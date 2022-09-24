ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany Herald

Global markets drop after rocky day on Wall Street

Asian and European stocks fell Wednesday after another turbulent day for US markets, as investors continue to sell off amid fears of global inflation, further interest rate hikes and broader economic turmoil. The UK's FTSE 100 Index dropped 1.6% in morning trading Wednesday, after a rocky few days that saw...
STOCKS
Albany Herald

Key US bond yield tops 4%, highest since 2008

US stocks and bonds rallied Wednesday after the Bank of England said it would buy UK government debt "on whatever scale is necessary" in an emergency intervention to halt a bond market crash. The Dow rose more than 400 points, or 1.6%, in afternoon trading. The S&P 500 was up...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Lifehacks#Tips For Retirees
Albany Herald

Is Beyond Meat beyond saving?

Having an executive allegedly bite someone's nose might be the least of Beyond Meat's problems. Investors have taken a big chomp out of Beyond Meat's stock price as fears grow that the popularity of plant-based food may have reached a peak. Shares of Beyond Meat were around $16 Wednesday. That's...
AGRICULTURE
Albany Herald

Bank of England will buy UK bonds at 'whatever scale' necessary to halt crash

The Bank of England said Wednesday it would buy UK government debt "on whatever scale is necessary" in an emergency intervention to halt a bond market crash that it warned could threaten financial stability. Investors have been dumping the pound and UK bonds since the government of new Prime Minister...
ECONOMY
Albany Herald

UK house prices could plunge 15% because of soaring mortgage rates

House prices in the United Kingdom could plummet by as much as 15% if the country presses ahead with its tax-slashing economic gamble. Credit Suisse said on Tuesday that UK house prices could "easily" fall between 10% and 15% over the next 18 months if the Bank of England aggressively hikes interest rates to keep inflation in check.
BUSINESS
Albany Herald

Recession warning: Companies are growing cautious about holiday hiring plans

Employers seem poised to pull back on the normal rush of seasonal hiring, which experts say is another warning bell for a possible recession. "We've not seen the normal September uptick in companies posting for temporary help," said Julia Pollack, chief economist for ZipRecruiter. "Companies are hanging back and waiting to see what conditions hold."
ECONOMY
Albany Herald

How the United States is exporting inflation to other countries

The Federal Reserve is laser-focused on stemming price increases in the United States. But countries thousands of miles away are reeling from its hardball campaign to strangle inflation, as their central banks are forced to hike interest rates faster and higher and a runaway dollar pushes down the value of their currencies.
BUSINESS
Albany Herald

Former Bank of England official slams 'really stupid' UK government decisions

Former Bank of England Deputy Governor Charlie Bean said the central bank will almost certainly announce an emergency interest rate hike before its next scheduled meeting in November, predicting that turmoil would continue to roil UK markets. Investors have lost faith in the government's ability to manage the economy and...
BUSINESS

