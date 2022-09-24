ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

How to Watch the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Live

NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream with complete race coverage beginning at 7 a.m. Oct. 9. 2022, in the player above. The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, an annual feat of endurance and fete of Chicago's neighborhoods, steps off on Sunday, Oct. 9, with 40,000 runners pounding the pavement to earn their coveted marathon medal.
NBC Chicago

Suburban Haunted House Ranked 3rd-Best in Country

A haunted house in the southwest suburbs preparing to open for the 2022 season was recently ranked third on a list of the Top 13 haunted houses in the country by Hauntworld. HellsGate in Lockport, ranked as the third-best scare in the nation, takes advantage of its nature-filled setting, offering an adventure deep in the woods with haunted trails, zombie cemeteries and hidden passages throughout the mansion.
NBC Chicago

Signs of COVID vs. Flu: Chicago's Top Doctor Says Only One Way to Know the Difference

With temperatures steadily cooling down and the beginning of flu season quickly approaching, health experts are anticipating a rise in cases of both the flu and COVID-19. While flu season has not "started in any kind of serious way" yet, according to Chicago's top doctor Allison Arwady, health experts are warning residents of the symptoms of both the flu and COVID-19 while encouraging vaccination for both.
NBC Chicago

Dick Butkus Hilariously Takes Over Chicago Bears Twitter Account

Dick Butkus hilariously takes over Bears Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. That's the Bears' new Twitter bio after the team's social media team jokingly gave Butkus their password to the team's account. Butkus used the account to show fans around Halas Hall, take selfies, test out Twitter polls...
NBC Chicago

Cubs Convention Returning in 2023 After Two-Year Hiatus

Cubs Convention returning in 2023 after two-year hiatus originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a two-year hiatus, Cubs Convention will return this winter. The Cubs announced Wednesday their annual fan festival will return Jan. 13-15, 2023, with further details to be announced at a later date. The Cubs last...
NBC Chicago

Woman Escapes From Would-Be Kidnapper in West Loop, Chicago Police Say

A woman managed to get away from a man who attempted to kidnap her early Sunday morning in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood, according to authorities. At approximately 8:45 a.m., the woman was walking on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Sangamon when an unknown offender approached her and grabbed both of her arms, Chicago police said in a community alert. The offender attempted to pull her into a maroon Dodge Plymouth minivan, but the woman screamed and was able to fight him off.
NBC Chicago

At Least 2 Hurt After Shots Fired at Chicago Police Department's Homan Square Station

NOTE: Chicago police are scheduled to give an update at 3 p.m. That press conference will be streamed live in the player above. You may need to refresh your page to see it. At least two people, including an officer, were hurt when shots were fired at the Chicago Police Department's Homan Square station Monday afternoon as sources tell NBC 5 a training exercise turned into a frightening situation.
