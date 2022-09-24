ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

WATCH: Beyond The Bell, Episode 10 (September 24, 2022): Teaching Learning Differences

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1llhCD_0i8rUmFH00

Join Scott Mitchell and Ryan Welton as we explore the challenges of serving students with learning differences.

How can schools properly identify these students and get them access to varying opportunities and scholarships?

Plus, we’ll spotlight the innovative schools teaching this unique population.

Brought to you by Every Kid Counts Oklahoma (ECKO).

Guests include:

  1. Jamie Lewallen, The Trinity School at Edgemere
  2. Kelli Dupuy, Special Care, Inc.
  3. Kathy Roark, Town & Country School
  4. Renee Porter, Lindsey Nicole Henry Scholarship Navigator
  5. Sarah Guardiola, Opportunity Scholarship Fund - reach out to Sarah at sarah@osfkids.org
  6. Lucia Frohling, Every Kid Counts Oklahoma - EKCO text line is 1-833-270-7766 / parents@everykidscountok.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Education
State
Oklahoma State
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy