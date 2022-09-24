Read full article on original website
Erie Police, SWAT respond to shooting at Perry Street
Erie City Police and the SWAT team responded to multiple shots fired on Perry Street Tuesday. Police and SWAT spent more than two hours on the scene of the 2400 block of Perry Street after reports of multiple gunshots. Police responded to East 24th and Perry Street, shutting down a two-block span after reports of […]
Two men sent to hospital after Hess Ave. shooting
Erie City Police are investigating multiple shootings over the weekend on the east side. Police responded to multiple gunshots at the 900 block of Hess Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday night. A 25-year-old male was found shot in the calf, and a 31-year-old male was reportedly found shot approximately four times in the pelvic area. […]
39-year-old man injured in Saturday afternoon shooting on East 8th Street
Police were called to a shooting on the 200 block of East 8th Street around noon Saturday. A 39-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Police also found several gun casings at the scene. Witnesses are currently being interviewed at this time. Deputy Chief Rick Lorah made the following statement: “No […]
35-year-old man shot on Buffalo Road Saturday night
Erie City Police responded to a Saturday night shooting at the 2100 block of Buffalo Road. Police report a 35-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the groin. Witnesses at the scene told police there was an altercation outside a tavern before the shooting. Currently, police have no suspects. Deputy Chief Rick Lorah made the […]
State Police Investigate Theft from Vehicle at North East Conservation Park
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a theft from a vehicle at North East Conservation Park, according to Pennsylvania Crime Watch. The suspect broke into the victim's rear driver side window and stole her purse, which contained money, credit cards, a checkbook and driver's license, State Police said. The person then took off and went to the Walmart on Buffalo Rd. in Harborcreek.
Man injured in shooting near E. 9th & Ash streets in Erie
One person is injured after reportedly being shot overnight. Calls went out just before 12:15 a.m. Monday for one person with a gunshot wound near the intersection of East 9th and Ash streets in Erie. According to reports from the scene, one man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to the […]
One injured in rollover accident on E. 22nd St. in Erie
One person is injured following a rollover accident in the city overnight. Calls went out just after 11:45 p.m. Monday night for an accident in the 500 block of East 22nd Street. According to Erie Police, the driver of a car reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, hit a parked car and flipped their car […]
Teen pleads guilty to charges in February case, damaging Erie church
A teenager charged with firing a gun and striking an Erie Catholic church is now pleading guilty in the case. Deangelo Troop Jr., 16, entered that plea for aggravated assault, discharging a weapon into an occupied building, and carrying a firearm without a license. That incident took place at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church back […]
Jamestown Man Jailed Following Alleged Burglary, Police Pursuit
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 24-year-old Jamestown man is behind bars after allegedly fleeing police following a residential burglary. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested Jomar Camacho-Monge on Saturday. Camacho-Monge allegedly went to a home on the city’s northside asking the victim to use their telephone....
Trial Prosecuting Driver In Fatal Wrong-Way Crash Starting Soon
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – The trial against a Georgia woman accused of causing a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 86 in Chautauqua County is getting underway soon. Jury selection in the case against 32-year-old Heather Capell got underway this week. She was indicted last fall on charges...
Reports called for a shooting outside Bogey’s Tavern
Erie City Police were called to Bogey’s Tavern at 2015 Buffalo Road for a shooting outside the bar. The first call came in around 11 p.m. Friday for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police found one person had been shot after a reported fight outside the bar. The victim was transported to UPMC Hamot and […]
State Police Calls: Pleasantville Woman Accused of Under-Ringing at Walmart Self Checkout Seven Times
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Area Police responded to the following calls:. On September 3 around 4:00 p.m., state police responded to Titusville Walmart in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, for a report of retail theft. Upon arrival, the Walmart Asset Protection Manager provided police with seven incidents, dating...
Woman Hit by Vehicle, Hospitalized in North East Township
A woman is hospitalized in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle in North East Township on Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Loomis St. near Pleasant Valley Dr. around 5:36 a.m. The 25-year-old victim was dressed in dark clothing and walking in the middle...
Fredonia Woman Dies In Vehicle Crash
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – A 38-year-old Fredonia woman has died following a vehicle crash in northern Chautauqua County last week. New York State Police say Katie Korzeniewski was the passenger in a 2020 Chevrolet that left the roadway and struck a tree last Friday just before noon on Route 60 near Fredonia.
Sheriff’s Office Unsolved Crimes Unit Focusing Further on Yolanda Bindics Case
Bindics was last seen leaving the Family Dollar Store on 194 Fluvanna Avenue at approximately 8:10 p.m., Tuesday, August 10, 2004. Sheriff’s Officials say at approximately the same time, Clarence Carte walked out of the Kwik Fill Store located at Fluvanna Avenue and Washington Street. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s...
Inebriated man, booted from casino, falls into swamp, is rescued then cited
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police cited a man after he fell into a swamp on Sept. 25. The incident occurred at about 5:45 a.m. at the 8100 block of Perry Highway in Summit Township. The 23-year-old Cambridge Springs man reportedly was ejected from a casino for being intoxicated. He then wandered through the parking […]
North East woman struck by vehicle on Sept. 26
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A North East woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle on Sept. 26. At about 5:36 a.m., a 25-year-old North East woman was walking on Loomis Street near Pleasant Valley Drive in North East Township. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the woman was wearing dark clothing and allegedly […]
Police Rescue Husband and Wife in Conneaut Creek after Raft Overturns
Around 10:00 this morning, police responded to a 911 call from a woman who fell over board while kayaking with her husband. The woman was found at 14999 Clover Rd, right on the edge of Erie County. The couple was out on Conneaut Creek, and said they were dumped out...
3 Teens Among 4 Injured in Saturday Crash
PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Three teens were among four people injured in a single-vehicle crash on Route 957 early Saturday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to a release from PSP-Warren, a 2003 Dodge Ram 3500 was traveling east on 957 at 2:15 a.m. when the 16-year-old male driver fell asleep. The truck left the south side of the roadway, police said, struck a ditch and two trees before coming to rest.
Two people shot in early Saturday morning shooting
Erie City Police were called to East 10th Street and Hess Avenue overnight for a reported shooting. According to Erie City Police, the call came in around 3:20 a.m. Saturday. Once on the scene, police found two males had been shot and were transported to UPMC Hamot. Police have no suspects, and they continue to […]
