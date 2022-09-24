ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Studio Park transforms into innovative, creative space for STEAM lovers

By Gabrielle Phifer
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMTWv_0i8rXRGb00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids has transformed into an innovative space for art, music, science and technology enthusiasts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Coa6_0i8rXRGb00

It’s all part of the confluence festival which is now in its second year.

While colleges and high schools competed in gaming and high-tech robotics competitions, the community engaged in hands-on activities designed to stimulate creativity.

The director of the festival says it’s exciting to see how much the event has grown.

“Sometimes it’s tough for a first year event to get recognized and get traction and have people understand what you’re trying to do. So, we had a little bit of that last year,” Festival Director Brian Cohen said. “This year it feels like people understand the concept of the festival, all the different things that we are offering and how many different ways there are to plug in.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w78RA_0i8rXRGb00
    Confluence Fest 2022 at Studio Park
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zx3WK_0i8rXRGb00
    Confluence Fest 2022 at Studio Park
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QyC2C_0i8rXRGb00
    Confluence Fest 2022 at Studio Park
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RBBYR_0i8rXRGb00
    Confluence Fest 2022 at Studio Park
  • Confluence Fest 2022 at Studio Park
  • Confluence Fest 2022 at Studio Park
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BcnPN_0i8rXRGb00
    Confluence Fest 2022 at Studio Park

He added, “No matter how old you are there is something for everybody and it’s really great to see Grand Rapids embrace it.”

The festival will last until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Following that, they will move inside the listening room at Studio Park for a psychedelic banjo performance by Tall Tall Trees .

The festival is free to attend. More information can be found at confluencefest.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whtc.com

Tulip Time Brings New Events To Fall Fest

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 27, 2022) – Tulip Time Festival is pleased to announce that we will be joining in the fun of Fall Fest! Why does Tulip Time celebrate fall you might ask – – because that’s when we plant the tulips! Plans are underway for a fabulous Fall Fest in Downtown Holland this coming October, sponsored by West Michigan Toyota Dealers! Tulip Time is excited to partner with Downtown Holland hosting Community Tulip Planting, and Fall Artisan Market.
HOLLAND, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Detroit Wing Company to hold grand opening for second Grand Rapids location

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Wing lovers in West Michigan will have a chance to feast on discounted wings at the newest Detroit Wing Company location in Grand Rapids on Saturday. In celebration of its grand opening on Oct. 1 at 2500 East Beltline Ave. SE, the business is offering 40% off boneless wings and 25% off traditional wings all day. The restaurant officially opened Sept. 18 to a group of wing fans and new customers.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Sports
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
muskegonchannel.com

Paranormal Muskegon Visits the Nunica Cemetery

Paranormal Muskegon is back! And what better way to begin than with a ghost-hunting lesson? There are quite a few places around that we could have went ghost-hunting in; but there is no better place to look for ghosts than Nunica Cemetery; one the most haunted places in Michigan. It has long been rumored to be haunted by a variety of spirits and there are countless stories of ghosts from both visitors to the area as well as investigators.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Creativity#Localevent#Festival#Science And Technology#Art#Downtown Grand#The Listening Room#Tall Tall Trees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
The State News, Michigan State University

What makes Horrocks so popular? The history of Lansing's favorite market

From live music to everyday grocery shopping, Horrocks Farmers Market offers a wide range of services, including food trucks, garden centers, a gelato business, floral arrangements, a candy counter and even a pizzeria. Horrocks has gained a longstanding reputation for its product and atmospheric quality for over 60 years.The market began in 1959 as a fruit stand and Christmas tree farm, but it quickly became a full-time operation, featuring a wide selection of produce and deli products. "Because my grandma and grandpa were farmers, the money they had was just the money they had, so they had their savings for...
LANSING, MI
wkzo.com

Kalamazoo theatre icon James Carver passes away at age 90

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Tributes are pouring in for James Carver, after word of his passing appeared on social media via his family. Carver, 90, joined the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre in 1958, beginning a storied career as a production assistant. Carver became the Managing Director at the Civic...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Spectrum Health breaks ground on orthopedic center

GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) —Spectrum Health broke ground on its new Orthopedic Health and Performance center Tuesday. The new center will be located on East Beltline Avenue at 3 Mile Road just outside of Grand Rapids. Once completed, the 117,000 square foot building will house advanced orthopedic...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy