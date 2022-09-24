SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in tracking down who shot a man at a party 23 years ago on the West Side. Police said Steve Palafos, 22, was at a house party on Aug. 8, 1999 off Pleasure Park Street near Pinn Road. At some point, Palafos and some friends got into a fight with some other people at the party.

