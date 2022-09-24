ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

The Spun

Look: Rece Davis Uses 1 Word To Describe Tennessee's Crowd

Tennessee fans flocked to Neyland Stadium last weekend to see their Vols beat rival Florida for the first time in six years. ESPN's College GameDay was in attendance, and host Rece Davis was clearly impressed by what he deemed an "electric" atmosphere. "It was electric,” Davis said on “SEC This...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

LSU Tigers vs. No. 8 Tennessee Vols: Kickoff time set

The LSU Tigers are heading into Week 5 of the college football season at 3-1. Brian Kelly’s squad was one point away from escaping its opening non-conference slate (plus Mississippi State) as an undefeated team. While the Notre Dame legend’s debut campaign has been fun thus far, fans are going to find out a lot about his new program over the next couple of weeks.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

College GameDay's stop in Knoxville sees yet another year-over-year surge

College GameDay’s stop in Knoxville was a success. Rocky Top was buzzing, and it’s obvious people are excited that college football is back and in full swing. College GameDay’s Week 4 broadcast was viewed by an average of 1.9 million people, with the final hour totaling 2.6 million viewers. That’s an increase of 21% from last season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal

UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday. UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Updated: 1 hour ago. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit...
KNOXVILLE, TN
alachuachronicle.com

City of Gainesville Hurricane Ian Update #2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe has signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency as Hurricane Ian continues its advance toward Florida. The order mobilizes all resources necessary to coordinate the City’s response for the safety and protection of all neighbors. Alachua County is...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
TENNESSEE STATE
mycbs4.com

UF cancels classes due to Hurricane Ian

The University of Florida announces that classes, including online and all academic and student-related activities will be cancelled from Wednesday through Friday in Gainesville. UF says by tomorrow evening they will make announcements in regards to other operations/closures and weekend activities.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wvlt.tv

Cruze Farm receives glowing review from Barstool

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In town for the University of Tennessee’s game against Florida, Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy tried one of Knoxville’s most iconic restaurants, Cruze Farm. What started out as a pizza review turned into much more. Portnoy gave Cruze Farm’s pizza an above-average ranking of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Independent Florida Alligator

‘The big answer’: Charlie Crist stops in Gainesville ahead of gubernatorial election

Democratic gubernatorial hopeful former Rep. Charlie Crist fielded big questions — on reproductive health care, on climate change, on gun reform and on other issues. Big questions need big answers, Crist said. He advocated for statewide solar panel installation, education reform and an executive order securing the right to an abortion as he offered responses to voter questions.
GAINESVILLE, FL
NewsBreak
wvlt.tv

House fire extinguished in ten minutes by Knoxville firefighters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A house fire at 7713 Red Bay Way in Knoxville did not last long once Knoxville Fire Department crews arrived on the scene. Within the first ten minutes, Knoxville firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, according to KFD spokesperson Mark Wilbanks. Wilbanks said crews received...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Don’t throw that out! Take it here

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash can be safely disposed of in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering the following drop-off...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County opens emergency shelters

Alachua County has opened four emergency shelters in anticipation of the approaching Hurricane Ian. The county opened a special needs shelter at the Alachua County Senior Center, a general population shelter (no pets) at Meadowbrook Elementary and two pet-friendly shelters at Eastside High School and Easton Newberry Archery Center. Here...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
FanSided

FanSided

