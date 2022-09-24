ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow

By Will Stewart, Rachel Muir For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg.

Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia.

The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai Hills - about halfway between Moscow and St Petersburg - boasts a three-storey spa complex with a 'personal beauty parlour' nicknamed the 'temple to his asceticism'.

His vacation comes as more than 700 people were detained by Russian authorities today at protests against the partial mobilisation ordered this week by the president, according to independent monitoring group OVD-Info.

There has been unrest in more than a dozen major cities, including Moscow, St Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Tomsk, Khabarovsk, Irkutsk, Ulan-Ude, Chita and Ivanovo, after 300,000 Russians were conscripted for perfunctory military training before being sent to Ukraine.

While the initial protests were quickly stamped out by Putin's well-trained domestic security troops, new protests have broken out this afternoon in Moscow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1heKaq_0i8rUKj300
Vladimir Putin has seemingly escaped to his  'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia (pictured) to escape the chaos triggered by his mobilisation announcement
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AlMCG_0i8rUKj300
The sprawling lakeside estate, seen on drone footage, includes a three-storey spa complex (pictured) with a 'personal beauty parlour' nicknamed the 'temple to his asceticism'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bfNen_0i8rUKj300
His vacation comes as more than 700 people were detained by Russian authorities today at protests against the partial mobilisation ordered this week by the president, according to independent monitoring group OVD-Info

Images show menacing, helmeted riot police manhandling brave men and women who ventured out into the rain to protest Putin's mobilisation.

Protesters have been accused of illegal rallies and in some cases discrediting Putin's armed forces, which could lead to up to 15 years in jail.

Queues at the nation's borders have appeared as young men attempt to flee Russia to avoid the draft, with European Council president Charles Michel advising EU members yesterday to offer asylum to conscientious objectors leaving Russia to avoid the draft.

Meanwhile, Putin has seemingly cut himself off from the chaos triggered by his mobilisation announcement.

Journalist Farida Rustamova posted that a trusted source said Putin has, since last Wednesday evening, been resting 'body and soul' in his residence on Lake Valdai in the Novgorod Region.

She claimed pre-recorded videos showing him meeting officials have been released to make it appear that he is busy at work, when in reality he is 'resting' at his four-storey mansion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TZ7W4_0i8rUKj300
Images show menacing, helmeted riot police manhandling brave men and women who ventured out into the rain to protest Putin's mobilisation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I5xn8_0i8rUKj300
Journalist Farida Rustamova claims pre-recorded videos have been released to make it seem that Putin is busy at work, when in reality he is resting at his four-storey mansion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=076RsO_0i8rUKj300
Earlier this week the president announced a partial mobilisation of Russia, a significant escalation in the war against Ukraine

The sprawling lakeside estate, seen on drone footage, includes a stable, golf course, mini-golf course, VIP restaurant with a cinema, bowling, billiard room and even a mini-casino.

The existence of the secret residence was revealed by the anti-corruption team working with his jailed nemesis Alexei Navalny last year.

Mr Navalny's team also claimed the facility has its own dentist's surgery and a fully-equipped cosmetologist's office.

The three-storey spa complex includes a cyro chamber for extreme cold therapy and a mud bath in a 7,000 square metre relaxation facility.

There is also a specialist float pool - a large bath filled with very salty water that keeps you buoyed on the surface when you lie in it- a 25-metre pool surrounded by hot tubs and saunas, and a Thai massage podium.

It is also allegedly equipped with Putin's special massage chair illuminated by a special infrared lamp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0772NX_0i8rUKj300
The sprawling lakeside estate, seen on drone footage, includes a stable, golf course, mini-golf course, VIP restaurant with a cinema, bowling, billiard room and even a mini-casino
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1op08p_0i8rUKj300
The existence of the mansion, located by Lake Valdai in the Novgorod Region, was exposed last year by the anti-corruption team working with his jailed nemesis Alexei Navalny last year

The home is close to important Orthodox churches which 69-year-old Putin is known to have visited at other times of crisis during his more than two decades in power.

His conscription order earlier this week has not only led to protests across the country but has also seen the emergence of drunken insubordination and brawling by those being drafted into the Ukrainian meatgrinder.

Videos show reluctant conscripts at recruitment offices and staging points hitting the bottle and drinking themselves senseless as military commanders try to coral them into order before boarding buses and planes.

Putin's desperation for fresh cannon fodder is so great that he is even trying to call up Russians who have already died, including a man who had passed away aged 40 while on a ventilator at a hospital in his Siberian hometown of Ulan-Ude in December 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, flights out of Russia have sold out and border crossings into nearby Armenia, Georgia and Kazakhstan are gridlocked by up to 30 hours as enterprising Russians turn to scooters to beat the queues out of Putin's totalitarian nightmare.

Walking to the border point is not allowed, but scooters have been so far permitted, and local entrepreneurs are selling them to Russians seeking to flee Putin's call-up.

Comments / 368

Christine Eckenrode
3d ago

It has come down to the fact that something has to be done with Putin. Right away. His demands, anger, greed, evilness, lies, deceit, killing sprees, and now the threats to his own people. Now is the time for the Russians to over throw the government, do away with Putin.

Reply(22)
192
Glenn Williams
3d ago

Putin cruise’s around in a 700 hundred million dollar yatch that hard working Russian’s paid for , he doesn’t care about anything but himself.

Reply(10)
109
Rebecca Taylor
3d ago

He better panic. His people are furious about the war and the sanctions. Keep the pressure on, citizens of Russia.

Reply(2)
117
Related
Business Insider

Soldiers are threatening to shoot the families of Ukrainians if they don't vote in illegal referendums, report says

Illegal "referendums" are underway in the occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. Armed soldiers are going door-to-door to collect votes in the "sham" polls, per reports. Some Ukrainians have been threatened with the murder of their families if they don't take part, per The Telegraph. Armed soldiers...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin limps across the room as he observes major Russian war games alongside 'side-lined' defence minister Sergei Shoigu

Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk with a limp as he attended Russia's major Vostok war games today, raising fresh doubts over his health. The Russian leader, 69, observed the major military exercises from inside a command post while sitting next to his defence minister Sergei Shoigu who is said to have been 'sidelined' by Putin due to Russia's heavy losses in Ukraine.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Alexei Navalny
Benzinga

Putin Allies Reportedly Admit To Making 'Mistakes' And Are 'Worried' In Light Of Ukrainian Military Gains

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly facing growing dissent from his allies as the Ukraine war continues for the seventh month in a row with no end in sight. What Happened: Vladimir Solovyov, a top Russian news presenter and a staunch supporter of the country's leader, said, "I'm worried. Naturally, we want for our guys to crush [the other side] and only to advance, but life doesn't work that way," The Daily Beast reported. Solovyov has even been dubbed “Putin’s Voice” during his Wednesday radio show, Full Contact.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska looks sombre as she pays her respects to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall - while President Zelensky remains at home to lead the war effort

The wife of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been pictured paying her respects to the Queen as she attended Westminster Hall this afternoon where the late monarch is lying in state. Olena Zelenska, who is representing her husband President Zelensky, was pictured shortly before 4.45pm with other members of the...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Orthodox Churches#Ukraine War Politics#St Petersburg#Protest#Ovd Info#Ulan Ude#Russians
Business Insider

Russian soldier in Kharkiv told his father in a call intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence that 'everything's bad,' Russia is 'losing,' and they have 'nowhere to run'

A Russian soldier told his father in an intercepted phone call that "everything's bad" in the war. Ukraine's intelligence service said it intercepted the call and published it to social media. An ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv has sent Russian troops scrambling. A Russian soldier told his father in a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Protests
Jax Hudur

The Blind Mystic Whose Predictions for 2022 Have Become True

While it’s challenging to come to terms with prophecies in our modern times, one Bulgarian blind woman has been consistently making prophecies that have come true. She predicted Princess Diana’s death, the 9/11 attacks on America, and even foresaw President Obama’s coming to power when he became the first US black president.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

619K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy