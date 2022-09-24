ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Pregame social media buzz ahead of Texas vs. Texas Tech

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
No. 22 Texas will face Texas Tech in Week 4 for their first road game of the season.

Considering it’s likely the last time the Longhorns travel to Lubbock before leaving for the SEC, it’s expected to be a rowdy atmosphere on Saturday.

It’s unclear at this point whether Texas will have starting quarterback Quinn Ewers under center or not. Reports throughout the week stated that Ewers returned to practice and has participated in team drills, but Steve Sarkisian is keeping the decision close to his chest.

The Longhorns will also be without starting linebacker and defensive leader DeMarvion Overshown in the first half due to a questionable targeting penalty against UTSA last week.

Here’s a look at pregame social media buzz ahead of the Big 12 opener.

