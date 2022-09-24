Nearly TWO THOUSAND Liverpool fans have joined a lawsuit to sue UEFA over 'terrifying scenes' before the Champions League final... with the governing body accused of 'negligence' towards supporters and 'breach of contract in ticket sales'

Nearly 2,000 Liverpool fans are set to sue UEFA for their organisation of the Champions League final.

The game between the Reds and Real Madrid was delayed by 35 minutes after disruption outside the stadium, with UEFA first blaming 'security issues' for the hold up.

1,700 fans claim they were injured or left with psychological trauma outside the Stade de France in Paris with images from the night showing shocking scenes outside the ground.

According to the BBC, law firm Binghams have teamed up with global law company Pogust Goodhead in a lawsuit for 1,450 clients alleging negligence.

Gerard Long from Binghams said: 'As a life-long Liverpool fan, I was absolutely horrified when I heard how events unfolded at what should have been the highlight of the football season.

'Not only fellow fans, but my friends, family and clients who were in attendance that day have spoken of the terrifying scenes that surrounded the Stade de France before, and even after, the game.'

Liverpool fans are suing UEFA over their treatment at the Champions League final in May

Many fans were 'injured or left with psychological trauma' outside the Stade de France in Paris

The governing body, run by Aleksander Ceferin, blamed the chaos on late arrival from fans

Lawyers have said they will sue for breach of contract in ticket sales and negligence over a duty of care they had towards supporters, who were harmed physically and psychologically.

It was recently reported that UEFA's statement blaming 'late' arriving Liverpool fans for the delay to the Champions League final was prepared days before the game even took place.

Meanwhile, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has revealed his dad is considering not travelling to the World Cup after being caught up in the chaos.

Several Liverpool fans tried to show the police their tickets to get into the ground quickly

Chaotic scenes were on show in the French capital with some younger fans brought to tears

The game was delayed for 35 minutes as scenes outside the ground disrupted proceedings

At the end of the match UEFA released second a statement blaming 'thousands of fans' at the Liverpool end with 'fake tickets' for the kick-off delay.

The Guardian also report that Liverpool supporters had been directed to a ticket checkpoint using an alternative route that had been a known hazard for the last six years.

It involved fans being directed through a narrow subway under the motorway, presenting a risk of crushing both there and at the turnstiles which had also been closed for long periods.

Sportsmail have approached UEFA for comment.