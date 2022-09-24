California State Impasse Review Panel Finds in Favor of Alhambra City Employee’s Union. The Alhambra City Council will hold a public hearing and consider a vote on the Alhambra City Employees Union contract as agenda item #1 at its September 26, 2022, council meeting at 6:00 pm. The meeting is accessible in person or via Zoom, and the public may provide comments by submitting a speaker card or via Zoom.

ALHAMBRA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO