Another Jackson water tank experiences major leak

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson city officials said the O.B. Curtis Water Plant continued to produce a steady water pressure of 89 PSI on Friday, September 23. The major water leak that affected the Chastain Tank was repaired successfully. This allowed tanks to recover.

Officials said another major water leak developed Friday night, which affected the Riverside Tank. Crews are onsite making repairs Saturday morning. Customers near State Street north of Fortification Street may be affected by repairs. Customers served by the Riverside Tank may experience lower pressure Saturday. Officials said pressure should be stable throughout rest of city.

They said production increases created the margins needed to sustain pressure throughout system even with significant water leaks occurring.

There are currently two boil water advisories affecting about 55 customers. The advisories are due to water main leak repairs. The following addresses are affected:

Highland Drive (5300-5599)

El Paso Street (4480-4599)

Paso Cove

Golden Eagle Drive, Byram (500-522)

Canyon Cove

Talon Cove

Additionally, the boil water advisory for North Honeysuckle Lane (4200-4222) has been lifted.

