ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Holyoke’s new ‘Flex Squad’ ready to combat blight

HOLYOKE – Mayor Joshua A. Garcia has introduced the Flex Squad program this week, an initiative aimed at combatting blight and enforce existing city codes and ordinances. Teams will also scour city neighborhoods after hours to crack down on scofflaws. Garcia credited Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno for the...
HOLYOKE, MA
amherstindy.org

Letter: Cutting Down Trees At 52 Fearing Breaks My Heart

Waking up to the sound of loud buzzing last summer, I look out my window to see my new neighbor is not blowing leaves, but cutting down whole trees! A developer has recently acquired several lots in the Fearing Sreet. neighborhood, including the old home of Martha and Warren Averill. Warren, who recently passed, was a popular Mass Aggie professor and an expert on trees.
AMHERST, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Holyoke, MA
Government
City
Chicopee, MA
State
Connecticut State
City
Holyoke, MA
City
Easthampton, MA
State
New Hampshire State
Holyoke, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
Transportation Today News

Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently broke ground on a $74.8 million project to improve the East Haddam Swing Bridge, which spans the Connecticut River on Route 82. The project will address the structural, mechanical, and electrical components of the 110-year-old swing bridge and will improve swing-span operation reliability and extend service life. Work includes […] The post Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project appeared first on Transportation Today.
CONNECTICUT STATE
westernmassnews.com

Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in Springfield home

East Longmeadow community remembering victims of wrong way crash on I-91 The East Longmeadow community is paying tribute to two town natives who were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut on Friday. Belchertown woman claims family’s cat was shot by pellet gun. Updated: 4 hours...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut River#Long Island Sound#Fish#Alcohol#The Slim Shad Point
MassLive.com

The Great Brick Race and Doors Open Holyoke return to the city

HOLYOKE — The third Saturday in October will be a busy one for the Paper City as it marks the return of Doors Open Holyoke and The Great Holyoke Brick Race. The Planning and Economic Development Office released a schedule of events showing the Oct. 15 Doors Open Holyoke will feature self-guided and self-paced tours of Holyoke’s cultural, historical and architectural landmarks.
HOLYOKE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
MassLive.com

Westfield professor lays out facts in 1st part of online climate change series

WESTFIELD — Carsten Braun, Ph.D., a Westfield State University professor of geography, planning and sustainability, recently presented “Climate Change: What You Need to Know.” The Sept. 26 online workshop hosted by the Emily Williston Memorial Library in Easthampton, in partnership with Voices for Climate in Granville, was part of Climate Week activities at local libraries.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: youth groups not allowed to march in Big E parades

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E is changing the way it runs its parades, and that has some local communities upset. People in Agawam are upset that youth groups are not allowed to participate in the Agawam Day parade at the Big E this year. We spoke with the...
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

President’s Own U.S. Marine Band coming to Springfield for free concert

The President’s Own U. S. Marine Band will return to Springfield Symphony Hall to present a free concert, sponsored by Eastman-Indian Orchard, on Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. Under the direction of Col. Jason K. Fettig, the band features 50 musicians making a fall tour of the Northeast. The program will include John Philip Sousa marches, contemporary compositions, vocal and instrumental solos and a patriotic salute to the armed forces.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy