Most Educated Big Cities In The Country

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3ykB_0i8rU8Da00 A college education is not for everyone. Yet for many who choose to pursue a bachelor’s degree, the experience is not only intellectually enriching, but also a key driver to upward economic mobility. In the United States, a bachelor’s degree can open up a wide range of employment opportunities and lead to greater job security and higher lifetime earning potential.

Many college-educated Americans, upon joining the labor force, gravitate towards urban living in metropolitan areas nationwide. Cities like Austin, New York, and San Francisco are economic hubs, home to many large employers that require a skilled workforce and can afford to pay top dollar to attract talent from around the country.

As a result, some major metropolitan areas have especially well-educated populations.

Using metro area level data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 most educated cities in the country. Metro areas are ranked based on the share of adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher.

Among the metro areas on this list, the share of the adult population with at least a four-year college degree ranges from about 41% to over 60%. For reference, only 35% of adults 25 and older nationwide have a bachelor’s degree.

Many of the metro areas on this list are also home to major research universities and large postsecondary institutions. Cornell University, Harvard University, Penn State University, and the University of Virginia are just some of the institutions located within the metro areas on this list. (Here is a look at the cities where a college education pays off the most.)

Partially because college-educated workers are more likely to have high salaries and are less likely to be unemployed, the places on this list tend to be relatively wealthy and have stronger than average job markets. In 35 of these metro areas, the median household income exceeds the national median of $69,717, and in 40 of them, the July 2022 jobless rate was as low or lower than the 3.5% national rate. (Here is a look at the 30 best college majors for a successful career.)

Click here to see the most educated big cities in the country.

Click here to see our detailed methodology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BK0Py_0i8rU8Da00

50. Kingston, NY
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 41.1%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 92.9% -- 90th highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $78,938 -- 48th highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 3.1% -- 137th lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 182,951 -- 147th lowest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QN2HH_0i8rU8Da00

49. Bend, OR
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 41.2%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 94.3% -- 44th highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $79,796 -- 46th highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 3.5% -- 165th highest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 204,801 -- 159th lowest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45us4d_0i8rU8Da00

48. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 41.4%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 91.8% -- 164th highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $82,258 -- 35th highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 4.0% -- 100th highest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 1,211,906 -- 48th highest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pf8dg_0i8rU8Da00

47. Manchester-Nashua, NH
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 41.4%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 94.1% -- 48th highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $91,627 -- 12th highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 2.0% -- 9th lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 424,079 -- 129th highest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GkF5O_0i8rU8Da00

46. Colorado Springs, CO
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 41.5%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 94.5% -- 36th highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $79,014 -- 47th highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 3.5% -- 165th highest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 762,792 -- 79th highest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mm3kW_0i8rU8Da00

45. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 41.9%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 91.9% -- 149th highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $80,007 -- 45th highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 4.2% -- 85th highest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 6,228,601 -- 7th highest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AcAJA_0i8rU8Da00

44. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 42.0%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 88.4% -- 98th lowest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $91,003 -- 13th highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 3.1% -- 137th lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 3,286,069 -- 17th highest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26WrDc_0i8rU8Da00

43. Rochester, MN
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 42.1%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 95.9% -- 11th highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $80,434 -- 44th highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 1.7% -- 2nd lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 227,151 -- 180th lowest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Pz1u_0i8rU8Da00

42. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 42.2%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 93.1% -- 80th highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $83,943 -- 31st highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 3.4% -- 175th lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 2,510,696 -- 25th highest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LcCDx_0i8rU8Da00

41. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 42.2%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 90.9% -- 182nd lowest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $77,589 -- 58th highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 2.8% -- 90th lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 6,144,970 -- 8th highest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ePQxJ_0i8rU8Da00

40. Lincoln, NE
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 42.7%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 93.9% -- 53rd highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $65,229 -- 153rd highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 2.0% -- 9th lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 343,035 -- 153rd highest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cbPDA_0i8rU8Da00

39. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 42.8%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 88.4% -- 96th lowest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $93,933 -- 11th highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 4.1% -- 91st highest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 267,792 -- 186th highest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JH2SK_0i8rU8Da00

38. Huntsville, AL
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 42.8%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 91.4% -- 178th highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $76,963 -- 60th highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 2.2% -- 19th lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 502,728 -- 113th highest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R0I41_0i8rU8Da00

37. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 42.9%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 92.3% -- 120th highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $86,302 -- 24th highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 3.9% -- 119th highest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 2,838,327 -- 20th highest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iyava_0i8rU8Da00

36. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 43.3%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 94.3% -- 43rd highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $67,779 -- 119th highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 3.0% -- 121st lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 222,072 -- 175th lowest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nz8GU_0i8rU8Da00

35. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 43.6%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 87.9% -- 86th lowest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $84,409 -- 30th highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 4.4% -- 67th highest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 19,768,458 -- the highest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qMoaI_0i8rU8Da00

34. Fargo, ND-MN
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 43.7%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 94.9% -- 28th highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $66,216 -- 141st highest of 382 metros (tied)
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 1.9% -- 6th lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 252,136 -- 191st lowest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UDUD7_0i8rU8Da00

33. Bloomington, IN
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 43.9%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 92.5% -- 114th highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $52,588 -- 54th lowest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 2.6% -- 59th lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 161,321 -- 119th lowest of 382 metros

32. Ames, IA
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 44.7%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 96.3% -- 4th highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $64,569 -- 161st highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 1.9% -- 6th lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 126,195 -- 65th lowest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Of8Nw_0i8rU8Da00

31. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 44.7%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 94.5% -- 35th highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $87,433 -- 20th highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 1.9% -- 6th lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 3,690,512 -- 16th highest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E6YMd_0i8rU8Da00

30. Portland-South Portland, ME
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 45.0%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 96.0% -- 9th highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $78,558 -- 53rd highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 2.5% -- 44th lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 556,893 -- 103rd highest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rBjeu_0i8rU8Da00

29. State College, PA
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 45.3%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 93.7% -- 58th highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $66,789 -- 129th highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 3.3% -- 160th lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 157,527 -- 114th lowest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TloCe_0i8rU8Da00

28. Athens-Clarke County, GA
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 45.4%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 89.9% -- 147th lowest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $59,628 -- 140th lowest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 2.5% -- 44th lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 217,382 -- 171st lowest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZG8lS_0i8rU8Da00

27. Provo-Orem, UT
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 45.5%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 94.9% -- 27th highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $86,629 -- 22nd highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 1.8% -- 4th lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 696,699 -- 86th highest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qFmw7_0i8rU8Da00

26. Missoula, MT
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 45.6%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 96.7% -- 2nd highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $66,803 -- 128th highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 2.7% -- 79th lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 119,533 -- 54th lowest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzLBD_0i8rU8Da00

25. Columbia, MO
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 45.7%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 95.6% -- 15th highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $61,781 -- 180th lowest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 2.1% -- 14th lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 212,796 -- 170th lowest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UqOCS_0i8rU8Da00

24. Trenton-Princeton, NJ
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 45.9%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 91.2% -- 188th lowest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $87,662 -- 19th highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 3.0% -- 121st lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 385,898 -- 145th highest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EdIIm_0i8rU8Da00

23. Santa Fe, NM
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 46.2%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 93.3% -- 76th highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $67,341 -- 123rd highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 3.9% -- 119th highest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 155,201 -- 108th lowest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SHFGw_0i8rU8Da00

22. Barnstable Town, MA
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 46.4%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 95.9% -- 13th highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $83,537 -- 32nd highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 4.2% -- 85th highest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 232,411 -- 182nd lowest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iXSja_0i8rU8Da00

21. Champaign-Urbana, IL
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 46.6%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 95.0% -- 25th highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $59,189 -- 135th lowest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 4.1% -- 91st highest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 222,696 -- 176th lowest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32vlSb_0i8rU8Da00

20. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 46.8%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 93.6% -- 65th highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $101,721 -- 5th highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 3.1% -- 137th lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 4,011,553 -- 15th highest of 382 metros

19. Bloomington, IL
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 47.4%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 95.5% -- 20th highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $69,612 -- 110th highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 3.9% -- 119th highest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 170,889 -- 129th lowest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IUjsz_0i8rU8Da00

18. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 47.8%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 91.9% -- 159th highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $90,716 -- 14th highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 3.2% -- 148th lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 2,972,567 -- 19th highest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oauai_0i8rU8Da00

17. Iowa City, IA
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 48.7%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 96.2% -- 7th highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $66,216 -- 141st highest of 382 metros (tied)
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 2.3% -- 25th lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 177,239 -- 138th lowest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b4cal_0i8rU8Da00

16. Madison, WI
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 48.8%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 95.9% -- 12th highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $76,731 -- 62nd highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 2.2% -- 19th lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 683,183 -- 89th highest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e3jAD_0i8rU8Da00

15. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 50.0%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 91.9% -- 158th highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $86,530 -- 23rd highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 2.9% -- 102nd lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 2,352,426 -- 28th highest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vVD0L_0i8rU8Da00

14. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 50.5%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 90.3% -- 163rd lowest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $100,810 -- 6th highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 4.0% -- 100th highest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 959,768 -- 59th highest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TG0CZ_0i8rU8Da00

13. Raleigh-Cary, NC
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 50.7%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 92.7% -- 102nd highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $85,303 -- 25th highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 3.0% -- 121st lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 1,448,411 -- 41st highest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0znYZL_0i8rU8Da00

12. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 50.8%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 91.0% -- 184th lowest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $71,601 -- 96th highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 2.9% -- 102nd lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 654,012 -- 92nd highest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lDFjt_0i8rU8Da00

11. Charlottesville, VA
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 50.8%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 92.9% -- 88th highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $78,819 -- 50th highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 2.5% -- 44th lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 220,569 -- 173rd lowest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKz7g_0i8rU8Da00

10. Burlington-South Burlington, VT
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 51.0%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 95.8% -- 14th highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $81,852 -- 37th highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 1.8% -- 4th lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 226,715 -- 179th lowest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4etujP_0i8rU8Da00

9. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 51.1%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 92.1% -- 139th highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $100,750 -- 7th highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 3.1% -- 137th lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 4,899,932 -- 11th highest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aCOK9_0i8rU8Da00

8. Fort Collins, CO
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 51.7%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 96.1% -- 8th highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $78,109 -- 57th highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 2.7% -- 79th lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 362,533 -- 150th highest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16aXtf_0i8rU8Da00

7. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 51.8%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 89.6% -- 140th lowest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $116,005 -- 2nd highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 2.6% -- 59th lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 4,623,264 -- 13th highest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J4IZa_0i8rU8Da00

6. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 53.4%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 91.9% -- 160th highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $110,355 -- 3rd highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 3.4% -- 175th lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 6,358,652 -- 6th highest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ep5Eg_0i8rU8Da00

5. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 54.0%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 89.3% -- 123rd lowest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $139,892 -- the highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 2.2% -- 19th lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 1,952,185 -- 36th highest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZPAPI_0i8rU8Da00

4. Corvallis, OR
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 54.9%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 96.5% -- 3rd highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $64,163 -- 167th highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 2.9% -- 102nd lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 96,017 -- 21st lowest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o0mwG_0i8rU8Da00

3. Ann Arbor, MI
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 57.3%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 96.2% -- 6th highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $76,918 -- 61st highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 3.3% -- 160th lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 369,390 -- 148th highest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S9UzS_0i8rU8Da00

2. Ithaca, NY
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 58.5%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 95.4% -- 22nd highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $66,441 -- 137th highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 2.6% -- 59th lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 105,162 -- 38th lowest of 382 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32KkD6_0i8rU8Da00

1. Boulder, CO
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 62.5%
> Adults with a high school diploma: 95.1% -- 24th highest of 382 metros
> Median household income: $90,168 -- 16th highest of 382 metros
> July 2022 unemployment rate: 2.6% -- 59th lowest of 381 metros (tied)
> Total population: 329,543 -- 158th highest of 382 metros

Methodology

To identify the most educated big cities in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed educational attainment data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey. Metro areas are ranked by the share of adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher.

Supplemental data on adults with a high school diploma, median household income, and total population are also from the 2021 ACS.

We also considered July 2022 unemployment rates at the metro area level from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

