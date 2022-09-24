Read full article on original website
Related
What Blue Line Painted on City Streets Means For Chicago Marathon Runners
Drawn as a dashed "blue line" throughout the length of the 26.2 mile course of the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, the victory route will mean a lot to the runners who step off in the city's biggest race on Oct. 9, 2022. The line represents "the most direct,...
NBC Chicago
How to Watch the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Live
NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream with complete race coverage beginning at 7 a.m. Oct. 9. 2022, in the player above. The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, an annual feat of endurance and fete of Chicago's neighborhoods, steps off on Sunday, Oct. 9, with 40,000 runners pounding the pavement to earn their coveted marathon medal.
‘It Kind of Feels Like I Was Cheated': Runners React to 2022 Chicago Half Marathon Being Too Short
After finding out that last weekend's HOKA Chicago Half Marathon had a course shorter than an actual half marathon, many runners are demanding an explanation from race organizers. "It was frustrating, I worked really hard, I paid a lot of money to run 13.1 miles, not 12.6. So, it kind...
What Time Does the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Start?
The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will soon return to the city, as Oct. 9 marks the marathon's triumphant 44th running. With plans to start and end in Grant Park, the inaugural race will take runners on a grand tour of the city in between their 26.2-mile journey. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Chicago
Suburban Haunted House Ranked 3rd-Best in Country
A haunted house in the southwest suburbs preparing to open for the 2022 season was recently ranked third on a list of the Top 13 haunted houses in the country by Hauntworld. HellsGate in Lockport, ranked as the third-best scare in the nation, takes advantage of its nature-filled setting, offering an adventure deep in the woods with haunted trails, zombie cemeteries and hidden passages throughout the mansion.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Moderna COVID Booster Shot Supply, Bivalent Timing
There's good news for people who may have had problems getting Moderna's updated COVID-19 booster shot. But when is the best time to get the new vaccine? Chicago's top doctor weighed in. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Having Trouble Getting Moderna's New...
Hurricane Ian Draws Closer to Florida, With Some Residents Escaping to Illinois
Hurricane Ian slammed into Cuba Tuesday, leaving the island nation without electricity, and is now taking aim at the Florida peninsula as a major storm with sustained winds in excess of 120 miles per hour. The hurricane, slowly churning toward the north, is expected to make landfall on Wednesday, and...
Chicago's Top Doctor is Waiting to Get the New COVID Booster Shot, But Says Not Everyone Should
With COVID cases anticipated to rise again as fall gets underway, health officials widely encourage those eligible to get the recently-updated "bivalent" booster shot as soon as possible. Containing half the original vaccine recipe and half protection against the newest omicron versions, the boosters are said to offer better protection...
RELATED PEOPLE
Early Voting in Illinois Opens This Week: Here's Where Chicago-Area Residents Can Cast Ballots
The November election may still seem like a long way off, but early voting will begin this week in most of the Chicago area. Under Illinois law, early voting can begin up to 40 days prior to an election, with that date falling on Sept. 29 for the 2022 general election.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Alert Levels, Bivalent Booster Shot Latest
Chicago and Cook County are now in a new COVID community level, but could another shift be happening?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Where to Get Updated COVID Booster, Eligibility, Possible Side Effects and More. For the vast majority of the pandemic,...
Signs of COVID vs. Flu: Chicago's Top Doctor Says Only One Way to Know the Difference
With temperatures steadily cooling down and the beginning of flu season quickly approaching, health experts are anticipating a rise in cases of both the flu and COVID-19. While flu season has not "started in any kind of serious way" yet, according to Chicago's top doctor Allison Arwady, health experts are warning residents of the symptoms of both the flu and COVID-19 while encouraging vaccination for both.
Dick Butkus Hilariously Takes Over Chicago Bears Twitter Account
Dick Butkus hilariously takes over Bears Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. That's the Bears' new Twitter bio after the team's social media team jokingly gave Butkus their password to the team's account. Butkus used the account to show fans around Halas Hall, take selfies, test out Twitter polls...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jackknifed Dump Truck Closes 4 Lanes on Inbound Dan Ryan Expressway, Delays Expected
Delays are expected and Chicago Fire hazmat crews are on the scene after a dump truck heading inbound on the Dan Ryan Expressway jackknifed and spilled fuel on the road, officials said. According to authorities, the accident occurred just before 5:15 a.m. Wednesday between Roosevelt Road and Taylor Street. All...
Cubs Convention Returning in 2023 After Two-Year Hiatus
Cubs Convention returning in 2023 after two-year hiatus originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a two-year hiatus, Cubs Convention will return this winter. The Cubs announced Wednesday their annual fan festival will return Jan. 13-15, 2023, with further details to be announced at a later date. The Cubs last...
CDC's Updated Hospital Masking Guidance May Not Be What You Think, as Top Doc Explains
News that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had changed its masking guidelines for health care settings has been headlines this week, but how exactly has it changed?. Chicago's top doctor said the answer is more complex than many may know. "This is a little bit of a complicated...
Twitter Video Shows Sister Jean Striking Out Former Cub Javy Báez
Twitter video shows Sister Jean striking out Javy Báez originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A hilarious Twitter video edited together Sister Jean's first pitch at the Cubs game to make it look like she struck out former Chicago Cubs shortstop, Javy Báez. Sister Jean, 103, rocking her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Person of Interest Questioned in West Loop Attempted Kidnapping: Chicago Police
Chicago police were questioning a person of interest in an attempted kidnapping in the city's West Loop over the weekend. Police have released few details on their investigation so far and details on the person's potential connection to the case weren't immediately clear. Video captured a portion of the attack...
Woman Escapes From Would-Be Kidnapper in West Loop, Chicago Police Say
A woman managed to get away from a man who attempted to kidnap her early Sunday morning in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood, according to authorities. At approximately 8:45 a.m., the woman was walking on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Sangamon when an unknown offender approached her and grabbed both of her arms, Chicago police said in a community alert. The offender attempted to pull her into a maroon Dodge Plymouth minivan, but the woman screamed and was able to fight him off.
Historic Long Grove Bridge Hit Again, For 41st Time Since 2020
A box truck smashed into the historic Long Grove bridge again, this time on Monday afternoon. The crash marks the 41st time the bridge has been hit since it was reconstructed in 2020. "The bridge has got 40+ wins, the trucks 0," said Ryan Messner, president of Long Grove's downtown...
NBC Chicago
At Least 2 Hurt After Shots Fired at Chicago Police Department's Homan Square Station
NOTE: Chicago police are scheduled to give an update at 3 p.m. That press conference will be streamed live in the player above. You may need to refresh your page to see it. At least two people, including an officer, were hurt when shots were fired at the Chicago Police Department's Homan Square station Monday afternoon as sources tell NBC 5 a training exercise turned into a frightening situation.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0