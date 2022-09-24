A woman managed to get away from a man who attempted to kidnap her early Sunday morning in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood, according to authorities. At approximately 8:45 a.m., the woman was walking on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Sangamon when an unknown offender approached her and grabbed both of her arms, Chicago police said in a community alert. The offender attempted to pull her into a maroon Dodge Plymouth minivan, but the woman screamed and was able to fight him off.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO