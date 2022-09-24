ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Opelika police investigating weekend shooting with injuries

By Elizabeth White
 4 days ago

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A weekend shooting with injuries is under investigation by the Opelika Police Department.

The incident was reported Saturday just after lunch near Oakwood Apartment Complex and the 1600 block of Pepperell Parkway.

Police remain on the scene. WRBL will update you as we get more details.

