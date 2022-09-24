Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Bear surprises Bay Area woman during getaway; Range Rover wrecked
A Bay Area woman was surprised by a bear who tore through her SUV while she was on a weekend getaway. She says the bear became trapped in the vehicle in Gold Country.
SFist
Sunday Links: Many Neighborhoods in San Francisco Had Broken Traffic Lights Yesterday
A lot of traffic lights were either blinking red or outright not working Saturday in SF. Most of the affected intersections were in the Embarcadero, Nob Hill, and the Marnia — though inoperable lights were also reported in other neighborhoods in SF like the Richmond District and Pacific Heights; a City alert noted that most of the affected traffic lights were fixed by 6:45 p.m. Saturday. [Chronicle]
Acclaimed chef Traci Des Jardins suddenly closes Bay Area restaurant
A new restaurant in Santa Clara County from renowned chef Traci Des Jardins has suddenly closed its doors only six months after opening. El Alto, a California-Mexican restaurant in Los Altos, first welcomed customers at State Street Market in March.
The Bay Area is getting another Chick-fil-A, this time in the South Bay
The store is expected to open Thursday.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: We Now Know Which City Officials Submitted Those Undated Resignation Letters
The fatal shooting woes continued in Oakland, as a Tuesday morning double shooting in the Brookfield Village neighborhood killed one man and injured another. The shooting occurred at the 9600 block of Edes Avenue and Nevada Street at about 10 a.m., and the unidentified fatal victim is Oakland’s 96th homicide of the year. [KTVU]
Famous San Francisco dim sum restaurant Yank Sing is where tourists, co-workers and locals collide
"The har gow captured my heart, but the sesame balls stole the show."
KTVU FOX 2
Video: burglars hit San Francisco home 3 times in night
Burglars stole from a San Francisco home three times in one night, according to the family that was targeted. Security cameras show the thieves entering the garage of a Marina home on Sept. 20. Two men made their way inside the home at Divisadero and Bay after finding that a...
Goodbye Karl: why SF’s fog is disappearing
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The morning fog will be chilling the morning air of San Francisco less and less over the next decades, as it is already disappearing, according to a UC Berkeley scientist and government records. Last week, KRON4 reported on why the City By The Bay’s fog is named Karl in the first […]
TODAY.com
An uncle and nephew run a bakery on wheels. Its colorful pan dulce is turning heads on the internet
As the relative calm of the afternoon fades into the temperate air of the evening, quiet suburbs across our nation are cut by familiar melodies. Folks of any city know the familiar tune of their local ice cream man, with their renditions of “Turkey in the Straw” blaring as they drive through lanes and up avenues. But when folks hear “La Cucaracha” in San Jose, California, people know that the panadería man is outside.
firefighternation.com
Runaway Fire Truck Smashes Six Cars in San Francisco (CA) Noe Valley
Sep. 24—A runaway fire truck caused significant damage to cars, trees and signs on Hoffman Street in San Francisco’s Noe Valley neighborhood, the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed Saturday. A vehicle from Firehouse 24 at the intersection of Hoffman and Alvarado streets was performing a morning check around...
marinmagazine.com
The Presidio Tunnel Tops Opening: Celebrating a World-Class Park With Stunning Views in San Francisco
On July 17, thousands of visitors from all over the Bay Area trekked out to the Presidio to be the first to see the highly anticipated, years-in-the-making Tunnel Tops — a new, 14-acre stretch of public parkland built atop the two tunnels leading to and from the Golden Gate Bridge.
KTVU FOX 2
Large earthquake the size of Loma Prieta possible in Silicon Valley
STANFORD, Calif. - Scientists at Stanford warned of a large earthquake possibly brewing in Silicon Valley. The new study found that two faults, known together as Foothill Thrust Belt, could produce a quake as big as the Loma Prieta that rattled the Bay Area in 1989. They said the 6.9...
SFist
Causwells Reopens In the Marina With New Look, New Menu, and a 'Dirty Tequila Martini'
Eight-year-old restaurant Causwells in the Marina District just closed for a two-week remodel and a revamp of its entire menu, and while there is still that popular cheeseburger, there's some more adult stuff to find there as they reopen Tuesday night. It's a moment of reflection and renovation for some...
'Shockingly loud': Portola Festival sends thumping bass across San Francisco, East Bay
Windows were rattling as far as Alameda.
On-duty SF firefighter photographed wearing 'Let's Go Brandon' shirt, violated uniform policy
SFFD says the firefighter violated the department's uniform policy and that it immediately took action. Should political statements like this be allowed in the workplace?
San Francisco cable car operator delighted to be 'bad guy' as Hallmark movie films in city
"It was a mixture of surprise and delight."
Thieves target San Francisco Marina District garage three times in one night
SAN FRANCISCO -- A pair of thieves appear to hit one residential garage three times in a matter of hours last week in San Francisco's Marina District. Home surveillance video shows two men walking along Divisadero Street just before 3 a.m. on September 20. After noticing a slightly open side door, they turn around and make their way in. They wander into a garage. One man in a red hat grabs power tools, while the other takes a tripod light. All of it was captured on multiple cameras. While the men seem to notice the cameras, it doesn't deter them.About an hour...
SFist
Pair of Homicides In San Francisco: One In Bayview, One Near Union Square
San Francisco's homicide count just rose by two following an assault that proved deadly on Third Street in the Bayview, and a fatal stabbing in Hallidie Plaza. The first homicide occurred Saturday, after a man was the victim of an aggravated assault on the 5000 block of Third Street in the Bayview. As KPIX reports via the SFPD, the assault took place around 8 p.m. Saturday.
SFFD to look into photo that appears to show on-duty fire fighter wearing ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ shirt
The San Francisco Fire Department today responded to a tweet from someone sharing a picture of what appears to be an on-duty firefighter wearing a shirt with the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” on the back.
SFist
Marina Household Sees Garage Robbed Three Times In One Night, Car Stolen on Thieves' Third Visit
Security video indicates it may have been the same group of thieves who hit a Marina District garage three times in one night last week, and on the third trip, they made off with a car. In San Francisco’s post-Chesa Boudin era, it is apparently no longer in the Style...
