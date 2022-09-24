Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Related
KENS 5
Teenager arrested for deadly hit and run on the northwest side
SAN ANTONIO — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit and run accident. San Antonio Police said it happened just before midnight last Wednesday near Ramsgate and Stockbridge Lane. Seth Mendellhall was arrested on Tuesday and charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting...
foxsanantonio.com
One person is dead after intoxicated driver was driving recklessly on US Hwy 281
SAN ANTONIO – A driver is being charged with intoxication after driving recklessly on the highway killing the passenger inside the vehicle. Police were dispatched to US Hwy 281 on Sunday at 2 a.m. According to officials, the driver in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado was passing through vehicles at...
foxsanantonio.com
Texas trooper hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl while searching car
SAN ANTONIO – A Texas trooper was hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl while conducting a vehicle search in Bexar County. While searching through the vehicle the trooper found a container with an unknown substance inside. After the exposure, the trooper began to feel ill and was transported to a local hospital.
KSAT 12
Medical examiner IDs driver, passenger killed in head-on crash with 18-wheeler on Highway 90
SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman killed in a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler on Highway 90 have been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner. Carmen Azucena Corpus, 21, and Kevin Horacio Corpus, 22, of Kirby, died from multiple trauma injuries they sustained in the crash, according to the ME. Both of them died at the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Driver detained on suspicion of DWI after crash into West Side restaurant
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a man has been detained on suspicion of DWI following a crash into a West Side restaurant early Monday morning. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at Fred’s Fish Fry in the 1400 block of Bandera Road, not far from Hillcrest Drive and West Quill Drive.
foxsanantonio.com
Police seek new leads in 2009 cold case of man shot inside Northeast Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – Police are in search of new leads that would help them solve a 13-year-old murder. The San Antonio Police Department responded to a shooting call around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2009 at a home off Maverick Bluff near Wetmore Road on the Northeast Side. Police...
foxsanantonio.com
Three men arrested for catalytic converter theft, San Marcos police say
SAN MARCOS – Three arrests have been made in a catalytic converter theft Tuesday morning in San Marcos, according to authorities. The San Marcos Police Department said they arrested three individuals from the Houston area after a citizen reported an attempted catalytic converter theft at an apartment complex on Thorpe Lane.
One driver reported dead after splitting vehicle in half following fatal HWY 90 crash
The Bexar County Sheriff Office has asked drivers to find another route
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
MISSING: Police searching for San Antonio man last seen 5 days ago on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a San Antonio man last seen last week. San Antonio Police are searching for Frankie Flores, 48, who was last seen on Sept. 23 at a home off Excellence Drive near Old Pearsall Road on Southwest Side. Frankie is 5 foot, 8 inches...
KSAT 12
‘If you knew him, you loved him’: Family of road-rage shooting victim seeks justice
SAN ANTONIO – Family members of Mark Maldonado Jr. describe him as “friendly” and the “life of the party.”. Now, he is gone after San Antonio police said he was killed during a road-rage shooting on Friday, Sept. 16, in the 6200 block of W. Commerce.
foxsanantonio.com
Police need help solving 1999 cold case of man shot, killed at West Side house party
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in tracking down who shot a man at a party 23 years ago on the West Side. Police said Steve Palafos, 22, was at a house party on Aug. 8, 1999 off Pleasure Park Street near Pinn Road. At some point, Palafos and some friends got into a fight with some other people at the party.
Bicyclist killed after being thrown 50 yards in deadly crash
SAN ANTONIO — A bicyclist was thrown 50 yards and killed, after being hit by a driver who left the scene following the crash. At last check, the Bexar County Medical Examiner did not have an identity on the victim but he is described as a 51-year-old man. It...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing teen has been located and is safe, police say
Police say that 17-year-old Tyrecce Roberts has been located and is safe. The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen on the city's north side. Tyrecce Roberts was last contacted on Monday in the 80 block of Viking Oak. Authorities said he was...
KSAT 12
Driver killed after crashing into pole on Hwy 90, splitting vehicle in half, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following a crash on Highway 90 that left a car split in half, according to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:38 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to the crash on Highway 90 and Mechler Road. According to the BCSO, EMS arrived...
foxsanantonio.com
Three brave citizens rescue man from burning car
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas – Three brave citizens rescued a man after they quickly ran and pulled him out of a burning car, saving his life. The incident happened on Thursday evening when first responders received a report of a vehicle fire on US Hwy 290. Upon arrival, they found...
'Emotional roller coaster': Live Oak Police search for person of interest after woman found in drainage ditch
SAN ANTONIO — Questions continue to mount after a mother was found dead in a drainage ditch in Live Oak. Meanwhile, Live Oak Police are on the hunt for a person of interest. Keith Hammond is the victim's boyfriend. Police want to find him and question him. Last week,...
KSAT 12
VIDEO: Teen tosses banana at clerk, clerk shoots teen in head
Surveillance camera footage that shows a convenience store clerk shooting a teen through the back of his head after a brief verbal altercation is at the center of a Bexar County lawsuit seeking over $1,000,000 in damages. The video, recorded in January 2019 inside a 7-Eleven store located on Rigsby...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for driving while intoxicated with 3 children in car, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated with three children in the car, said San Antonio police. At approximately 7 p.m. Friday, a man attempting to turn right onto the West Loop 1604 North Access Road crashed into a concrete barrier, said SAPD.
Remains of missing Schertz man Jacob Dubois found by police
Dubois was last seen on March 7, 2021.
Teens displaying guns while filming rap video arrested at San Antonio apartment complex
Three handguns and a "AR-style" pistol were recovered at the scene, according to police.
Comments / 0