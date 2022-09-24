ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Another Jackson water tank experiences major leak

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W9QnY_0i8rUqWx00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson city officials said the O.B. Curtis Water Plant continued to produce a steady water pressure of 89 PSI on Friday, September 23. The major water leak that affected the Chastain Tank was repaired successfully. This allowed tanks to recover.

Officials said another major water leak developed Friday night, which affected the Riverside Tank. Crews are onsite making repairs Saturday morning. Customers near State Street north of Fortification Street may be affected by repairs. Customers served by the Riverside Tank may experience lower pressure Saturday. Officials said pressure should be stable throughout rest of city.

Jackson leaders want $63M for water infrastructure projects

They said production increases created the margins needed to sustain pressure throughout system even with significant water leaks occurring.

There are currently two boil water advisories affecting about 55 customers. The advisories are due to water main leak repairs. The following addresses are affected:

  • Highland Drive (5300-5599)
  • El Paso Street (4480-4599)
  • Paso Cove
  • Golden Eagle Drive, Byram (500-522)
  • Canyon Cove
  • Talon Cove

Additionally, the boil water advisory for North Honeysuckle Lane (4200-4222) has been lifted.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 2

Related
WJTV 12

Crews prioritize repairs to Jackson water storage tanks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said the city’s water system continued to experience significant water leaks throughout they system. They said crews are responding to leaks throughout the city and will continue to prioritize repairs to protect the storage tanks. Officials said repairs on Monday and Tuesday have allowed the Suncrest and Elaine tanks […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Severed water line leads to boil water notice for 1,000 Jackson customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said a severed water line has caused 1,000 customers to be placed under a boil water notice. They said a contractor inadvertently severed the water line for this area. Due to the loss in water pressure, the city’s Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson State receives $1M for support ongoing water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Alfred Street Baptist Church’s (ASBC) Mission Division located in Alexandra, Virginia, will donate up to $1 million to Jackson State University (JSU) to help defray costs related to the ongoing water crisis. When the City of Jackson’s water treatment facility experienced low water pressure and a boil water notice was issued, the lack of […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
Jackson, MS
Business
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Mississippi State
Mississippi Industry
Jackson, MS
Industry
Jackson, MS
Government
WJTV 12

Rezoning denied for liquor store in Marcus Bottom

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg business owner, Sukhbir Singh, fought to keep a piece of property on Halls Ferry Road functioning so he could open a liquor store. However, the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Alderman unanimously voted, 3-0, against rezoning the property in Marcus Bottom that would have allowed for a liquor store […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone up, and hospitals are seeing similar increases that are impacting how they help patients. “The cost of labor has gone up, the cost of supplies, equipment, food, all that has gone up, but the revenue really has not gone up,” said Robert Roberson with the Mississippi Hospital Association.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Body found at old Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found at an old Jackson gas station. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the body was found at the old Shell gas station on Robinson Road. The man was found unresponsive by the employees of the Car Care Clinic across the […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Tank#Water Pressure#Golden Eagle#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Chastain Tank#The Riverside Tank#Paso#Nexstar Media Inc#Rewri
WJTV 12

Will Jackson receive its ARPA funds?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson could receive at least $84,000,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds due to a dollar-for-dollar match program. The funds are expected to be put towards water and sewer infrastructure in Hinds County. In an interview Monday afternoon with WJTV 12 News, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann said […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Councilman says traffic light outage creating dangerous situation

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said Sunday he wants a traffic light that has been out for months fixed. The light is at Bailey Avenue and Mayes Street. Stokes said that with students coming and going to nearby Walton Elementary School, the light being out creates a dangerous situation.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Man found unresponsive at business near Robinson Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found unresponsive at a business in Jackson on Tuesday. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says employees at Car Care Clinic found the man lying on his side at 4436 Robinson Road. According to Deputy Chief Hearn, the employees’ last contact was around 12:57 p.m....
JACKSON, MS
Jackson Free Press

New Downtown Restaurant, Arabella, Mercedes and BankPlus at The District

Latitudes, a new restaurant that offers burgers, po'boys, pasta, hot lunch specials and salads, opened inside local concert venue South Street Live (110 E. South St.) at the end of January. The restaurant's owner, Jackson resident Timothy Jackson, once ran an eatery called Hungry Jack's in Byram and also frequently...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WJTV 12

PJ’s Coffee opens Ridgeland store on National Coffee Day

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – PJ’s Coffee will soon open a new store in Ridgeland! The New-Orleans born coffeehouse is opening its doors at 849 Lake Harbour Drive on Thursday, September 29, which is also National Coffee Day. The new business will offer guests several special offers throughout opening week, including 10% off for all teachers, veterans and […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WAPT

Giveaways help people with water, utility payments

JACKSON, Miss. — Water giveaways continue as Jackson presses on following a water crisis and citywide boil water notice. People lined up Saturday morning at Mt. Help Baptist Church in Jackson where they were providing not only bottled water, but rental assistance applications. People could apply to receive up...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Water pressure restored at Forest Hill High School

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – JPS leaders said water pressure was fully restored to Forest Hill High School by Tuesday monring. As a result, in-person learning resumed on the school’s campus. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Forest Hill High School dismissed early on Monday, September 26 due to low or no water pressure. According to leaders […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Farmers Market hosts peanut boil

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Farmers Market, in partnership with the Mississippi Peanut Growers Association, will host the second annual Great Mississippi Peanut Boil. The event will be on Saturday, October 1, from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. “To kick off the fall season, we want to invite the public to the second annual […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg woman killed in one-car wreck early Saturday

A Vicksburg woman died early Saturday in a one-car wreck on North Washington Street near the Klondyke. Deputy Warren County Coroner Kelda Bailess said Ernessa Jackson, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 12:49 a.m. wreck. The cause of death was listed as blunt-force trauma to the chest and abdomen. No autopsy was ordered.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Woman killed after vehicle crashes into Vicksburg utility pole

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed in a vehicle crash in Vicksburg on Saturday, September 24. Vicksburg Police Department says Ernessa Jackson, 44, was driving in a 2017 Honda Accord on North Washington Street around 12:49 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy