pines until her health kept her from being able to continue.
Obituary for Lisa Carol Blue Kyle of Carthage
Lisa Carol Blue Kyle, age 60, of Carthage, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. A Memorial Service will be held at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1468 W Pennsylvania Ave. Southern Pines, North Carolina on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 2:00 pm.
Family searching for missing relative
A family is searching for their missing relative, Gerald Martin Jr. (aka: Moon). He was last seen in Carthage on Friday, Sept. 23. It is believed he left his house around 9 p.m. He mentioned going to hangout with a cousin, however, no one has heard from him. He’s around...
Traffic checkpoint in Aberdeen nets arrests
Aberdeen Police Department hosted a traffic checkpoint on Friday that resulted in 35 charges. Aberdeen Police Department announced on its social media page Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Robbins Police Department, and Lee County Sheriff’s Office participated in the checkpoint that was on Highway 5 and Southmoore Ave. Charges...
Leaders discuss treatment to deadliest drug epidemic
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein met with Moore County Commissioners and potential opioid-abuse treatment partners Sept. 26. They discussed how to best use the $6,258,160 being released to Moore County over the next 18 years to treat opioid addiction. “We are in the deadliest moment in the deadliest drug epidemic...
SP Fire Department improves insurance rating
Southern Pines residents and businesses could see lower insurance premiums for property owners thanks to the fire department’s improved insurance rating. Southern Pines Fire Department recently underwent a rigorous inspection by the North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM). This inspection typically occurs every five years and...
