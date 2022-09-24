WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Waukesha Christmas parade attack suspect's mother filed a handwritten letter addressed to Judge Jennifer Dorow on Wednesday. "I'm not sure if this is right or proper, but I have to try anyway," Dawn Woods said. "I am asking you to please, please do not let him represent himself."

