Hillary Clinton compares Trump fans to NAZIS who were 'drawn in by Hitler' as she claims supporters at his Ohio rally performed an Qanon index finger salute - Trump camp calls her attack 'pathetic and divisive'

By Ruth Bashinsky For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

Former First Lady Hillary Clinton compared Trump supporters to Nazis as hundreds of supporters held their index fingers in the air 'saluting' the former President at a recent frenzied campaign rally in Ohio.

Clinton was attending the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Friday and criticized the disturbing hand gesture made by many Trump supporters at a September 17 event Trump attended for GOP senate candidate J.D. Vance.

The one-time Democratic presidential nominee spoke about her years as a young student trying to figure out how people were drawn in by Hitler.

'I remember as a young student, you know, trying to figure out how did people get basically drawn in by Hitler. How did that happen?' Clinton said.

'I'd watch newsreels and I'd see this guy standing up there ranting and raving, and people shouting and raising their arms. I thought, 'What's happened to these people?' she continued.

'You saw the rally in Ohio the other night, Trump is there ranting and raving for more than an hour, and you have these rows of young men with their arms raised,' she said. 'I thought, 'What is going on?''

Taylor Budowich, a spokesman for Trump, told Fox News that Clinton's comparison was 'pathetic' and 'divisive.'

Rally organizers were reportedly concerned about the one-finger salute, which has also been linked to the QAnon conspiracy movement.

A Trump supporter in the crowd who pointed his stiff-arm in the air in the one-finger salute said the gesture is a saying used in the QAnon movement that means: 'Where We Go One We Go All,' Yahoo News reported.

Budowich called the Qanon speculation a 'dopey conspiracy.'

'As usual, the media is working hand in hand with the Democrats weeks before an election,' said spokesman Taylor Budowich.

Trump spoke at his Sept. 17 rally as dramatic music played.

'My fellow citizens, this incredible journey we're on together has only just begun, and it is time to start talking about greatness for our country again. We are one movement, one people, one family, and one glorious American nation.'

Clinton likened the crowd of Trump supporters and the frenzied event to Hitler's rallies in Nazi Germany.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PH4iq_0i8rULbm00
Trump speaking at the Save America rally in Youngstown, Ohio September 17, 2022,
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FOLBX_0i8rULbm00
Rally organizers were reportedly concerned about the controversial one-figure salute that has also been linked to the QAnon conspiracy movement. One Trump supporter in the crowd pointed his stiff-arm in the air in the one-finger salute said the gesture is a saying used in the QAnon movement that means: 'Where We Go One We Go All,' Yahoo News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XM3Vj_0i8rULbm00
Prince August Wilhelm, a son of the ex-Kaiser and one of the leaders of the German National-Socialist party, gives the Nazi salute in 1932
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AAo1r_0i8rULbm00
Clinton has frequently derided the billionaire and his supporters, most famously calling them a 'basket of deplorables' during the 2016 campaign.

She made those remarks at an LGBT fundraiser in Manhattan on Sept. 9, 2016, and urged supporters to 'stage an intervention' if they have friends who might vote Trump.

'To just be grossly generalistic, you can put half of Trump supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables,' Clinton said. 'Right? Racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic – you name it,' she said.

'And unfortunately, there are people like that and he has lifted them up. He has given voice to their websites that used to only have 11,000 people, now have 11 million. He tweets and retweets offensive, hateful, mean-spirited rhetoric.'

She apologized the following day after the comments had backfired.

'Last night I was 'grossly generalistic,' and that's never a good idea. I regret saying 'half' -- that was wrong,' Clinton said in a statement.

'I think this is the biggest mistake of the political season,' Trump said on 'Fox and Friends' on Sept. 12, 2016.

A few weeks before the 'deplorables' comment, Clinton gave a speech criticizing Trump's campaign for using 'racist lie' after 'racist lie' and allowing the alt-right to gain prominence.

In June 2016, Clinton blasted Trump as 'temperamentally unfit' to be president.

Trump went on to be elected president, defeating Clinton in the general election.

relay
3d ago

So the Democrats can say anything they want but if a Republican says anything we are extremists. it is the socialist Democrats that are pushing this division in America. And Hillary Clinton will just sit back and watch us destroy one another.

Reply(81)
162
annie b
3d ago

does she think anyone cares about her opinion? she needs locked up with Biden and his whole cult never to see the light of day again!🖕🖕

Reply(27)
133
AP_001324.16aaa4c9da664b8ab4e478b7bd17bbca.1458
3d ago

Lawlessness running rampant in both the public and private sector but crickets from the Dems. Open borders, inflation, ad infinitum. Word salad responses. Understand that some of us who have been lifelong Dems are fed up with the rhetoric and the current insanity ruling this nation. I don’t like the current state of affairs plaguing our society. I’m voting Red.

Reply(13)
92
