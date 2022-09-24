Read full article on original website
Historic Hotel Recognized
BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic hotel is receiving recognition for their over 100 years of operation in the Bemus Point community. Operating for 142 years, Hotel Lenhart is known for its rustic aesthetic, allowing guests to live in a past era. Enriching the history of Chautauqua County, according to Assemblyman Andy Goodell.
Wine Fest Wraps Up in North East
Sunday was the final day for the 41st annual Wine Fest in Gibson Park, North East. Despite the rain, wineries, local vendors and customers still braved the elements for the final afternoon. Local vendors said the warmer weather on Saturday brought more people out, but they still saw people out...
Jamestown Group Helps Feed The Homeless
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – It’s no secret the homeless population in the city of Jamestown is on the rise. One local group is stepping up to lend a hand, providing lunch to those in need. Right now, leaders in Jamestown are working on a plan to...
UPMC Hamot's NICU Received a Donation from the Queen of the Erie County Fair
Families with babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit received some help today, and the financial boost came from a local fair queen. The Erie County Fair at Wattsburg this year hosted a cutest baby competition, raising $1,000 to help families with sick babies. On Monday, the fair queen donated...
Former Erie Residents Prepare For Hurricane Ian
For decades they dealt with snow and cold. Now it's heavy downpours and wind. Harry Hairston, Craig Woodard and John Dudley spent many years residing in Erie. All three now live in the Sunshine State and they are getting ready for the impact of Hurricane Ian. John Dudley, a former...
Kayaker Who Overturned On Chautauqua Lake Last Week, Dies
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – An Ohio kayaker who overturned his craft on Chautauqua Lake last week has died. Family of 73-year-old Paul Maxim announced his passing as part of an online fundraiser. Maxim was found unconscious when first responders arrived on scene last Monday afternoon. Sheriff Deputies...
Presque Isle State Park Announce Seasonal Hours
Presque Isle State Park officials announced that beginning Saturday, October 1st, Presque Isle State Park will be closed at 9 p.m. Park officials said no parking will be permitted on the park after sundown. However, visitors are allowed to take an evening drive around the park, but they still should...
New Erie Sheetz to Open Thursday
A new Sheetz in Erie will open Thursday. The convenience store chain's location at 3814 Liberty St. will open to the public at 8 a.m. Grand opening festivities will begin outside the store at 9 a.m. with prizes including a giveaway of free Sheetz for a Year. Anyone who stops in Thursday will be able to get a free self-serve coffee or soda.
Eerie Horror Fest Features a Spooktacular Line-Up for Horror Movie Fans
Eerie Horror Fest is back this October! The Horror Fest is the only festival of its kind in Northwestern Pennsylvania. The festival brings in a vast audience of cinema lovers, filmmakers, artists, entertainers, and industry leaders to convene in downtown Erie every fall. The 2022 Eerie Horror Fest will feature...
First Of Its Kind Business To Help Entrepreneurs Opens In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A first of its kind business to help entrepreneurs has set up operations in the City of Jamestown. The Ally Co held a ribbon cutting at Crown Street Roasting Company, a local coffee shop in Downtown Jamestown on Monday. Founded by Katie Castro,...
Inebriated man, booted from casino, falls into swamp, is rescued then cited
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police cited a man after he fell into a swamp on Sept. 25. The incident occurred at about 5:45 a.m. at the 8100 block of Perry Highway in Summit Township. The 23-year-old Cambridge Springs man reportedly was ejected from a casino for being intoxicated. He then wandered through the parking […]
Plans Underway To Restore Jamestown’s Tallest Building
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – As part of a $40 million dollar project, work to redevelop Jamestown’s tallest building is underway. “Some housing, some affordable housing, so there will be a mix of housing,” explained Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk. “There will be a boutique hotel as part of the building and then the rest of it will be commercial space. There may be some professional office type space, but the first floor will be all retail, restaurant, that type of commercial use.”
Police Rescue Husband and Wife in Conneaut Creek after Raft Overturns
Around 10:00 this morning, police responded to a 911 call from a woman who fell over board while kayaking with her husband. The woman was found at 14999 Clover Rd, right on the edge of Erie County. The couple was out on Conneaut Creek, and said they were dumped out...
Passenger killed in Chautauqua County crash
The accident is under investigation.
HVAC System Causes Problems for the Meadville Area Recreation Complex
The hot, humid stretch of weather we had in early September, did a number on a Crawford County ice rink. The Meadville Area Recreation Complex, or better known as the MARC is trying to overcome problems with it's dehumidification system. The system failed three weeks ago, forcing the Meadville Bulldogs...
Two water rescues reported off Walnut Creek on Saturday
Fairview Fire and Rescue were called out to the foot of Walnut Creek late Saturday afternoon for two water rescues. The initial reports indicated that a boater shot off several distress flares to alert nearby boaters. Upon arrival, another boater had towed the distressed boat onto shore. According to witnesses at the scene, the boat had […]
Fredonia Woman Dies In Vehicle Crash
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – A 38-year-old Fredonia woman has died following a vehicle crash in northern Chautauqua County last week. New York State Police say Katie Korzeniewski was the passenger in a 2020 Chevrolet that left the roadway and struck a tree last Friday just before noon on Route 60 near Fredonia.
Seawolves Watch Party Set for Six O'clock Tonight at the John Russel Brewing Company
It's a winner take all scenario for the Erie Seawolves and Somerset Patriots, as they get set to decide this year's Eastern League Champion. The teams met in game two of that best-of-three title series in New Jersey Tuesday night. This one turned into a rout for the New York...
Lane of Route 5 Closed in Springfield Township Due to Weather Damage
The eastbound lane of Route 5 is closed near the intersection with Route 215 in Springfield Township, Erie County, due to damage from heavy rains and flash flooding Tuesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). A detour using Route 215 northbound to Route 20 eastbound to Route 18...
Jamestown Public Schools Accused Of Not Properly Managing Funds
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Public Schools is accused of not properly managing funds as part of poor budgetary practices outlined by New York State’s Comptroller. From July 1, 2018 to April 14, 2022, the comptroller’s office discovered the district maintained a surplus fund balance over...
