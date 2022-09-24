ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Burrow on facing Tua Tagovailoa, connection with Donovan Mitchell and Kid Cudi: Transcript

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The first time Joe Burrow faced Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was back as LSU’s starting quarterback in 2018. Tagovailoa helped Alabama win that game 29-0 on its way to the College Football Playoff — the Tide lost in the national championship game to Clemson — but Burrow returned the favor the following year in a 46-41 win as part of LSU’s undefeated season.
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws during warmups before an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Wilson will not play due to a knee injury. Nfl Jets Vs Cincinnati Bengals Bengals At Jets
Jets QB Zach Wilson practices, will start Week 4 barring setback

Zach Wilson practiced with the New York Jets on Wednesday and will start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, barring a setback. Wilson, 23, was sidelined for the first three games of the season as he recovered from arthroscopic surgery performed on Aug. 16. He sustained a meniscus tear and a bone bruise on a non-contact injury in the Aug. 12 preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. The No. 2 pick...
What Thursday’s White Out, new helmets mean to the Bengals

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow has garnered plenty of attention for his fashion style. From the striped black and gray suit he wore to the Super Bowl, the rose-tinted, rectangular frames glasses he had on during a press conference or his custom SpongeBob SquarePants sneakers, he’s enjoyed playing the role of Bengals fashion icon.
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

