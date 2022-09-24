Pelicans, CJ McCollum Agree To Massive Extension

Photo: Getty Images

CJ McCollum has agreed to a two-year, $64 million extension with the New Orleans Pelicans , his agent, Sam Goldfeder , confirmed to ESPN 's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday (September 24).

The extension will keep McCollum signed to New Orleans through the 2025-26 season, adding an additional two years to his previous contract agreement.

McCollum was acquired by New Orleans in a blockbuster trade with the Portland Trail Blazers in February and averaged a career-best 24.3 points per game, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 26 games for the Pelicans last season, having previously averaged 20.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 36 games with the Trail Blazers to start the 2021-22 season.

The former Lehigh standout was selected by the Blazers at No 10 overall in the 2013 NBA Draft and was the longtime backcourt partner to franchise point guard Damian Lillard during his tenure in Portland.

McCollum averaged 19.0 points, 3.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds during his first nine seasons in Portland, which included winning the NBA Most improved Player award in 2016, having recorded what was, at the time, a single-season best 23.0 points per game, as well as 3.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

The Pelicans finished ninth in the Western Conference during the regular season before defeating the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in round.

New Orleans was eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in the first-round of the Western Conference Playoffs in six games.