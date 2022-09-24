Read full article on original website
Polygon
Netflix’s adaptation of My Father’s Dragon looks gorgeous in first trailer
Netflix has revealed the release date and first trailer for My Father’s Dragon, an animated feature based on the classic children’s book. The film, made by the great Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon (Wolfwalkers), will be released on Nov. 11. My Father’s Dragon is about a young boy...
Polygon
Netflix’s new Gudetama series is a real chicken-and-egg dilemma
Gudetama the lazy egg is getting their own show on Netflix, and the streaming giant released the first trailer over the weekend as part of the Tudum fan event. Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure will premiere on the streaming service later this year, on Dec. 13. Gudetama’s new Japanese-language Netflix series...
Polygon
Deadpool 3 will bring back Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine
Deadpool is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Deadpool 3, which got a teaser video on Tuesday. The video was released by Wade Wilson himself, Ryan Reynolds, and was more like a real-life tease than an actual trailer. But Reynolds reveals that Deadpool 3 is on the way, and more importantly that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine for the film. The film even got a release date: Sept. 6, 2024.
Polygon
Star Trek has truly reinvented itself
Here’s a wild statistic: There are nearly as many currently running Star Trek television series as there are completed Star Trek television series. The first 40 years of the franchise’s history include five live-action series and one animated spinoff, totaling 725 episodes. In the past five years, five new series have launched (six if you count Short Treks as its own entity), airing a cumulative 130 episodes as of today. Star Trek as a brand is busier than it’s been since the mid-1990s, when Deep Space Nine, Voyager, and the Next Generation TV series were all running concurrently and shops around the world dedicated entire displays to Star Trek toys, novels, and video games.
Jennifer Ehle Added To Star-Studded ‘1923’ Cast Alongside Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren
This upcoming Yellowstone prequel series, 1923, cast keeps getting better and better. So far, we have Harrison Ford starring as Jacob Dutton, the brother of James Dutton from 1883, Helen Mirren starring as Cara, Jacob’s wife, and a ton of others like Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Sebastian Roche, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Jerome Flynn, and Julia Schlaepfer, and it appears they aren’t done yet… According to Variety, Jennifer Ehle is the latest addition to the 1923 cast. Ehle will play Sister Mary O’Connor, an Irish […] The post Jennifer Ehle Added To Star-Studded ‘1923’ Cast Alongside Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Polygon
House of the Dragons made a Muppets reference you almost definitely missed
One of the challenges of adapting Fire & Blood is that the Game of Thrones prequel is more history book than novel, lacking much of the quirky character moments and meta fantasy jokes that are sprinkled throughout the A Song of Ice and Fire series. Thankfully, George R.R. Martin still finds ways to weave joyful surprises into the book’s detailed Targaryen history lessons.
Polygon
Deadpool 3 won’t mess with Wolverine’s death in Logan, swear Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman
In true Deadpool fashion, Ryan Reynolds bypassed Marvel’s giant San Diego Comic-Con and D23 events and instead updated fans on the status of Deadpool 3 via a quippy video on Twitter. On Tuesday, Reynolds announced that not only was the Deadpool sequel officially in the works at Marvel Studios (after being in limbo in the wake of Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox), but the Merc with a Mouth would bring one of his X-Men friends along for the ride: Wolverine. Despite retirement, Hugh Jackman would pick up his claws one more time for Deadpool 3.
Actress & Filmmaker Frances O’Connor Signs With WME
EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off her feature directorial debut world premiere of Emily at TIFF, actress-turned-filmmaker Frances O’Connor has inked with WME. O’Connor also wrote Emily, which centers around Wuthering Heights author Emily Brontë. The movie stands at 92% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The British Australian actress has made her mark in well-known roles in such films as Mansfield Park and The Importance of Being Earnest and the TV series Madame Bovary and The Missing. Following her critically acclaimed film debut in Love and Other Catastrophes, O’Connor went on to star in films such as Steven Spielberg’s A.I. Artificial Intelligence, which was originally developed by Stanley Kubrick....
Anthony Bourdain's Dark Final Texts To Asia Argento Revealed In Biography
The celebrity chef argued with the Italian star in the days and hours before his death at age 61.
Polygon
Who sword fights better: House of the Dragon or The Rings of Power?
Perhaps you have noticed that two of the biggest television shows airing (or streaming) right now are both fantasy epics based on popular novels exploring the time period before a popular previous adaptation. While it would be reductive to call HBO’s House of the Dragon and Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power the same kind of show — they extremely are not — occasionally, in ways big and small, they do some of the same things. Like last weekend, when the latest episodes of each show both engaged in the classic trope of having an experienced sword fighter school some young whippersnappers in the best way to study the blade.
Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign the Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned the rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her...
Leni Klum Gets Carried & Kissed By BF Aris Rachevsky After Dior Launch Party: Photos
Leni Klum and her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky shared a super sweet moment, as they made their exit from the premiere of the J’adore Parfum d’eau fragrance in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday, September 27. The 18-year-old model looked so in love as her boyfriend carried her out after the party, and both Leni and Aris had huge smiles on their faces as they headed out. They even shared a romantic kiss as they made their exit.
Polygon
MultiVersus might be getting the best version of the Joker
Mark Hamill could be the voice of the Joker in Warner Bros.’ fighting game, MultiVersus, a new datamine revealed on Tuesday. The actor, who is perhaps most known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars series is also one of the most recognizable voices of Joker. The actor first played Batman’s iconic nemesis in Batman: The Animated Series, and now it’s looking like he’ll reprise his role in the game.
Polygon
Marvel’s Blade movie reboot abruptly loses its director
Marvel Studios’ forthcoming Blade reboot has lost its director, Bassam Tariq, less than two months before production was expected to begin, Variety reported Tuesday. The departure could complicate the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s packed schedule, which has Blade premiering Nov. 3, 2023. Tariq confirmed to Variety he was out...
Polygon
James Earl Jones stepping back from his role as Darth Vader’s voice
James Earl Jones, the 91-year-old voice of Darth Vader (among many other noteworthy roles) is stepping back from Star Wars and his portray of the Dark Lord of the Sith. The news comes from Vanity Fair, which on Friday profiled a Ukrainian firm developing an AI that will continue voicing the character.
Polygon
The Try Guys firing drama, explained
On Tuesday, popular YouTube group The Try Guys announced they have parted with co-creator and executive producer Ned Fulmer. The group shared the announcement on social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram, and it caps off a day of intense internet sleuthing, speculation, and conspiracy from fans. “Ned Fulmer is...
Polygon
House of the Dragon’s massive time jump turns up the heat
One creative decision has been looming over House of the Dragon since the premiere of the show in August: a 10-year time jump right in the middle of the show’s first season, one that would mark new actors assuming the lead roles of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower. With a few exceptions — like the children of Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), who are each portrayed by three sets of actors throughout the season — Rhaenyra and Alicent are the only two main characters to swap performers after the time jump. This has made the midseason leap forward feel unusually weighty — and for the most part, House of the Dragon does not make a big deal of it.
Polygon
House of the Dragon’s Laena Velaryon got a different fate in the book
House of the Dragon’s sixth episode, “The Princess and the Queen,” was a particularly difficult one for almost everybody on the show. The series picked up 10 years after episode 5, and caught us up with its most important characters, many of whom had had a few kids in the interim.
Polygon
The Menu serves up dark laughs and twisty mayhem
Polygon is on the ground at the 2022 Fantastic Fest, reporting on new horror, sci-fi, cult, and action movies making their way to theaters and streaming. This review was published in conjunction with the film’s Fantastic Fest premiere. 2021’s movie scene of the year — the one that dominated...
Polygon
Larys Strong has manipulated his way into House of the Dragon’s game of thrones
The sixth episode of House of the Dragon introduced an element to the show that audiences had been expecting for a while: a big time jump. New actors have stepped in to play old roles, and a host of new characters have been introduced in the 10-year gap between episodes 5 and 6.
