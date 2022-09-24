Zach Wilson practiced with the New York Jets on Wednesday and will start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, barring a setback. Wilson, 23, was sidelined for the first three games of the season as he recovered from arthroscopic surgery performed on Aug. 16. He sustained a meniscus tear and a bone bruise on a non-contact injury in the Aug. 12 preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. The No. 2 pick...

NFL ・ 10 MINUTES AGO