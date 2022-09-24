Read full article on original website
Blackmon: Losing to Tennessee is never OK, but there are clear silver linings to Billy Napier's foundation
No. 11 Tennessee defeated No. 20 Florida in a terrific quarterback duel at a soldout Neyland Stadium. Credit Tennessee, but don’t discount the Gators’ effort in general and their foundation in particular. One way to look at Saturday? It involved two programs that almost flipped positions from a...
Florida football: EWU utilizes formations Gators struggled against vs USF
On paper, Sunday’s matchup between the Florida Gators and the Eastern Washington Eagles should be a stroll in the park for Florida football. The Gators are favored by 30, the Eagles lost earlier this year to Oregon 70-14, and EWU head coach Aaron Best doesn’t know how hurricanes work.
First and 10: Tennessee has been 'back' before. But this time, it's different
We’ve been here before, you know. Shouting paradigm change from the rooftops, and soaking in the glory of vanquishing the tormentor. Now that Tennessee has proven it can once again beat Florida, what’s ahead for a program that 2 years ago was given up for dead?. “This was...
Look: Rece Davis Uses 1 Word To Describe Tennessee's Crowd
Tennessee fans flocked to Neyland Stadium last weekend to see their Vols beat rival Florida for the first time in six years. ESPN's College GameDay was in attendance, and host Rece Davis was clearly impressed by what he deemed an "electric" atmosphere. "It was electric,” Davis said on “SEC This...
LSU Tigers vs. No. 8 Tennessee Vols: Kickoff time set
The LSU Tigers are heading into Week 5 of the college football season at 3-1. Brian Kelly’s squad was one point away from escaping its opening non-conference slate (plus Mississippi State) as an undefeated team. While the Notre Dame legend’s debut campaign has been fun thus far, fans are going to find out a lot about his new program over the next couple of weeks.
Vols 'Set the Bar High' For Coveted OL Vysen Lang on Official Visit
Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang is among the nation's top offensive line prospects, and he made his way to Knoxville over the weekend for his first official visit of the recruiting cycle. Lang details the trip with Volunteer Country. Lang started the official visit on Friday by ...
Vols QB Commit Iamaleava Enjoys 'Exciting' Game Day Visit
Elite 2023 Warren High School (Calif.) quarterback Nico Iamaleava committed to Tennessee in March, and he has continued to be a frequent visitor to campus, despite the cross country distance factor. Iamaleava returned to Tennessee on Saturday for his second game day visit. Following the trip, ...
College GameDay's stop in Knoxville sees yet another year-over-year surge
College GameDay’s stop in Knoxville was a success. Rocky Top was buzzing, and it’s obvious people are excited that college football is back and in full swing. College GameDay’s Week 4 broadcast was viewed by an average of 1.9 million people, with the final hour totaling 2.6 million viewers. That’s an increase of 21% from last season.
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday. UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Updated: 1 hour ago. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit...
“LIVE” HURRICANE IAN UPDATES: Threat of major hurricane having impacts to the Week 6 football schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening which current projections show that Florida will be in the path of Ian – possibly as a major Hurricane of Category 3 or above – come the middle of next week. The projected path...
City of Gainesville Hurricane Ian Update #2
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe has signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency as Hurricane Ian continues its advance toward Florida. The order mobilizes all resources necessary to coordinate the City’s response for the safety and protection of all neighbors. Alachua County is...
3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
UF cancels classes due to Hurricane Ian
The University of Florida announces that classes, including online and all academic and student-related activities will be cancelled from Wednesday through Friday in Gainesville. UF says by tomorrow evening they will make announcements in regards to other operations/closures and weekend activities.
Cruze Farm receives glowing review from Barstool
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In town for the University of Tennessee’s game against Florida, Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy tried one of Knoxville’s most iconic restaurants, Cruze Farm. What started out as a pizza review turned into much more. Portnoy gave Cruze Farm’s pizza an above-average ranking of...
‘The big answer’: Charlie Crist stops in Gainesville ahead of gubernatorial election
Democratic gubernatorial hopeful former Rep. Charlie Crist fielded big questions — on reproductive health care, on climate change, on gun reform and on other issues. Big questions need big answers, Crist said. He advocated for statewide solar panel installation, education reform and an executive order securing the right to an abortion as he offered responses to voter questions.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident in Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Rural Metro Fire crews, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday in Knoxville. The officials reported that a car crashed into a building on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
House fire extinguished in ten minutes by Knoxville firefighters
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A house fire at 7713 Red Bay Way in Knoxville did not last long once Knoxville Fire Department crews arrived on the scene. Within the first ten minutes, Knoxville firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, according to KFD spokesperson Mark Wilbanks. Wilbanks said crews received...
Don’t throw that out! Take it here
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash can be safely disposed of in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering the following drop-off...
Alachua County opens emergency shelters
Alachua County has opened four emergency shelters in anticipation of the approaching Hurricane Ian. The county opened a special needs shelter at the Alachua County Senior Center, a general population shelter (no pets) at Meadowbrook Elementary and two pet-friendly shelters at Eastside High School and Easton Newberry Archery Center. Here...
Knoxville woman receives non-renewal notice after living in apartment for nearly a decade
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crystal Vreux-Gerbier has lived at the Belvedere Avenue Apartments for the last nine and a half years, but earlier this month she was told she had 30 days to move out after receiving a non-renewal notice. “I was very surprised,” Vreux-Gerbier said. “I planned on...
