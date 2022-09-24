ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

An autopsy, properly identified, and notified relatives. We really don't need to know their name. The big question why the police and courts don't target or harshly sentence respectively our few hardcore criminal deviants and allowed them to revictimized our neighborhoods. Our homicide victim possible victimized by such deviant. We're too tolerant with this behavior. You can't do that on the daily say in Waukesha. There will be a response.

CBS 58

Milwaukee man, 33, fatally shot near 24th and Ruby

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the scene of a fatal shooting Tuesday night, Sept. 27. Authorities say it happened near 24th and Ruby around 8:40 p.m. A 33-year-old Milwaukee man died at the scene. Police say a firearm has been recovered and an...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 Kenosha Las Margaritas bar shootings, owner surrenders licenses

KENOSHA, Wis. - Las Margaritas, the Kenosha bar where four people were shot, including two who were killed, on Sept. 18 is now closed for good. The bar likely won't open again after the owner surrendered her licenses to the city. Houston Oliver was one of the two killed in...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County medical examiner: 6 homicides Friday-Sunday

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner is investigating six homicides that happened from Friday afternoon, Sept. 23 through Sunday morning, Sept. 25. A Milwaukee man, 24, was killed near 8th and Atkinson around 12:30 p.m. Friday. Milwaukee police said a second person, a Milwaukee man, 25, was seriously hurt.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

33-year-old man killed in Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 24th Place and Cornell Street. Investigators say a 33-year-old man was shot and died from his injuries at the scene. Police say they found a gun at the scene. They're looking for unknown suspects. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired into Milwaukee Chroma apartment building

Milwaukee police say shots were fired into the Chroma At The North End apartment building near Milwaukee and Water early on Saturday. It's the second time in about a year it's happened here, according to residents.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee crash, 76th and Mill, 3 hurt

MILWAUKEE - Three people were hurt in a violent wreck that nearly flattened a car near 76th and Mill Monday, Sept. 26. Milwaukee police say the wreck happened around 2:40 p.m. Monday. A semi was making a left turn when it was struck by a vehicle. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to strike a fire hydrant.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine jail corrections officer headbutted, new charges for inmate

RACINE, Wis. - A man charged in two Chicago homicides, later accused of shooting Kenosha County K-9 Riggs in the head, attacked a corrections officer -- headbutting him at the Racine County Jail Tuesday, Sept. 27, the sheriff said. The attack happened shortly after midnight as corrections officers were moving...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeast Wisconsin police chases; 3 separate communities, hours apart

MILWAUKEE - A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26. Shortly after high winds swept through southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Glendale police spotted a stolen...
GLENDALE, WI
CBS 58

Waukesha Christmas parade suspect files waiver of attorney form

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack filed a waiver of attorney form on Wednesday, according to online court records. Judge Jennifer Dorow gave Darrell Brooks the blank form during a motion hearing on Tuesday afternoon, with a deadline to sign and file it by 9 a.m. the following day if he wished to waive his right to attorney.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police investigate six homicides in three days

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating six homicides that occurred between Friday and Sunday. In less than three days at least three men and two women died. A sixth victim is unknown. Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office responded to those scenes and autopsies are scheduled for Monday, Sept., 26.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Body found in Lake Monona identified as Milwaukee man

MADISON, Wis. — A body found Sept. 20 in Lake Monona in Madison is that of a Milwaukee man. The medical examiner identified him Monday as 49-year-old Brian Noll. Noll was pronounced dead at the scene. A forensic autopsy was done at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on...
MADISON, WI
WISN

Stray bullets hit 5th floor of downtown Milwaukee apartment building

MILWAUKEE — Stray bullets hit the fifth floor of the Chroma apartment building located near Milwaukee and Water streets about 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Milwaukee Police Department said it is searching the person or people who fired off multiple rounds that struck at least two apartments. Cameron Below and Jacob...
MILWAUKEE, WI

