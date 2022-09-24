ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukee, IA

Comments / 0

Related
waukee.org

WASP (Waukee Area Seniors & Police)

Officers encourage seniors to stop by the Community Center for coffee and breakfast. Meetings typically occur on the last Wednesday of every month at 9 a.m. at the Waukee Community Center. This program is designed to help reduce criminal victimization of the elderly. Note that some months are skipped due to holidays. Please check the City calendar at waukee.org to confirm the event is scheduled for that month.
WAUKEE, IA
Axios

Des Moines buys a $151K big screen for free flicks

Des Moines is purchasing a $151,000 LED big screen and trailer for its Free Flicks program. State of play: The Friday night summer movie series has used an inflatable screen in recent years. But the equipment is getting old and is expensive to repair, according to information provided to the...
DES MOINES, IA
97X

Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path

Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Line of lights reported in the Ankeny night sky PHOTOS

(Ankeny, IA) -- People on social media were talking about a long string of lights visible in the sky for a few minutes Sunday night in the Ankeny area. A few people posted photos of the line of lights as it moved northward across the sky. Turns out to have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waukee, IA
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Sports
Waukee, IA
Sports
earnthenecklace.com

Jodi Long Leaving WHO 13 News: Where’s the Des Moines Anchor Going?

The residents of Des Moines have witnessed Jodi Long’s meteoric rise from college intern to weekday morning anchor. Over the course of 10 years, countless viewers have watched her each morning. But now, the talented anchor has announced her departure from the station. The news that Jodi Long is leaving WHO 13 News was met with widespread sadness. Naturally, locals had questions about where Jodi Long was going next and why she was leaving. Here’s what the Emmy Award-nominated anchor said about her next career move.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa-Bound Luke Bryan Making Massive Local Pork Donation

As part of the efforts to bust some of the misconceptions around the pork industry, the National Pork Board has teamed up with a country superstar. During his 13th Farm Tour, Luke Bryan, National Pork Board, and Smithfield Foods partnered to give back to the community while promoting the pork industry.
BOONE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Recreation#Miracle League
WHO 13

❄Frost possible Wednesday morning in central Iowa❄

DES MOINES, IOWA — A Frost Advisory is in place for much of Iowa into Wednesday morning. All of Iowa north of I-80 can expect temperatures cold enough for frost, as well as all of Southeast Iowa and areas as far southwest as Greenfield and Winterset. Lows will be well into the 30s throughout the […]
IOWA STATE
Des Moines Business Record

Demolition begins on nuisance property on Des Moines' west side

Demolition is underway on a vacant medical building located at 1818 48th St. in Des Moines. The nearly 60,000-square-foot, one-story building, constructed around 1980, was a community hospital for several years before being acquired by Mercy Medical Center-Des Moines, which used the facility for adult and pediatric psychiatric care. The property changed hands several times before being acquired in July by Neighborhood Development Corp. The group paid $578,460 for the property, which about three years ago was declared a nuisance by the city of Des Moines. Abbey Gilroy, the group’s executive director, estimates the demolition will take about six weeks to complete. The group hopes to redevelop the 3.6-acre parcel into a mix of retail and residential uses. She said Neighborhood Development could also sell the property to a private developer. Photo by Kathy A. Bolten.
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

Woman charged in Iowa after passenger falls from car roof

ADEL, Iowa (WHO) – A Des Moines woman has been charged after police said a person riding on the roof of her car fell off and suffered serious injuries over the weekend in Adel. Jessica Versteegh, 29, is charged with serious injury by vehicle and driving while barred in connection with the incident. Adel Police […]
ADEL, IA
103.3 WJOD

Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.

It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WHO 13

Family of ‘suicide by cop’ victim confirms CTE diagnosis

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — When Marine and marathon runner Scott Heisler was shot and killed by West Des Moines police two years ago, Heisler’s family suspected something was wrong with his brain. Their worst fears were confirmed after his death. Heisler’s family said scientists found evidence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, better known as CTE, […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Marshalltown Police seeking missing girl

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Marshalltown are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl. Anora Hill, 12, was last seen in the downtown area leaving the annual Oktemberfest festival at around 5:45 p.m. She was last known to be wearing a black cutoff hoodie, black pants, and glasses with pink frames.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
waukee.org

I-80 lane closures week of 9/26

In order to install bridge beams over the highway, Interstate 80 between Grand Prairie Parkway and Jordan Creek Parkway will have full lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday night (9/28) – I-80 westbound full closure and I-80 eastbound single lane closure. Thursday night (9/29)- I-80 westbound...
WAUKEE, IA
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Michigan at Iowa

Michigan football marches on after a bit of a reality check last week against Maryland. The Wolverines got it done, but they were unable to thoroughly dominate as they had against Hawai’i, Colorado State and UConn. Still, 4-0 is 4-0. Iowa was this close to 4-0 in its own...
IOWA CITY, IA
waukee.org

Know Your Voting Rights in Iowa

ACLU of Iowa will share information on voter registration, what to know, what to do, and recent changes to voting rights and legislation. Exercise your right to vote in the upcoming General Election! Voting is key to our democracy and is an important right of citizens. This presentation by the ACLU of Iowa will include information on voter registration, what to know about voting early and by mail or on Election Day, what to do if you have problems at the polls, and recent changes to voting rights and legislation. Registration is required.
WAUKEE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy