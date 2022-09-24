Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
James Meredith to Speak at Tonight’s Event Commemorating his Enrollment at UM 60 Years Ago
On October 1, 1962, James Meredith entered the registrar’s office at the University of Mississippi and enrolled – the first black student to do so. Sixty years later, tonight at 6:30 p.m., the Ford Center of the University will commemorate the anniversary of Meredith’s enrollment. A free...
wcbi.com
Scholarship named for man who integrated the University of Mississippi
THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI, Miss(WCBI)- The University of Mississippi is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the school’s integration by endowing a scholarship named for the man who led the charge. A crowdfunding campaign has been launched for the “James H. Meredith Legacy Scholarship Fund.”. The scholarship was created...
hottytoddy.com
Perseverance: Turning Trials into Triumphs
Jonathan Dabel gripped his two suitcases and looked up at Stewart Hall. He watched as scores of freshmen moved into their residence halls with truckloads of belongings and many hands to help. “It was intimidating,” Dabel said. “They were unloading U-Hauls, and there I was with a couple pieces of...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Remains ‘A’ Rated District
Mississippi schools and districts will earn new grades for the first time since 2019 when the Mississippi State Board of Education approves accountability grades Thursday for the 2021-22 school year. The grades reflect how student achievement has improved after declining during the early part of the pandemic. The Oxford School...
hottytoddy.com
The Easiest Decision I Ever Made
I am not sure that I chose Ole Miss as much as Ole Miss chose me. For me, there was no real choice. For as long as I can remember, Ole Miss sat alone at the top of the list; no other school could even come close. Even though my...
hottytoddy.com
Walden Joins OPC
A familiar face will be on the sidelines of flag football games this fall at mTrade Park. Joey Walden was hired as an athletic manager for the Oxford Park Commission, and the former Oxford High football standout will be in charge of flag football, youth softball and adult softball moving forward.
‘I am glad I did not give up hope’ Mississippi high school teacher become US citizen after being in country for two decades
After living in the United States for nearly two decades, one Mississippi high school teacher said becoming a US citizen is a dream come true. Oxford High School Social Studies teacher Dr. Mozart Dor – originally from Ghana, West Africa – obtained his citizenship last Friday, September 16th.
hottytoddy.com
Local First Responders, Utility Workers Stand Ready to Help Florida
As Hurricane Ian spins in the Gulf toward Florida, local first responders and utility workers are ready to head to Florida if they’re needed. Hurricane Ian, now a Category 3 storm, continues to strengthen. It’s expected to slam into the west coast of Florida Wednesday night. The storm...
hottytoddy.com
SEC Nation Heads to Oxford as No. 11 Ole Miss Hosts No. 8 Kentucky
SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville, arrives in Oxford for Week 5 to preview a ranked showdown between No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 8 Kentucky. The show will broadcast from The Grove for the eighth time on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9-11 a.m....
The Rock visits Mississippi trailer park where he lived as a teen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took a trip down memory lane visiting the trailer park in Walls, Mississippi, where he spent his teenage years. Bob Turner, the owner of the Lakeview Trailer Park, posted pictures on his Facebook page of Johnson with Walls alderman and former wrestling manager Bruno Lauer, also known as […]
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, MS
Featuring some of the most diverse cuisines in Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo is home to a variety of unique restaurants that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Keep reading to learn about the 14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1. D’cracked Egg. $$ | (662) 346-2611 | WEBSITE.
Hernando police chase lawsuit dismissed by judge
UPDATE, Sept. 27, 2022: A judge dismissed the plaintiff’s federal claims against Hernando Police with prejudice, and the state claims were dismissed without prejudice. The case is now closed. UPDATE: The FBI has opened an investigation into this case, the Hernando Police Chief said Thursday. Chief Scott Worsham said someone filed a complaint with the […]
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss, Realtree Partner on Football Helmet, Exclusive Gear
In one of college football’s marquee games of the week, Ole Miss will host Kentucky on Saturday when the Rebels will sport an exclusive helmet showcasing a custom color scheme from the camo experts at Realtree. In addition, the Rebels’ gameday wardrobe will include exciting new gear that features...
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC Nation reportedly changes destination following result of Missouri-Auburn game
SEC Network decision makers called an audible for “SEC Nation” this week, as the Saturday morning pregame show was expected to be at Missouri this week for the Georgia game. Instead, it announced the show would air from Ole Miss for the Kentucky game. The change happened after...
247Sports
Ole Miss on the rise in both major college football polls
Ole Miss is on the rise in both major college football polls after starting the season with an unblemished 4-0 mark. The Rebels rose two spots to No. 11 in this week's AFCA Coaches Poll, while jumping up two spots to No. 14 in the Associated Press Top 25. This...
thelocalvoice.net
Social Media Videos Lead to Arrest of Coldwater Man Arrested for Assault in Oxford
On September 18, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to the Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi for a report of an assault. Videos posted on social media were collected at that time and the investigations division was notified. The victim was then transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee.
hottytoddy.com
Tipoff, TV Network Set for SEC/Big 12 Matchup at Oklahoma State
Ole Miss men’s basketball has received its tipoff time and TV network for its SEC/Big 12 Challenge contest at Oklahoma State, with the Rebels and Cowboys playing on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. CT on Jan. 28, 2023. Ole Miss now has television designations and tipoff times for most of...
WLBT
Miss. family says if their loved one’s killer is released, public safety will be at risk
GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) - In 1991, a young man in Grenada, Mississippi, lost his life while working at a convenience store. Thirty-one years later, his killer could be released on parole. On May 6, 1991, the city of Grenada was shaken by a shooting that killed 21-year-old Bert Bell. His...
hottytoddy.com
Talladega NASCAR Race to Feature Ole Miss Themed Truck
Ole Miss Athletics and Hattori Racing Enterprises (HRE) announced Tuesday that NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Chase Purdy will don the colors of his alma mater at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, Oct. 1. The 22-year-old Meridian, Mississippi, native attended Ole Miss for three years before restarting his racing career...
wtva.com
Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail. Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game. Weatherly played for the...
