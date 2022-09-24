Read full article on original website
Related
See Kirsten Dunst's Dramatic New Haircut at Milan Fashion Week
Watch: Kirsten Dunst & Fiance Jesse Plemons Talk Working Together. Kirsten Dunst seems to have been beguiled by the fun and fierceness of Milan Fashion Week. The Bring It On actress stepped out in style to attend the Bottega Veneta runway show on Sept. 24, wearing a sleek black sweater, cuffed denim jeans and black angular heels. And while her effortlessly chic outfit was noteworthy, it was her dramatic hair change that stole the spotlight.
Kim Kardashian Prowls Around Italy in Sexy Leopard Print Outfit After Dolce & Gabbana Runway Debut
Watch: Kim Kardashian Channels Marilyn Monroe AGAIN. Kim Kardashian is serving major cattitude. After walking in the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show during Milan Fashion Week, the 41-year-old continued to strut her stuff, making the streets of Italy her own personal runway. On Sept. 25, Kim was spotted rockin' a...
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Ramona Sarsgaard Look Like the Chicest Mother-Daughter Duo at Paris Fashion Week
Watch: Maggie Gyllenhaal Talks Directorial Debut at Oscars 2022. Making family memories? Now that never goes out of style. And Maggie Gyllenhaal and her daughter Ramona Sarsgaard are sure to remember their time at Paris Fashion Week for years to come. The actress, 44, and her eldest child, 15, sat front row at the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show in France's capital on Sept. 27.
Watch Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Officially Debut Her Baby Bump
Watch: Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!. Kelly Osbourne's baby bump just made its Red Table Talk debut. The Osbournes star, 37, gave fans a look at her bump on the Sept. 28 episode of the Facebook Watch series. "Come on out here, mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne," Jada Pinkett...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hailey Bieber Addresses Claim She "Stole" Justin Bieber From Selena Gomez
Watch: Justin & Hailey Bieber Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary. Hailey Bieber is ready to share her truth. Though the model recently celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with husband Justin Bieber, she's aware that questions still remain about their relationship and the end of the singer's romance with Selena Gomez. Now that years have passed since the end of #Jelena, Hailey is putting the rumors to rest once and for all during a sit-down for Call Her Daddy.
Coco Austin Responds to Criticism of 6-Year-Old Daughter Chanel Bathing in Sink
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. On Sept. 25, Coco Austin—who shares daughter Chanel, 6, with husband Ice-T—defended her parenting practices after receiving criticism for bathing her daughter in the kitchen sink last week. "Wow just Wow!" the 43-year-old tweeted alongside a...
Reese Witherspoon's Draper James: Get a $125 Dress for $39 and More 70% Off Deals
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
See the Resemblance Between Brooke Shields and Her Teenage Daughters in New Photos
Watch: Michael Kors Looks at NYFW: Dove Cameron & Brooke Shields. Brooke Shields is seeing double, er, triple. On Sept. 25, Brooke posted a series of photos with her daughters Rowan, 19, and Grier, 16, on Instagram on the occasion of National Daughters Day. The set of four snaps includes two current photos of the actress, 57, with her daughters, as well as two throwback photos of the trio.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Who Does Kim Kardashian See Herself Dating Next? She Says…
Watch: Who Does Kim Kardashian See Herself Dating Next? She Says…. Kim Kardashian is exploring her options when it comes to dating in the future. The Kardashians star shared who she would be open to dating next during her sit down with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan. When asked by Ryan, during the Sept. 26 episode, what kind of man Kim sees herself with at this point in her life, the SKIMS founder initially joked, "Absolutely no one."
Khloe Kardashian Proves Niece Chicago West Is Already a Makeup Pro
Watch: Kim Kardashian Shares Pic Comparing Chicago West to Kendall Jenner. Chicago West has certainly inherited the creativity gene. Kim Kardashian's youngest daughter might have a future in makeup, just like her aunt Kylie Jenner, but it's Khloe Kardashian who she currently chose to work her magic on. In a sweet series of Instagram stories on Sept. 26, Khloe shared videos of Chicago applying lip liner on her during their trip to Milan for fashion week. The Good American Founder captioned the video with, "Chicago picked this filter. She is creative directing my glam and filters currently."
Proof Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Maxwell Drew Has Inherited Her Eye for Fashion
Watch: North West's 9th Birthday Features Private Jet & Bloody Tents. At the launch of Jessica Simpson's fall collection, held at Nordstrom at The Grove in Los Angeles, the fashion mogul's oldest daughter Maxwell Drew proved that there is more than one style star in their family. The 10-year-old showed...
48 Celeb Instagram Posts From 10 Years Ago That Are Soooooooooo Completely Different To What They Post Now
2012 was the glory age of celebrity Instagram. I miss all the terrible pictures of foods, extremely filtered selfies, and even a firework pic or two.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scarlett Johansson Shares How She and Colin Jost Landed on Naming Their Son Cosmo
Watch: Scarlett Johansson Wins Female Movie Star Award at 2021 PCAs. Scarlett Johansson is all about that flower power. The actress knows that not everyone understands the name she and husband Colin Jost chose for their 15-month-old son Cosmo, but she recently shared the sweet story behind it. "We just threw a bunch of letters together," she joked on The Kelly Clarkson Show Sept. 26. "No, but I just really thought it was so charming and our friends all liked it."
Taylor Swift's Longtime Friend Abigail Anderson Marries Charles Berard
Watch: Necessary Realness: Taylor Swift Is The Queen of Easter Eggs. Count to ten, take it in: Taylor Swift's BFF is married!. Abigail Anderson tied the knot with Charles Berard in a romantic ceremony over the weekend. As seen in Instagram Stories s re-shared by Abigail, the bride was clad in an off-shoulder white gown with her signature red curls in an updo as she exchanged vows with her groom.
Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
Watch: Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad - E! People's Choice Awards Glambot. Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko proudly graced the red carpet for the first time as a couple during for the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 23, holding hands as they were photographed. For the event, Becca donned a black blazer and shorts while Hayley rocked a sheer flower jumpsuit with a leather skirt and plaid jacket.
Jessica Simpson's Husband and 3 Kids Join Her at Fashion Launch Event
Watch: Jessica Simpson's Daughter Is BFFs With THIS Kardashian Kid. Stepping out for a family affair. On Sept. 24, Jessica Simpson celebrated the launch of her fashion line's fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom at The Grove in Los Angeles. The "Sweetest Sin" singer was joined at the event by her husband Eric Johnson and their three kids Maxwell Drew, 10, Ace Knute, 9, and Birdie Mae, 3.
Hearing Kelly Ripa Talk About Her Love Story With Mark Consuelos Will Make You Want a Rom-Com Version
Watch: Kelly Ripa's Insane Love at First Sight Story With Mark Consuelos. "I fear it might be so damn boring." That was Kelly Ripa's chief concern about her newly released book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, a collection of hilarious, honest and heartfelt essays about her career, family and fame. But, as anyone who has watched even just a minute of Live With Kelly and Ryan knows, Kelly is anything but dull. And we can attest that her book is just as electric and compelling as she is on-air every morning—especially the juicy insight she graciously offers up about her 26-year marriage with Mark Consuelos, which now has us ready to launch a campaign for a rom-com based on their relationship.
Hailey Bieber Breaks Down Timeline of Justin Bieber Relationship After His Reunion With Selena Gomez
Watch: Justin & Hailey Bieber Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary. Never say never: Hailey Bieber is officially speaking out about an important chapter of her life. The 25-year-old—who recently celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with Justin Bieber—clarified the timeline of her relationship with the singer publicly for the first time, which has always been a topic for fans following their romance. (Prior to marrying Hailey in Sept 2018, the "Peaches" singer had an on-and-off relationship with Selena Gomez for almost eight years until the two split earlier that year).
How Nikita Dragun Turned Her Fantasies Into Reality
Nikita Dragun's personal motto couldn't be more fitting. "Live your fantasy" is the YouTuber's ultimate mantra—as well as the tagline for her makeup brand, Dragun Beauty—and she explained what exactly it means to her on the Sept. 26 episode of E!'s digital series DRIVE!. "It's whatever fantasy or...
Kim Kardashian Says She Hasn't "Gone Gray Yet" After Revealing It Takes 8 Hours to Stay Blonde
Watch: Who Does Kim Kardashian See Herself Dating Next? She Says…. Kim Kardashian isn't hair for the grays. The Kardashians star is known for turning heads with her risk-taking fashion and fierce beauty transformations. But despite Kim's style evolution over the years, she revealed that one thing has remained the same: She hasn't spotted any gray hairs.
E! News
215K+
Followers
52K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0