CINCINNATI, Ohio — The first time Joe Burrow faced Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was back as LSU’s starting quarterback in 2018. Tagovailoa helped Alabama win that game 29-0 on its way to the College Football Playoff — the Tide lost in the national championship game to Clemson — but Burrow returned the favor the following year in a 46-41 win as part of LSU’s undefeated season.
Jets QB Zach Wilson practices, will start Week 4 barring setback
Zach Wilson practiced with the New York Jets on Wednesday and will start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, barring a setback. Wilson, 23, was sidelined for the first three games of the season as he recovered from arthroscopic surgery performed on Aug. 16. He sustained a meniscus tear and a bone bruise on a non-contact injury in the Aug. 12 preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. The No. 2 pick...
How Cameron Sample, DJ Reader and the rest of the Bengals defense graded vs. the Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The Bengals defense was stout in their 27-12 win on Sunday. Though the Bengals entered the last quarter with a 15-point lead, the Bengals shut out the Jets offense to cap off the win. Trey Hendrickson led the Bengals with an overall defense grade of 94.2,...
Bengals vs. Dolphins prediction: Picks for the Thursday prime-time game
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals will host Miami on Thursday night in a prime-time game airing on Amazon Prime. The Dolphins have all sorts of offensive weapons and is one of the hottest teams going back to last season when they closed out the year winning eight of their last nine games.
Joe Burrow explains the success of the Bengals defense: ‘You can never have peace of mind’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow knows how to break down a defense. He used those talents to give a brief scouting report of sorts for Cincinnati’s own defense, and offer his take on why they are playing so well. The Bengals have only allowed four touchdowns...
Keep putting stock in Tee Higgins, especially for Week 4: Andrew Gillis
CINCINNATI, Ohio — For a wide receiving corps as talented as the Bengals have, Tee Higgins certainly gets lost in the shuffle. The third-year wideout has had a trying season thus far, and through it all, he’s been wildly productive — even if the accumulative stats don’t show it.
What Thursday’s White Out, new helmets mean to the Bengals
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow has garnered plenty of attention for his fashion style. From the striped black and gray suit he wore to the Super Bowl, the rose-tinted, rectangular frames glasses he had on during a press conference or his custom SpongeBob SquarePants sneakers, he’s enjoyed playing the role of Bengals fashion icon.
