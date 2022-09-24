Read full article on original website
WASP (Waukee Area Seniors & Police)
Officers encourage seniors to stop by the Community Center for coffee and breakfast. Meetings typically occur on the last Wednesday of every month at 9 a.m. at the Waukee Community Center. This program is designed to help reduce criminal victimization of the elderly. Note that some months are skipped due to holidays. Please check the City calendar at waukee.org to confirm the event is scheduled for that month.
Des Moines buys a $151K big screen for free flicks
Des Moines is purchasing a $151,000 LED big screen and trailer for its Free Flicks program. State of play: The Friday night summer movie series has used an inflatable screen in recent years. But the equipment is getting old and is expensive to repair, according to information provided to the...
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
Line of lights reported in the Ankeny night sky PHOTOS
(Ankeny, IA) -- People on social media were talking about a long string of lights visible in the sky for a few minutes Sunday night in the Ankeny area. A few people posted photos of the line of lights as it moved northward across the sky. Turns out to have...
Jodi Long Leaving WHO 13 News: Where’s the Des Moines Anchor Going?
The residents of Des Moines have witnessed Jodi Long’s meteoric rise from college intern to weekday morning anchor. Over the course of 10 years, countless viewers have watched her each morning. But now, the talented anchor has announced her departure from the station. The news that Jodi Long is leaving WHO 13 News was met with widespread sadness. Naturally, locals had questions about where Jodi Long was going next and why she was leaving. Here’s what the Emmy Award-nominated anchor said about her next career move.
Highland Park, Oak Park neighborhoods rely on power of community to fuel revitalization efforts
The neighborhood had largely fallen to the wayside until recently, when residents and business owners began working together to bring the original magic back. In the 1920s, the Highland Park and Oak Park neighborhoods made up a thriving business district. The “streetcar suburb” was a perfect place to live, work and play.
Sewage back-up forces sisters to leave West Des Moines apartment
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Brooklyn and Jacinda Reed noticed something foul in their apartment Friday night. "There was an awful rank smell coming in with some bubbles. And we really didn't know what was happening at that point," said Brooklyn Reed, adding that sewage backed up into her apartment.
Iowa-Bound Luke Bryan Making Massive Local Pork Donation
As part of the efforts to bust some of the misconceptions around the pork industry, the National Pork Board has teamed up with a country superstar. During his 13th Farm Tour, Luke Bryan, National Pork Board, and Smithfield Foods partnered to give back to the community while promoting the pork industry.
❄Frost possible Wednesday morning in central Iowa❄
DES MOINES, IOWA — A Frost Advisory is in place for much of Iowa into Wednesday morning. All of Iowa north of I-80 can expect temperatures cold enough for frost, as well as all of Southeast Iowa and areas as far southwest as Greenfield and Winterset. Lows will be well into the 30s throughout the […]
Demolition begins on nuisance property on Des Moines' west side
Demolition is underway on a vacant medical building located at 1818 48th St. in Des Moines. The nearly 60,000-square-foot, one-story building, constructed around 1980, was a community hospital for several years before being acquired by Mercy Medical Center-Des Moines, which used the facility for adult and pediatric psychiatric care. The property changed hands several times before being acquired in July by Neighborhood Development Corp. The group paid $578,460 for the property, which about three years ago was declared a nuisance by the city of Des Moines. Abbey Gilroy, the group’s executive director, estimates the demolition will take about six weeks to complete. The group hopes to redevelop the 3.6-acre parcel into a mix of retail and residential uses. She said Neighborhood Development could also sell the property to a private developer. Photo by Kathy A. Bolten.
Woman charged in Iowa after passenger falls from car roof
ADEL, Iowa (WHO) – A Des Moines woman has been charged after police said a person riding on the roof of her car fell off and suffered serious injuries over the weekend in Adel. Jessica Versteegh, 29, is charged with serious injury by vehicle and driving while barred in connection with the incident. Adel Police […]
Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.
It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
Refugees from Iraq see restaurant success in Iowa
Basma Zalzala moved her family to the United States in 2014 after her husband was killed by a bomb in Baghdad.
Where to Get the Best Cookies in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
The website Love Food recently put together a list of the 'Tastiest Cookie in Every U.S. State," and after looking through the photos, I've never wanted a cookie so bad in my life!. The photo above is a chocolate chip cookie from a place called Scenic Route Bakery in Des...
Family of ‘suicide by cop’ victim confirms CTE diagnosis
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — When Marine and marathon runner Scott Heisler was shot and killed by West Des Moines police two years ago, Heisler’s family suspected something was wrong with his brain. Their worst fears were confirmed after his death. Heisler’s family said scientists found evidence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, better known as CTE, […]
2 B1G defenses final remaining units in the nation without a rushing TD allowed entering Week 5
Through the first four weeks of the 2022 college football season, the top defenses are starting to be defined, as Iowa and Minnesota are among those teams. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that Iowa and Minnesota are the only defenses in the FBS that have not allowed a rushing touchdown through Week 4.
Marshalltown Police seeking missing girl
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Marshalltown are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl. Anora Hill, 12, was last seen in the downtown area leaving the annual Oktemberfest festival at around 5:45 p.m. She was last known to be wearing a black cutoff hoodie, black pants, and glasses with pink frames.
I-80 lane closures week of 9/26
In order to install bridge beams over the highway, Interstate 80 between Grand Prairie Parkway and Jordan Creek Parkway will have full lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday night (9/28) – I-80 westbound full closure and I-80 eastbound single lane closure. Thursday night (9/29)- I-80 westbound...
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Michigan at Iowa
Michigan football marches on after a bit of a reality check last week against Maryland. The Wolverines got it done, but they were unable to thoroughly dominate as they had against Hawai’i, Colorado State and UConn. Still, 4-0 is 4-0. Iowa was this close to 4-0 in its own...
Know Your Voting Rights in Iowa
ACLU of Iowa will share information on voter registration, what to know, what to do, and recent changes to voting rights and legislation. Exercise your right to vote in the upcoming General Election! Voting is key to our democracy and is an important right of citizens. This presentation by the ACLU of Iowa will include information on voter registration, what to know about voting early and by mail or on Election Day, what to do if you have problems at the polls, and recent changes to voting rights and legislation. Registration is required.
