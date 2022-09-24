Waking up to the sound of loud buzzing last summer, I look out my window to see my new neighbor is not blowing leaves, but cutting down whole trees! A developer has recently acquired several lots in the Fearing Sreet. neighborhood, including the old home of Martha and Warren Averill. Warren, who recently passed, was a popular Mass Aggie professor and an expert on trees.

AMHERST, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO