Festival of the Grape wine tasting returns to Powhatan

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Wine enthusiasts are in for a treat next week when Festival of the Grape returns to Powhatan.

The festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Powhatan Courthouse, located at 3860 Old Buckingham Road in Powhatan.

The day centers around tastings from over 30 Virginia wineries, breweries and distilleries. Live music and food from local restaurants and food trucks will also be available, as over 100 craft vendors. Guests can also pose at photo ops like the Powhatan square Christmas tree and a balloon arch.

Tickets range between $20 and $25 and can be purchased online or on the day of the festival.

You must bring a valid ID to participate in the festival.

WRIC - ABC 8News

