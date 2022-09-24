Read full article on original website
24/7 Subject-Specific Tutoring Offered by Pasadena Public Library
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Pasadena Public Library has recently launched a new digital resource HelpNow, an online live tutoring, and eLearning platform. HelpNow provides tools for learners of all ages through qualified tutors using state curriculum and standards whose expertise best fits the learner’s specific need. Accessible through the Pasadena Public Library website, this live real-time homework assistance is available by laptop, tablet, or phone.
Alhambra City Council To Discuss Union Contract
California State Impasse Review Panel Finds in Favor of Alhambra City Employee’s Union. The Alhambra City Council will hold a public hearing and consider a vote on the Alhambra City Employees Union contract as agenda item #1 at its September 26, 2022, council meeting at 6:00 pm. The meeting is accessible in person or via Zoom, and the public may provide comments by submitting a speaker card or via Zoom.
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Condemn Azerbaijan’s Attack on Armenia
On Tuesday, September 27, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn that authorizes their formal and public condemnation of Azerbaijan’s recent attacks on Armenia. The Board committed to send a five-signature letter to United States congressional representatives that...
