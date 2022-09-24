Read full article on original website
Global markets drop after rocky day on Wall Street
Asian and European stocks fell Wednesday after another turbulent day for US markets, as investors continue to sell off amid fears of global inflation, further interest rate hikes and broader economic turmoil. The UK's FTSE 100 Index dropped 1.6% in morning trading Wednesday, after a rocky few days that saw...
Key US bond yield tops 4%, highest since 2008
US stocks and bonds rallied Wednesday after the Bank of England said it would buy UK government debt "on whatever scale is necessary" in an emergency intervention to halt a bond market crash. The Dow rose more than 400 points, or 1.6%, in afternoon trading. The S&P 500 was up...
Stocks Resume Slump, Apple, Biogen, Elon Musk And Hurricane Ian - Five Things To Know
Stock futures resume slump on rate hike, recession concerns; Apple shares slide on report of waning iPhone demand; Biogen shares soar after positive results from Alzheimer's trial; Elon musk seeks to overturn sec rule on Twitter vetting and Hurricane Ian to slam Florida coast as category 4 storm. Here are...
Psychedelic Stock MindMedicine Plummets on Offering
It's been a rough 2022 for shareholders of MindMedicine (MNMD) . Unfortunately, if after-hours price movements hold, it's about to get even worse.
Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022
U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or more in additional funds each month. In most states, that allotment has already expired, but more than a dozen states have extended it through October 2022.
Is Beyond Meat beyond saving?
Having an executive allegedly bite someone's nose might be the least of Beyond Meat's problems. Investors have taken a big chomp out of Beyond Meat's stock price as fears grow that the popularity of plant-based food may have reached a peak. Shares of Beyond Meat were around $16 Wednesday. That's...
Bank of England will buy UK bonds at 'whatever scale' necessary to halt crash
The Bank of England said Wednesday it would buy UK government debt "on whatever scale is necessary" in an emergency intervention to halt a bond market crash that it warned could threaten financial stability. Investors have been dumping the pound and UK bonds since the government of new Prime Minister...
UK house prices could plunge 15% because of soaring mortgage rates
House prices in the United Kingdom could plummet by as much as 15% if the country presses ahead with its tax-slashing economic gamble. Credit Suisse said on Tuesday that UK house prices could "easily" fall between 10% and 15% over the next 18 months if the Bank of England aggressively hikes interest rates to keep inflation in check.
Biogen Stock Soars On Promising Data From Late-Stage Alzheimer’s Drug Trial
Biogen (BIIB) - Get Biogen Inc. Report shares rocketed higher Wednesday after the drugmaker and its Japan-based partner Eisai Co Ltd. unveiled better-than-expected results from a late-stage stud of their developing Alzheimer's treatment.
Recession warning: Companies are growing cautious about holiday hiring plans
Employers seem poised to pull back on the normal rush of seasonal hiring, which experts say is another warning bell for a possible recession. "We've not seen the normal September uptick in companies posting for temporary help," said Julia Pollack, chief economist for ZipRecruiter. "Companies are hanging back and waiting to see what conditions hold."
How the United States is exporting inflation to other countries
The Federal Reserve is laser-focused on stemming price increases in the United States. But countries thousands of miles away are reeling from its hardball campaign to strangle inflation, as their central banks are forced to hike interest rates faster and higher and a runaway dollar pushes down the value of their currencies.
Former Bank of England official slams 'really stupid' UK government decisions
Former Bank of England Deputy Governor Charlie Bean said the central bank will almost certainly announce an emergency interest rate hike before its next scheduled meeting in November, predicting that turmoil would continue to roil UK markets. Investors have lost faith in the government's ability to manage the economy and...
