Everything to Know About the Final Season of Nicola Coughlan’s ‘Derry Girls’: Premiere Date and More
Erin, Michelle, Orla, Claire and the wee English fella will soon return for one last bit of mischief as the wait for Derry Girls season 3 is almost over. "Derry Girls is a coming-of-age story following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly… very slowly… start to become adults, while around them the place they call […]
Meghan Markle Was Fuming About Not 'Getting Paid' For Royal Tour, 'Failed To Understand The Point' Of Public Outings: Book
Talk about a not-so-pretty penny. Meghan Markle was apparently left less than thrilled about the reality of her role as the Duchess of Sussex after marrying into the royal family in 2018. In a new bombshell book titled "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," author Valentine Low claims the...
Watch Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Officially Debut Her Baby Bump
Watch: Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!. Kelly Osbourne's baby bump just made its Red Table Talk debut. The Osbournes star, 37, gave fans a look at her bump on the Sept. 28 episode of the Facebook Watch series. "Come on out here, mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne," Jada Pinkett...
Watch Married at First Sight's Morgan and Binh Break Up Before Decision Day
Watch: Morgan & Binh Decide to DIVORCE Before Decision Day. Sometimes, the damage is done before Decision Day. As five couples continue their newlywed journeys on Married at First Sight, one match appears to be giving up on making their marriage work. In an exclusive sneak peek at the Sept....
Which TV Plotline Was So Bad, It Felt Like They Were Making It Up As They Went Along?
The last five seasons of Riverdale are typing...
See Kirsten Dunst's Dramatic New Haircut at Milan Fashion Week
Watch: Kirsten Dunst & Fiance Jesse Plemons Talk Working Together. Kirsten Dunst seems to have been beguiled by the fun and fierceness of Milan Fashion Week. The Bring It On actress stepped out in style to attend the Bottega Veneta runway show on Sept. 24, wearing a sleek black sweater, cuffed denim jeans and black angular heels. And while her effortlessly chic outfit was noteworthy, it was her dramatic hair change that stole the spotlight.
Kelly Ripa Reveals the "Ominous" Warning She Got Before Joining Live! With Regis and Kelly
Watch: Kelly Ripa "Didn't Ask" for People's Opinion on Her Hair. Kelly Ripa is speaking her healing truth. The talk show host is revealing the reality of her complicated relationship with former co-host Regis Philbin in her new Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. Though Kelly admitted to People that this was "the hardest chapter to write," she noted that there were "good and bad days."
See the Resemblance Between Brooke Shields and Her Teenage Daughters in New Photos
Watch: Michael Kors Looks at NYFW: Dove Cameron & Brooke Shields. Brooke Shields is seeing double, er, triple. On Sept. 25, Brooke posted a series of photos with her daughters Rowan, 19, and Grier, 16, on Instagram on the occasion of National Daughters Day. The set of four snaps includes two current photos of the actress, 57, with her daughters, as well as two throwback photos of the trio.
Camila Morrone Recreates the "Revenge Dress" With Sexy LBD After Leonardo DiCaprio Split
Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Split After 4 Years Together. Camila Morrone's latest look proves that a little black dress is anything but basic. The 25-year-old oozed sex appeal at the Burberry spring/summer 2023 afterparty in London on Sept. 26, wearing a skintight mini dress that not only clung to her curves like a fitted glove but displayed her chest with its plunging neckline.
Khloe Kardashian Proves Niece Chicago West Is Already a Makeup Pro
Watch: Kim Kardashian Shares Pic Comparing Chicago West to Kendall Jenner. Chicago West has certainly inherited the creativity gene. Kim Kardashian's youngest daughter might have a future in makeup, just like her aunt Kylie Jenner, but it's Khloe Kardashian who she currently chose to work her magic on. In a sweet series of Instagram stories on Sept. 26, Khloe shared videos of Chicago applying lip liner on her during their trip to Milan for fashion week. The Good American Founder captioned the video with, "Chicago picked this filter. She is creative directing my glam and filters currently."
Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
Watch: Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad - E! People's Choice Awards Glambot. Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko proudly graced the red carpet for the first time as a couple during for the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 23, holding hands as they were photographed. For the event, Becca donned a black blazer and shorts while Hayley rocked a sheer flower jumpsuit with a leather skirt and plaid jacket.
The Biggest Revelations From Hayden Panettiere's Red Table Talk Interview
Watch: Hayden Panettiere Talks "Heartbreaking" Custody Decision. Hayden Panettiere is bringing her story to the Red Table. The Nashville alum didn't hold back during the Sept. 28 episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, which saw Kelly Osbourne guest host alongside co-hosts Jada Pinkett-Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. Speaking with the trio, the actress left no topic untouched as she got candid about her past struggles with addiction, the pressures of fame and misconceptions surrounding her custody situation with ex Wladimir Klitschko over their 7-year-old daughter Kaya.
The Yellowstone Cast Teases How Marriage Changes Beth and Rip's Relationship in Season 5
Watch: Kevin Costner Talks Bigger Picture of "Yellowstone" at 2022 SAG Awards. Yellowstone's Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) are in marital bliss. Ahead of the upcoming fifth season, the cast of the Paramount Network's dramatic Western is teasing how the couple's marriage will change their dynamic—physically and emotionally. Though Rip has always spent more than his fair share of time on the ranch as John's (Kevin Costner) right-hand man, now, he'll be a permanent fixture.
48 Celeb Instagram Posts From 10 Years Ago That Are Soooooooooo Completely Different To What They Post Now
2012 was the glory age of celebrity Instagram. I miss all the terrible pictures of foods, extremely filtered selfies, and even a firework pic or two.
Simu Liu Responds to Haters Of His Celebrity Jeopardy! Performance
Simu Liu doesn't have time for his Jeopardy! critics. The Marvel actor issued a pointed response to viewers who gave him unsolicited advice after having advanced to the semifinals of the celebrity edition of the popular trivia show the day before. "To all the people trying to 'give me tips'...
Kim Kardashian Prowls Around Italy in Sexy Leopard Print Outfit After Dolce & Gabbana Runway Debut
Watch: Kim Kardashian Channels Marilyn Monroe AGAIN. Kim Kardashian is serving major cattitude. After walking in the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show during Milan Fashion Week, the 41-year-old continued to strut her stuff, making the streets of Italy her own personal runway. On Sept. 25, Kim was spotted rockin' a...
Hearing Kelly Ripa Talk About Her Love Story With Mark Consuelos Will Make You Want a Rom-Com Version
Watch: Kelly Ripa's Insane Love at First Sight Story With Mark Consuelos. "I fear it might be so damn boring." That was Kelly Ripa's chief concern about her newly released book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, a collection of hilarious, honest and heartfelt essays about her career, family and fame. But, as anyone who has watched even just a minute of Live With Kelly and Ryan knows, Kelly is anything but dull. And we can attest that her book is just as electric and compelling as she is on-air every morning—especially the juicy insight she graciously offers up about her 26-year marriage with Mark Consuelos, which now has us ready to launch a campaign for a rom-com based on their relationship.
Why La Brea Season 2 Had to Hire an Intimacy Consultant
Watch: La Brea Cast Talks OMG Moments & Season 2 Twists. La Brea season two is about to get steamy. The romance between characters Eve Harris (Natalie Zea) and Levi Delgado (Nicholas Gonzalez) is getting more serious on the hit NBC series' sophomore season, according to the show's co-stars. "I...
Avatar: The Last Airbender's Supporting Cast Features a Star Trek Legend
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action adaptation has enlisted a member of the USS Enterprise to maintain harmony between the four nations. That's right: the streamer revealed Sept. 27 that Star Trek legend George Takei will be starring in the upcoming...
How Nikita Dragun Turned Her Fantasies Into Reality
Nikita Dragun's personal motto couldn't be more fitting. "Live your fantasy" is the YouTuber's ultimate mantra—as well as the tagline for her makeup brand, Dragun Beauty—and she explained what exactly it means to her on the Sept. 26 episode of E!'s digital series DRIVE!. "It's whatever fantasy or...
