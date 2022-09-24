ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

wcbi.com

Scholarship named for man who integrated the University of Mississippi

THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI, Miss(WCBI)- The University of Mississippi is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the school’s integration by endowing a scholarship named for the man who led the charge. A crowdfunding campaign has been launched for the “James H. Meredith Legacy Scholarship Fund.”. The scholarship was created...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Perseverance: Turning Trials into Triumphs

Jonathan Dabel gripped his two suitcases and looked up at Stewart Hall. He watched as scores of freshmen moved into their residence halls with truckloads of belongings and many hands to help. “It was intimidating,” Dabel said. “They were unloading U-Hauls, and there I was with a couple pieces of...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Remains ‘A’ Rated District

Mississippi schools and districts will earn new grades for the first time since 2019 when the Mississippi State Board of Education approves accountability grades Thursday for the 2021-22 school year. The grades reflect how student achievement has improved after declining during the early part of the pandemic. The Oxford School...
OXFORD, MS
Education
hottytoddy.com

The Easiest Decision I Ever Made

I am not sure that I chose Ole Miss as much as Ole Miss chose me. For me, there was no real choice. For as long as I can remember, Ole Miss sat alone at the top of the list; no other school could even come close. Even though my...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Walden Joins OPC

A familiar face will be on the sidelines of flag football games this fall at mTrade Park. Joey Walden was hired as an athletic manager for the Oxford Park Commission, and the former Oxford High football standout will be in charge of flag football, youth softball and adult softball moving forward.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Local First Responders, Utility Workers Stand Ready to Help Florida

As Hurricane Ian spins in the Gulf toward Florida, local first responders and utility workers are ready to head to Florida if they’re needed. Hurricane Ian, now a Category 3 storm, continues to strengthen. It’s expected to slam into the west coast of Florida Wednesday night. The storm...
FLORIDA STATE
hottytoddy.com

SEC Nation Heads to Oxford as No. 11 Ole Miss Hosts No. 8 Kentucky

SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville, arrives in Oxford for Week 5 to preview a ranked showdown between No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 8 Kentucky. The show will broadcast from The Grove for the eighth time on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9-11 a.m....
OXFORD, MS
WREG

The Rock visits Mississippi trailer park where he lived as a teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took a trip down memory lane visiting the trailer park in Walls, Mississippi, where he spent his teenage years. Bob Turner, the owner of the Lakeview Trailer Park, posted pictures on his Facebook page of Johnson with Walls alderman and former wrestling manager Bruno Lauer, also known as […]
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, MS

Featuring some of the most diverse cuisines in Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo is home to a variety of unique restaurants that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Keep reading to learn about the 14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1. D’cracked Egg. $$ | (662) 346-2611 | WEBSITE.
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Hernando police chase lawsuit dismissed by judge

UPDATE, Sept. 27, 2022: A judge dismissed the plaintiff’s federal claims against Hernando Police with prejudice, and the state claims were dismissed without prejudice. The case is now closed. UPDATE: The FBI has opened an investigation into this case, the Hernando Police Chief said Thursday. Chief Scott Worsham said someone filed a complaint with the […]
HERNANDO, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss, Realtree Partner on Football Helmet, Exclusive Gear

In one of college football’s marquee games of the week, Ole Miss will host Kentucky on Saturday when the Rebels will sport an exclusive helmet showcasing a custom color scheme from the camo experts at Realtree. In addition, the Rebels’ gameday wardrobe will include exciting new gear that features...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Ole Miss on the rise in both major college football polls

Ole Miss is on the rise in both major college football polls after starting the season with an unblemished 4-0 mark. The Rebels rose two spots to No. 11 in this week's AFCA Coaches Poll, while jumping up two spots to No. 14 in the Associated Press Top 25. This...
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Social Media Videos Lead to Arrest of Coldwater Man Arrested for Assault in Oxford

On September 18, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to the Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi for a report of an assault. Videos posted on social media were collected at that time and the investigations division was notified. The victim was then transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Tipoff, TV Network Set for SEC/Big 12 Matchup at Oklahoma State

Ole Miss men’s basketball has received its tipoff time and TV network for its SEC/Big 12 Challenge contest at Oklahoma State, with the Rebels and Cowboys playing on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. CT on Jan. 28, 2023. Ole Miss now has television designations and tipoff times for most of...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Talladega NASCAR Race to Feature Ole Miss Themed Truck

Ole Miss Athletics and Hattori Racing Enterprises (HRE) announced Tuesday that NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Chase Purdy will don the colors of his alma mater at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, Oct. 1. The 22-year-old Meridian, Mississippi, native attended Ole Miss for three years before restarting his racing career...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail. Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game. Weatherly played for the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

