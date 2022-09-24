WATCH: Beyond The Bell, Episode 10 (September 24, 2022): Teaching Learning Differences
Join Scott Mitchell and Ryan Welton as we explore the challenges of serving students with learning differences.
How can schools properly identify these students and get them access to varying opportunities and scholarships?
Plus, we’ll spotlight the innovative schools teaching this unique population.
Brought to you by Every Kid Counts Oklahoma (ECKO).
Guests include:
- Jamie Lewallen, The Trinity School at Edgemere
- Kelli Dupuy, Special Care, Inc.
- Kathy Roark, Town & Country School
- Renee Porter, Lindsey Nicole Henry Scholarship Navigator
- Sarah Guardiola, Opportunity Scholarship Fund - reach out to Sarah at sarah@osfkids.org
- Lucia Frohling, Every Kid Counts Oklahoma - EKCO text line is 1-833-270-7766 / parents@everykidscountok.org
